A pumpkin light in July? I know, it sounds like a crazy thing to suggest for your home in the middle of summer, but don't worry, my mind is not geared towards fall-inspired or Halloween decor just yet (though we are getting there). No, this pumpkin light is a lot more low-key. Think wabi-sabi style and calming natural materials in one stunning wall sconce that will instantly warm a blank wall.

The John Lewis Pumpkin Wall Light surely gets its name from its shape. The round, bulbous design, complete with trimming, is reminiscent of that beloved orange vegetable. However, it's only a subtle nod to winter squash, and the light is actually quite elevated. The linen material paired with the soft ambient light makes it an overhead lighting alternative fit for minimalist, traditional, and elegant homes alike — a piece that is polished yet cozy.

Wall sconces are one of those lighting pieces that elevate a room. No one wants an overhead light glaring down and ruining the atmosphere, so when you place a couple of these on a blank wall, the result is a layered scheme that's curated and inviting. Plus, it helps that this piece from John Lewis has a name that gets us autumn-lovers excited for the upcoming season.

John Lewis Pumpkin Wall Light in Natural £70 at John Lewis Priced at £70, this pumpkin wall sconce is a fabulous way to dress up a blank wall without overpowering a room. It has enough character to stand out, but it won't distract. Plus, you get to enjoy a soft atmospheric wash of light when lit, and it has a tactile appeal when unlit; it's important to consider both forms when hanging a wall sconce or planning your home's lighting scheme. Plus, it's not too big — a modest 16 x 25 centimeters — which makes it easier to style.



The Pumpkin Wall Light is actually part of a larger pumpkin lighting collection from John Lewis, which includes floor lamps, pendants, and table lamps. And as playful as the name sounds, it really is a very luxurious lighting range. It's a similar style to the silk pendant light trend, and feels like a grown-up variation of more traditional paper lanterns. Not to mention, under £100 for a wired wall light that looks bespoke is a pretty decent deal.

The secret ingredient to any well-designed space is a layered lighting scheme. It helps a small room feel bigger, it warms a colder, neutral space, and it allows you to mix and match your favorite kinds of lighting. Wall sconces, in particular, are a thoughtful design moment — toeing the line between an art piece hanging on the wall and a practical lighting idea.

So, as a self-proclaimed autumn-fanatic, the pumpkin name might have originally drawn me in, but the fabulous design at a decently affordable price made me a newfound lover of John Lewis' range. Below are a few other pieces from the collection, plus similar styles to shop.

Will the pumpkin light be the new lighting trend to take over our homes as the cool Autumn breeze blows in? I guess we will have to wait and see — and get ahead of the curve with John Lewis' collection.

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