John Lewis' Pumpkin Wall Light Isn't Spooky — It's Got an Elevated, Wabi-Sabi Style That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is

It's the perfect layering piece for design-forward, yet cozy rooms

Olivia Wolfe&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Image of a pumpkin-shaped wall sconce on a white wall next to a white linen curtain.
(Image credit: John Lewis)

A pumpkin light in July? I know, it sounds like a crazy thing to suggest for your home in the middle of summer, but don't worry, my mind is not geared towards fall-inspired or Halloween decor just yet (though we are getting there). No, this pumpkin light is a lot more low-key. Think wabi-sabi style and calming natural materials in one stunning wall sconce that will instantly warm a blank wall.

The John Lewis Pumpkin Wall Light surely gets its name from its shape. The round, bulbous design, complete with trimming, is reminiscent of that beloved orange vegetable. However, it's only a subtle nod to winter squash, and the light is actually quite elevated. The linen material paired with the soft ambient light makes it an overhead lighting alternative fit for minimalist, traditional, and elegant homes alike — a piece that is polished yet cozy.

Wall sconces are one of those lighting pieces that elevate a room. No one wants an overhead light glaring down and ruining the atmosphere, so when you place a couple of these on a blank wall, the result is a layered scheme that's curated and inviting. Plus, it helps that this piece from John Lewis has a name that gets us autumn-lovers excited for the upcoming season.

The Pumpkin Wall Light is actually part of a larger pumpkin lighting collection from John Lewis, which includes floor lamps, pendants, and table lamps. And as playful as the name sounds, it really is a very luxurious lighting range. It's a similar style to the silk pendant light trend, and feels like a grown-up variation of more traditional paper lanterns. Not to mention, under £100 for a wired wall light that looks bespoke is a pretty decent deal.

The secret ingredient to any well-designed space is a layered lighting scheme. It helps a small room feel bigger, it warms a colder, neutral space, and it allows you to mix and match your favorite kinds of lighting. Wall sconces, in particular, are a thoughtful design moment — toeing the line between an art piece hanging on the wall and a practical lighting idea.

So, as a self-proclaimed autumn-fanatic, the pumpkin name might have originally drawn me in, but the fabulous design at a decently affordable price made me a newfound lover of John Lewis' range. Below are a few other pieces from the collection, plus similar styles to shop.

Will the pumpkin light be the new lighting trend to take over our homes as the cool Autumn breeze blows in? I guess we will have to wait and see — and get ahead of the curve with John Lewis' collection.

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.