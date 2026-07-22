This Marble Rechargeable Lamp Looks Like a Designer Buy, but It's Actually From Amazon — It'll Give Any Shelf a Soft Glow Up
It's got me wondering if I've been looking for designs to feed my chic little lamp obsession in all the wrong places
I've said it a million times, and I'll say it again — large fixtures of lighting just don't set a vibe the way pretty little lamps do. It feels so much more casually tasteful, and the latest find to corroborate this contemporary design principle is this Marmor Marble Table Lamp from Amazon.
It's one of my favorite portable lamps to live on Amazon, and it's small enough to fit on a shelf while still packing an aesthetic punch. It reminds me of a showstopping jade marble dining table that sits in my childhood home and feels like the perfect way to tie this sense of nostalgia into my current studio.
Personal emotions aside, however, it's exactly the kind of luxurious decor that will have guests assume you're gatekeeping when you reveal you found it on Amazon of all places. And its ease of use is just another reason it's sitting in my cart.
I first came face to face with this lamp from this reel by interiors creator Sabrina Tan. The gentle glow shining through the marble's natural surface is a mesmerizing design detail. And the tap function is a thoughtful aspect of this ambient lighting. I'd use it to style a bookshelf or even as a finishing touch on a coffee table. And if this Ancient Sapphire Jade marble doesn't feel like a natural addition to your home, here are some other finishes.
Alternative Lamps to Shop
IKEA's PS portable LED lamp is a dose of dopamine decor for your bookshelves or even your nightstand.
If this is any proof, Amazon can truly surprise you on your decor sourcing adventures. That is provided you know what to look for. And our guide to brands on Amazon will help you skip the fluff and get right to the labels with Livingetc's seal of approval.
If you'd rather get rid of having to search altogether, Design Lab's 'Find' will do all the work for you. And in the meantime, subscribe to our newsletter for chic interiors advice.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.