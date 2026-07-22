I've said it a million times, and I'll say it again — large fixtures of lighting just don't set a vibe the way pretty little lamps do. It feels so much more casually tasteful, and the latest find to corroborate this contemporary design principle is this Marmor Marble Table Lamp from Amazon.

It's one of my favorite portable lamps to live on Amazon, and it's small enough to fit on a shelf while still packing an aesthetic punch. It reminds me of a showstopping jade marble dining table that sits in my childhood home and feels like the perfect way to tie this sense of nostalgia into my current studio.

Personal emotions aside, however, it's exactly the kind of luxurious decor that will have guests assume you're gatekeeping when you reveal you found it on Amazon of all places. And its ease of use is just another reason it's sitting in my cart.

Alternative Lamps to Shop

If this is any proof, Amazon can truly surprise you on your decor sourcing adventures. That is provided you know what to look for. And our guide to brands on Amazon will help you skip the fluff and get right to the labels with Livingetc's seal of approval.

If you'd rather get rid of having to search altogether, Design Lab's 'Find' will do all the work for you. And in the meantime, subscribe to our newsletter for chic interiors advice.

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