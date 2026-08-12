It's a Family Affair — This Interior Designer Transformed Her Period Home In London With the Help of Her Architect Brother and Garden Designer Husband
Behind a classic Victorian facade, a family of creatives has reshaped this London home to deliver surprise after surprise
Designing one's own forever home can be tricky, even for a seasoned interior designer. For Valerie von Bechtolsheim, who lives in this home with her husband, Benny, and their children, Laurie and Casper, clarity arrived after several years.
"I wanted the house to feel transportive," says the German-born designer of their Victorian house. "To have moments that didn't feel like London at all."
And that's certainly what she achieved — turning this classic house into a colorful, family-oriented modern home.
From there, the project evolved into a full-on family affair: Valerie, the founder of Studio von B, and her brother Felix, founder of Wyld Architects, reimagined the architecture and interiors, while Benny, newly turned garden designer after a career in advertising, conceived the lush, low-maintenance back garden.
"Having worked on numerous projects with my brother means there's a natural crossover. The boundary between architecture and interiors completely blurs," says Valerie of their collaborative approach.
"We love breathing fresh air into old buildings, while still honoring what was there before. And that's very much what we did in our home," she adds.
Once through the front door, the transformation is instantly apparent. At the end of the long, narrow hallway, there's a glimpse of striking red steel columns and a wall of glazing that frames the garden.
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The new kitchen extension, set in deliberate contrast to the traditional front of the house, was created by excavating down five steps — allowing for the unexpected volume with its pitched roof and almost four-meter-high ceilings.
From the exterior, the addition appears as a terracotta box, entirely clad in clay tiles, roof included, with subtle nods to the surrounding period architecture.
At the center of the open-plan living area stands a clever double-sided fireplace idea, rebuilt using salvaged bricks from the original chimney stack. It divides the office, dining, living and kitchen zones, yet anchors the entire space.
The palette was dictated by the choice of materials. "I was trying to keep things as natural as possible. I'm not one for unnecessary decoration," says Valerie. "The slightly marbled, warm pink walls are construction Thistle plaster, while the red oxide of the beams is a treatment that stops them from rusting, and the kitchen was made from Douglas fir. I love honest materials with soul."
Bold accents, seen on the turquoise door and select pieces of furniture and lighting, keep the energy high.
Valerie's instinctive feel for lighting schemes goes back to her years working at Rolf Sachs' studio, where she learned to treat interiors like layered, theatrical sets.
After the flow of space, materials, colors, textures, and furniture, lighting is the final — most crucial — layer because it defines the mood. "Every space should transition effortlessly from day to night and from family life to entertaining."
The other big intervention was the new, modern bedroom. By knocking through two cramped rooms and opening up the unused loft, Felix revealed a soaring volume that now faces the garden instead of the street.
Entry through a secret door, set in a custom-designed oak and rattan wardrobe, heightens the surprise: one moment you're in a Victorian hallway, the next in a serene retreat under a glowing moonlight pendant.
Now that their home is ready to be enjoyed for years to come, Valerie reflects that she couldn't have had a better crew for such a personal project. "It was this dream team, the three of us. It just all came together so naturally because we're family and we all brought our own magic ingredient."
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Anna Bisazza is an Eurasian freelance journalist whose mixed Italian and Chinese heritage means she can’t quite decide if spaghetti or noodles came first. Guided by restless curiosity and a belief that creativity is the one language that transcends borders, she writes about art in its many guises. Over the past handful of years, she has focused on interior design and architecture, conversing with the homeowners and visionaries behind some of the world’s most intriguing homes. Her stories bring these spaces to life in international newspapers and magazines. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from New York University and a Master’s in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.