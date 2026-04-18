If there is one word that summarizes the general direction of this year's trends, it would be 'undone'. A sharp contrast to the highly curated, perfectly positioned spaces of the past, nowadays, we're all about the lived-in aesthetic. And no finish captures that look more than a bare plaster wall.

Plaster walls are nothing new — it's become the go-to look, neutral enough to work in any space, but far more textural, warm, and inviting than a plain white wall. It's laid-back and cool, yet still considered, and it creates the illusion of little effort, when in reality, you'd made three separate Pinterest boards of inspiration before committing.

But, if you are yet to jump on the interior design trend bandwagon, we've got some things for you to know. We're talking about the reality of living with bare plaster walls, the things that they don't tell you on Instagram. So, before you coat every room with the stuff, listen to our experts' words of wisdom.

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1. Be Prepared for Shifts in Color

Don't be intimidated if your walls look overly-dark at first, it will dry down to a more subtle, lighter shade. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Jennifer Miller Studio)

The way your bare plaster walls will look at the start isn't an accurate reflection of the final result. As Helen Shaw, from Benjamin Moore, explains, "It's important to keep in mind that new plaster walls don't look the same wet as they do dry."

While the initial application will show a darker, muddier shade, once dried, your walls will have a softer, lighter look. "Fresh plaster appears darker, like a brown or gray-brown, but it becomes a much lighter, pale pink when fully dry," says Helen.

To avoid any disappointment, it's always best practice to paint a test patch first. Helen suggests, "Like choosing paint, it's a good idea to test a small patch first and let it dry fully so you can see the true final color before committing." This gives you the opportunity to properly understand what you'll be left with before you go full-force ahead.

2. Not All Finishes Are Created Equally

Pairing different paint finishes and colors in one room can make for a particularly striking effect. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that those cool, bare plaster walls you've seen are all just different applications of the same thing. However, in reality, multiple sub-categories fall under this title, each offering a slightly different look.

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"Depending on the chosen finish, whether limewash, microcement, polished plaster, or tadelakt, the effect can range from matte and chalky to smooth and luminous, each bringing its own distinct mood and materiality," explains Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

It's best to take some time to explore your options, because while you may initially think a plaster finish is what you want, after further investigation, you may find that microcement is a better option.

Your decision should also reflect the space you're working with, too. Knowing how lighting affects paint colors and making your decision with this in mind can help you land on the best option for you and your space.

Caroline Milns Head of Interior Design at Zulufish From a young age Caroline’s passion for travelling has informed both her design style and her love of color and texture. Through her early career as a specialist in textile design, she became a global expert on textiles, techniques and crafts, while garnering a deep understanding and refinement of color. Caroline has over 25 years experience at the cutting edge of design and interiors. She began her career as a textile designer for Monkwell fabrics, before progressing to manage a team of designers for the John Lewis home design studio. In 2007, Caroline re-trained as an interior designer, working for Helen Green and McVitty Interior Consultants on both residential and commercial projects, before launching the interiors arm of Zulufish.

3. Don't Expect a Quick-Fix

Although it may take longer than your average paint job, the beautiful finish is well worth the wait. (Image credit: GS Architecture)

If you're expecting your new walls to be a quick DIY weekend project, think again. There's a reason this effect looks so much more complex and considered than your typical flat, painted wall — and that reason is time and effort.

To bring texture to walls in this way, with a mottled look, full of movement and texture, you have to be willing to put the work in. As Caroline explains, "This is a more labor-intensive finish, where layers are built up by hand, creating the characteristic flow of movement and gentle nuance."

This isn't a task you can just jump straight into, either. "Walls must be fully prepared, smooth and clean, with a base coat applied first to ensure an even and stable foundation for the finish," says Caroline.

But don't let the extra effort put you off, so long as you have the time to spend, this is a task that will be well worth the wait.

4. Consider the Durability

Due to its hard-wearing nature, microcement is a particularly popular choice for bathrooms. (Image credit: Nuno Almendra. Architect: Menniz)

One of the most notable downsides of bare plaster walls is their potential for staining. Unlike other, more durable paints, this kind of finish tends to be slightly trickier to care for, making it a riskier choice in high-traffic areas.

However, the degree to which this will be a problem will depend on finish you choose. Bare plaster has little to no durability, while polished plaster has far more. "For example, limewash is less durable and not scrubbable, better for use in a bedroom or living room, whereas a more hardwearing microcement finish offers greater resilience," explains Caroline.

If you're looking for a finish that can withstand exposure to water and won't show signs of wear and tear easily, microcement is likely your safest bet. "Microcement, typically composed of cement, fine aggregates, polymers, and a protective sealant, is far more robust and water resistant, making it particularly well suited to bathrooms and kitchens," says Caroline.

5. Say Goodbye to Your Gallery Wall

Find some more creative ways to decorate a room that don't rely on wall-hung art. (Image credit: Welcome Beyond

If you have dreams of a gallery wall feature, with artwork hung across your walls, polished plasters may not be the best choice for you.

As Elizabeth Vergara, from Vergara Homes, explains, "Since the plaster is thick, it’s harder to hang pictures on." Unlike a basic flat, smooth wall, a textured wall finish relies on multiple layers of plaster built up on top of one another, which, when punctured, can easily crack and deform, making hanging pictures and art a far more complicated endeavor.

However, there are, of course, ways around this, with adhesive strips or, for a more striking look, you could ditch the walls and display your artwork leaning against them instead.

Rust-Oleum Rust-Oleum Chalkwash Wall Paint Dark Concrete £8.39 at Amazon UK This dark gray, concrete-look paint has a moody, cavernous effect that would look gorgeous in a small powder room or bathroom. littlegreene Roman Plaster £64 at littlegreene.com Little Greene's Roman Plaster, in the limewash finish, creates the quintessential bare-plaster look, with just enough warmth to make it feel cozy and welcoming, while still feeling super neutral. Generic Lutèce Premium-Quality Textured Vinyl Wallpapers With Tadelakt Plaster Design £44 at Amazon UK If you want that cool, mottled effect without all the work, opt for a plaster-effect wallpaper like this, instead. You can find it in almost any color, and application couldn't be easier.

If you love all things plaster, then you'll love this detailed guide to decorative plasterwork in interiors.

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