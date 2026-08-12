Living in a period property comes with many advantages. The obvious? Inherent character and interesting architectural details. While they reveal the era, these aren't typically the things that 'date' older homes. However, there are other aspects that do.

Lifestyles change significantly throughout the decades, and depending on the period your home was built in, numerous elements will have been modified along the way. It's often these more recent additions that date a property the most.

Whether your home has already had a kitchen extension, a bathroom refit, or is due a refresh, there could be subtle signs that are dating it.

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We've asked designers what the essential upgrades are and how best to modernize during a renovation. Discover what they said.

1. Clunky Spotlight Grids

Subtle downlights in strategic places is a more modern approach (Image credit: Neil Landino. Design: GL Designs)

Of course, few who live in period properties live with the original forms of illumination. Oil lamps, anyone? Subsequently fitted types of lighting fixtures often require updating.

Grids of glaring spotlights are one such feature. Popular with developers flipping period properties for a quick sale during the boom, these dated fixtures frequently appear in older homes.

"Historically, people placed downlights in a grid without considering the way a space is furnished and how it should be lit," says John Law, creative director of interiors at Woodhouse & Law. "It not only smacks of a basic developer spec, but the effect is that the room is washed with a universally bright light."

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John acknowledges that recessed downlights have their use, but he recommends carefully editing out the fittings you don’t need. "Consideration should be given to the furniture layout and which features should be lit for decorative purposes, as well as where task lighting is needed for food prep or reading for example," he says.

More purposeful downlights are better than focusing just on volume. (Image credit: Louise Roche. Design: Studio Haus Co)

It's not just spotlights installed in a grid formation that look outdated, the fittings can too. As technology has advanced, trims on recessed lighting, have become far sleeker.

"Swivelling ceiling fixtures that are larger than 4” are one of the very first updates we make in a renovation," says Gaelle Dudley, Founder, GL Design. "Today’s sleeker set ups, like 3” to 4” trims, are an automatic facelift, and very cost efficient.

"Personally, I prefer sleek recessed lighting trims, all on dimmers, as it provides homes with the perfect amount of luminosity for all moods and design aesthetics."

John Law Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Interiors John Law trained as an interior designer at Ivy House Design School after a career in advertising and design, graduating with distinction. In 2009, he co-founded Woodhouse & Law, a multidisciplinary design studio with garden designer Nick Woodhouse. The studio offers a fully integrated service for homes and gardens, creating fluid, cohesive spaces that blur the line between inside and out.

Gaelle Dudley Social Links Navigation Founder, Principal Designer, and Creative Director Gaelle Dudley is the founder, principal designer and creative director of GL DESIGN, a Connecticutt based design firm. Inspired by her childhood in France, New England shorelines, California Dreams and Florida pastels, Gaelle and the GL DESIGN team weave beach living into every client’s home.

2. One Pendant Light Rooms

Layers of integrated light sources have replaced the big light. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

While we're on the topic of lighting trends, an over reliance on overhead lighting can age a home too. Most modern schemes have multiple layers of integrated light sources within a room.

"A central pendant, unaccompanied by additional, layered lighting feels uptight and unimaginative,' says John. "Modern interiors embrace more nuanced lighting schemes.

"These combine decorative pendants, wall, table and floor lamps, in addition to illuminated architectural features and joinery. This could be wall lights either side of a console table or LED fittings underneath cabinetry. A little thought can have a huge impact on how the space feels."

Anthroplogie Cloud Single Sconce Wall Light £177.50 at Anthropologie Layer your lighting with this beautiful wall sconce which will cast a soft glow when it's time to relax. Soho Home Vincent Wall Light £394 at Soho Home Ltd This attractive wall light features a functional articulating arm, which can move side to side or up and down to focus the illumination. Jonathan Adler Meurice 5-Arm Sconce £349.50 at Jonathan Adler US A modern take on classic bamboo, this gorgeous 5-arm sconce would add a bit of socialite glamour to any abode.

3. Inherited Technology

There's no need for tech to look obvious, when it can be disguised as an artwork (Image credit: SVMInteriors.co.uk)

Technology changes at lightning speed, and while it is not feasible or sustainable to indulge in every new model that's released, it’s easy for AV equipment to become obsolete or look antiquated.

"Heavy black, wall-mounted speakers are a good example of outdated tech," says John. "So many wireless and discrete solutions exist that don’t detract from the design scheme.

"It's a similar scenario with large screen TVs. There are models that look like a piece of art when they're off, or pieces that are beautiful within their own right, such as those by B&O, which are a far more modern option."

TV brands are launching design-influenced models, such as the Samsung Frame TV (which you can buy from Selfridges) disguises itself as a piece of wall art when you're not watching it. Alternatively, concealing tech behind a screen or closed doors is another option in modern homes.

4. Naturally Dark Rooms

Glass partition doors are an opportunity to increase natural light (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Most of us love older homes for their beautiful proportions and architectural details; however, many period properties can feel dark and gloomy inside, often lacking the natural light we’ve come to value in the way we live today.

Houston-based interior designer Marie Flanigan makes dark rooms look lighter by looking for thoughtful opportunities to introduce more light and connection, without compromising the character of the home.

"In our Craftsman-style home, we added transoms above door frames so light could continue moving through the connected rooms," says Marie. "In other select areas, we used sliding glass pocket doors to open spaces when desired while still allowing them to feel separate when closed.

"These subtle architectural moves can make an older home feel brighter, more open, and more functional while preserving the character and intimacy that drew you to the home in the first place."

Marie Flanigan Social Links Navigation Interior designer & founder, Marie Flanigan Interiors Marie Flanigan is the founder and principal of Marie Flanigan Interiors, a design studio with a talented team of interior designers celebrated for projects spanning across the United States and a holistic approach that marries architecture and interiors.

5. Popcorn Ceilings

Smooth ceilings are a must, whatever the color (Image credit: Little Greene)

Although an abomination from the latter part of the twentieth century, popcorn (also know as Artex) ceilings can sometimes still remain in older properties, having escaped earlier refurbs. If not removed, these design crimes can cast an otherwise attractive room into a time warp.

"We prioritize removing popcorn ceilings throughout the home," says Gaelle. "Textured painted ceilings were a trend a long time ago, but are anything but timeless.

"In homes today, I recommend a flat painted ceiling (whether they are white or painted a color), because a smooth surface is not only enduring, it allows statement lighting to have its moment.

"Whether the home’s aesthetic is contemporary, cottage, or traditional, this small investment update will make every renovation worth it."

Farrow & Ball Red Earth £66 at Farrow & Ball This beautiful Red Earth modern emulsion is a rich blend of red and yellow pigments which creates a warm earthy feel in homes both old and new Little Greene Puck Green £73 at littlegreene.com Puck Intelligent Matt Emulsion is a strong shade of green paint, discovered as part of Little Greene's collaboration with the National Trust. Graham & Brown Baldwin Blue £55 at grahambrown.com This Baldwin Blue Everyday Emulsion is an on trend, cobalt blue that retains a regal elegance, and can look purple under certain light.

While it's impossible to future-proof your home entirely, there are some interior design trends that are more enduring than others.

Working out what you truly love and avoiding fads will help to ensure you create a home that stays cool yet current for the longest time.

If you want help modernizing your home, why not book a Style appointment with one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can create a room scheme for you?