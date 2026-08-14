Westwing Only Launched in the UK This Year, but It's Already Got One of My Favorite Tableware Ranges

Don't you think tableware has spent far too long matching? The tables I’m most drawn to now have a little more personality: a striped mug beside a floral plate, sculptural cutlery against simple linen, or one slightly unexpected serving piece that everyone ends up asking about. Westwing’s tableware collection taps into exactly that mood, with unusual forms and playful details that make even an everyday setting feel so much more special.

And it seems I’m not the only one who noticed. Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf attended Westwing’s UK launch earlier this year, where dinner was served on pieces from the brand’s own collection. “The tableware was design-y and felt good quality,” he says, adding that he left with Westwing’s Stainless Steel Butter Dish high on his wishlist.

That’s what I like about this edit. These aren’t pieces you need to buy as a perfectly coordinated set. They’re the ones you can introduce one at a time to wake up what you already own, add a little joy to the table and, hopefully, give your guests something to talk about before dinner has even started. Plus, Westwing stocks a range of cool brands, particularly from the Scandi region, so you know you'll find a great range to choose from.

These are the kinds of pieces that work just as well when you’re slowly adding to your own collection as they do wrapped up as a thoughtful gift. Westwing would genuinely be one of my first stops for either. And if you’re shopping for someone particularly design-conscious, our edit of gifts for interior design lovers is another lovely place to look for something they’re unlikely to already own.

And if you’re hunting for something specific, whether it’s a housewarming gift, a present for someone difficult to buy for or simply a piece you’ve pictured for your own table, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, is here to help. Send us your brief, and we’ll curate a selection tailored to exactly what you’re looking for.



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