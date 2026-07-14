Choosing kitchen cabinet handles is the finishing touch, even sometimes referred to as the 'jewelry of the kitchen' — it’s often the decision that can make or break an entire scheme. The right hardware can bring a classic shaker kitchen right up to date, add warmth to cool-toned cabinetry, or introduce just enough contrast to give a pared-back design some personality.

And while keeping up with the latest kitchen handle trends can help to inspire your choice, finding the right finish for your cabinet color is just as important.

While there are no 'rules', certain color combinations consistently stand out for all the right reasons, and some pairings have become designers' favorite go-tos simply because they complement undertones, balance contrast, and suit the overall mood and style of the space.

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So, whether you’re planning a full renovation or a quick kitchen update, we’ve spoken to the experts, who’ve suggested the most popular pairings of cabinet color and handle finishes, helping you narrow your list to the perfect choice.

Olive Green x Brass

Golden tones are complementary colors for olive green. (Image credit: Plank Hardware)

Olive green cabinetry has become of the most enduring kitchen colors.

As, Tom Revill, creative director and co-founder of Plank Hardware, tells me, “It just makes sense.” Striking the perfect balance between timeless and on-trend, it’s warm, it’s earthy, and really versatile, conforming to any interior style.

“It has the kind of depth and maturity that most neutrals can only aspire to — earthy without being muddy, bold without being shouty,” Tom recommends pairing it with heirloom brass, a softly brushed brass finish for ample character from the warm golden tones that deepen at the edges and contours.

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“It doesn’t try to be perfect, which is exactly why it works so well against green cabinetry. The two share the same earthy, organic register.”

Tom Revill Co-founder, Plank Hardware Tom Revill is co-founder of Plank Hardware, the London-based interiors brand he founded in 2019 with his partner Annie Revill. Known for its design-led cabinet hardware, lighting and electrical accessories, Plank Hardware is a certified B Corp whose award-winning pieces are widely specified by designers and architects across residential, commercial and hospitality projects.

Cox & Cox Cup Handle in Antique Brass £12.50 at Cox and Cox

Pale Blue x Satin Brass

This satin brass has a little more lightness and modernity to it. (Image credit: Plank Hardware)

Icy blue kitchens have quietly become a designer favorite, offering a much softer alternative to classic white or saturated blue, while bringing subtle color into the space without feeling stark or overwhelming.

To keep the look feeling warm rather than cool, the finish of the hardware matters just as much as the kitchen color, and Tom suggests satin brass strikes the perfect balance, injecting warmth, class, and tranquillity. “Pale blue is the cabinet color that interior designers specify, and homeowners second-guess," he says, "usually until they see it fitted, at which point the second-guessing stops permanently. It’s airy and considered in equal measure, with a quiet confidence that works in both modern and period kitchens.”

“Satin brass is its natural counterpart," he continues. "Where polished nickel would read too cold against pale blue and antique brass too heavy, satin brass sits right in the middle.”

It’s soft, muted gold with a delicate sheen, rather than a shine, bringing warmth without the weight, which is exactly what pale blue needs to stop it feeling washed out. “The result is a kitchen that feels considered and calm, without tipping into the anonymous.”

Amazon Satin Brass Kitchen Door T Bar Handles £11.49 at Amazon UK

Navy Blue x Nickel or Chrome

This kitchen is a cool and classy party vibe with an industrial twist from the mesh panels. (Image credit: Thomas Kuoh. Design: Studio Munroe)

Navy blue kitchens are still a go-to for creating a sophisticated scheme that feels both sophisticated and timeless. As a deeper, more dramatic shade, it can actually carry a variety of hardware finishes quite well.

While brass would most likely be what first comes to mind, Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel, suggests looking beyond the obvious. Nickel and chrome offer a fresher alternative, bringing a crispness and contrast that stops the deep blue from feeling too heavy while complementing the clean lines of a modern kitchen.

“Navy is a much stronger cabinet color, so it can take a more confident handle,” says Gareth, “Nickel and chrome are very strong choices with navy, and I think they are sometimes overlooked. They give navy a sharper, cleaner feel and can work beautifully in a more tailored kitchen, especially if there is marble, quartz, pale worktops or silver-toned appliances in the room.” Choosing nickel or chrome will make the space feel smarter and a little less expected.

Gareth Hull Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel Hendel & Hendel began in 1971 as a small fittings business in a shed in Retford. Each generation since then has added new expertise, from joinery and engineering to manufacturing, and that legacy remains the foundation of everything they create today. Hendel & Hendel was born from decades of knowledge and a belief that decorative hardware should be more than an afterthought; it should shape how people live in their spaces.

Aubergine x Unlacquered Brass

Note how the countertop coloring ties into the color of the cabinetry (Image credit: Plank Hardware)

For anyone looking to move beyond the popular greens and blues, aubergine offers a rich, cocooning kitchen color trend that’s full of depth.

It’s a confident choice, and so it serves hardware with just as much presence. According to Tom, unlacquered brass is the perfect partner for this bold color choice, adding warmth and evolving beautifully over time.

“Unlacquered Brass is a living finish. Fresh from the box, it’s a bright, warm gold," Tom says. "Over months and years of use, it deepens and develops a patina that’s entirely its own. Against the cool, purple-toned depth of aubergine cabinetry, that warm gold doesn’t just contrast — it glows.”

These two elements genuinely make each other better.

Amazon Polished Brass Unlacquered Cabinet Hanldes £11.99 at Amazon UK

Butter Yellow x Polished Nickel

Brass might seem a more obvious choice for yellow, but silvery tones offer a cooling contrast. (Image credit: Plank Hardware)

Butter yellow is definitely an underestimated kitchen color, and probably not the first to come to mind, but its growing popularity proves that softer, more characterful shades are most definitely creeping back in. This yellow kitchen idea is a warm, sunny welcome that can almost feel quite traditional — it offers a sense of charm while still feeling fresh and intentional.

Now, when it comes to the door jewelry, your instinct ma