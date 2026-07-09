There was a time when bright white and light gray dominated kitchens, featuring in every moodboard and renovation, but today’s most interesting and exciting spaces are embracing something much richer and more exciting. I’m talking about the espresso off-black kitchen that, I think, can win over anyone who’s anti-dark kitchens. The classic dark palette swaps a stark flat black for a dark and handsome vision with charm. Balancing timeless elegance and luxury, it lures us in.

Black is an effective design choice; however, for its dynamic qualities. “Black is at its most elegant when used as a canvas to allow other bold natural materials, like veined marbles and warm timbers, to shine,” says Magnus Nilsson, lead designer at Blakes London. He says, “In this context, black softens and works as a gentle complement to what nature provides.“

However, it's not a great or practical choice if you're worried about fingerprints, dust, and general durability, necessarily.

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As homeowners continue to seek kitchens that create atmosphere as well as function beautifully, espresso off-black has emerged as one of the defining kitchen color trends in contemporary design. Rich, timeless and endlessly versatile, it’s a shade that brings deep warmth without overpowering a space.

Here are some of the best examples proving exactly why this trend is here to stay.

Magnus Nilsson Lead Designer, Blakes London A professional photographer by training, Magnus spent time living and working in Australia and south-east Asia before hanging up his camera to pursue a career in bespoke kitchen and joinery design. With more than 18 years’ award-winning design experience in Luxury residential interiors, he consistently offers clients considered, fresh and exciting ideas for their one-of-a-kind kitchens.

1. Cool Calm Balance

An otherwise cool space, in both tone and texture, the dark cabinetry anf green countertop does this space wonders (Image credit: Malcom Menzies 82mm Photography. Design: The Vawdrey House)

If you like a clean, crisp kitchen, this one by The Vawdrey House is for you – cool, smooth materials on the walls and floor, a leather banquette seating booth area to dine in, which is tonally complementary to the rest of the kitchen, and then there's the dark, warm cabinetry. Dark, but not quite a black kitchen.

From warm amber tones to ash black, the cabinetry's natural variation is what brings warmth, nature, and depth into this spacious kitchen. Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House, explains, "The combination of natural materials and the darker colour palette creates an interior that is enduring but also a statement." She says, "Black wood cabinetry is also a nod to the quiet luxury trend, which has been in high demand over the past couple of years, especially when paired with sleek hardware, elegant worktops and other interesting textures such as concrete or natural stone."

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Sophie suggests how these dark tones are growing in popularity for kitchen schemes, showing a shift towards richer and more dramatic interiors. "Dark wood kitchens offer depth and authenticity thanks to their tonal, natural grain, tactile texture and craftsmanship."

Sophie Chapman Associate and Interior Designer at The Vawdrey House A founding member of The Vawdrey House, Sophie oversees the design team bringing her trademark energy and creativity to projects. With a BA in Interior Design & Environmental Architecture, Sophie develops unique furniture packages, styles projects and loves sourcing trips to antique fairs and French brocantes.

2. Material Sandwich

A striking stone sandwich between two slices of off-black cabinetry. (Image credit: Cullifords Viola Marble and SapienStone Breccia Imperiale)

Off-black and dark brown are both superb bases for highlighting certain materials, surfaces, or other colors. See here how well the dark modern cabinetry stays sleek and subtle, framing a special accent material, which tonally ties in with the rest of the kitchen.

Oli Webb, Director at Cullifords, suggests they're seeing more and more appreciation for natural stone in rich brown and off-black tones as a kitchen marble trend, particularly where the veining becomes a real design feature. "These darker palettes add depth and drama, but it's the movement and warmth within the stone that keeps the space feeling inviting rather than stark. It's a timeless look that works beautifully in contemporary kitchens."

Oli Webb Director at Cullifords Director at the well-established Cullifords, is an expert in his field, having worked in the stone industry for over 20 years. Sourcing some of the world’s most exotic and finest man-made and natural materials on the market and with a genuine passion for providing great customer service, Webb is dedicated to his craft.

3. Traditional Works

The perfect balance of light and dark in the kitchen. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Of course, this color can work in a traditional kitchen just as well as a modern one. Personally, I love a dark wood in a traditional setting, and it will always be my first choice; however, this Blakes kitchen shows how it can be brought right up to date when paired with surrounding details such as sleek marble countertops, off-white walls and adjacent cabinetry, and the modern handles in black bring everything up to date.

Magnus explains Blakes' view on these dark tones, especially within a wood kitchen. "We tend to shy away from strong blacks, preferring softer blacks and charcoals, either as a stain on a timber finish which shows the texture and veining of the timber beneath, or as a painted finish for a bolder look."

There are three different wood tones in this kitchen, and it's the perfect trio to enhance the dark island — a subtle focal point styled really well.

Perch & Parrow Spindler Bar Stool £270 at perchandparrow.com Other wooden details should help complement your darker woods

Perhaps that's the secret to the espresso off-black kitchen: it's not about creating a space that feels dark, but one that feels layered, warm and full of character. Whether it's stained timber that celebrates the grain beneath, beautifully veined stone or tactile fluted details, these kitchens prove that off-black is less about a color and more about creating some true depth.

When you're weighing up dark vs light kitchens, lighter kitchens will always have their place, there's something undeniably timeless about this richer palette. Sophisticated without feeling stark, dramatic without overpowering a room, this espresso tone has a way of making every surrounding material sing. And if these kitchens prove anything, it's that choosing colors you genuinely love will always outlast any passing trend.