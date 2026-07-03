The only thing that I love more than good food is good food presented on a beautiful table. As we head into summer, we look to embrace colorful salads, bright glassware with fruit-flavored cocktails, and meals enjoyed outdoors.

But the summer tablescaping trends we're seeing this year go above and beyond the expected. For stylists, a central vase of flowers and a folded napkin simply won't cut it anymore. Instead, the styling experts are looking for the finer details: curated collections of summer table decor, embracing organic pieces as art, and elegantly clashing styles, to name a few.

So, if you're ready to knock back the traditional tablescape, here are five summer tablescaping trends stylists are actually embracing this year.

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1. The Unexpected Centerpiece

"Summertime offers myriad opportunities to host in a fully personal way: flowers are blooming, plants are thriving, fruits and vegetables are at peak season whether home-grown or market finds," says Liz Hoekzema of KLH Homes. (Image credit: KLH Homes.)

Instead of placing a big bouquet in the center of your table, this summer, the experts are urging us to think outside the box. While they're not shunning flower trends altogether, there are more interesting ways to do things.

Liz Hoekzema, creative director and co-founder of KLH Homes, says summertime is full of inspiration. "We love to take advantage of these months with unexpected pairings on display: tomatoes for table toppers, lanterns doubling as a light for the backyard and informal decor," she says. "As the season slowly shifts to cooler days, turning to dynamic mixes of both dried and fresh-found branches and stems is equally impactful."

Likewise, interior stylist Olivia Gregory recommends being generous with beautiful ingredients piled up high on footed bowls or platters as an interesting alternative to flowers. Plus, you can eat them at the end of the meal!

CandleLume Heirloom Tomato Candle £11 at Etsy Go really unexpected with a realistic tomato-shaped candle centerpiece.

2. Clashing Elements

"Nature has such a wonderful way of providing a backdrop and inspiration for the colors I use," says interior designer Lisa Burdus. (Image credit: Lisa Burdus.)

Another summer tablescaping trend stylists have picked out for the table is one we're seeing in our interiors, too: clashing. Colors, patterns, even styles — pairing the imperfect makes for a relaxed, carefree dining experience.

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To nail the style, interior designer Lisa Burdus recommends pulling from the surrounding palette. For example, outdoors might mean pinks and purples, depending upon what is flowering in your garden. "Nature has such a wonderful way of providing a backdrop and inspiration for the colors I use," she says.

"Don’t be afraid to clash patterns and colors," she says. "Raw materials such as a stone plate stand and terracotta bowls also add to the earthy tones and feel."

3. Food as Art

"Inspired by Dutch still-life paintings, this idea celebrates abundance, joy and the new season," says Bed Threads founder Genevieve Rosen Biller. (Image credit: Bed Threads.)

Food has escaped our plates and now finds pride of place all over the table. Think still life, but... real life. These feasting tables are romantic, whimsical, and feel straight out of a painting.

"This idea celebrates abundance, joy, and the new season," explains Genevieve Rosen Biller, founder of Bed Threads. "Scatter mini bunches of grapes, tomatoes, citrus, or stone fruit. You can pair these with arrangements of flowers like cosmos, snapdragons, or poppies for added impact."

Another summer tablescaping trend in this same vein is elegantly presented dishes — especially desserts, shares stylist Kayla Gex. "Quirky little cakes or pretty pavlovas that look almost too beautiful to eat," she says. "For example, they can be really simple meringues topped with cream and an edible flower or a twisting vine from a snap pea plant just to give it that artful appearance."

Genevieve Rosen Biller Social Links Navigation Founder, Bed Threads Founder of internationally recognized bedding and table textiles brand Bed Threads, Genevieve Rosen Biller is all about color and, above all, comfort. Genevieve spends her time with fellow creatives and has an innate understanding of what makes a home, a home.

4. The 'Unset' Table

A casual, carefree table provides an "informal, inviting and effortlessly elegant backdrop to celebrations" says Rebecca Udall. (Image credit: Rebecca Hope. Styling: Rebecca Udall.)

Much like in our homes, our tables have come to reflect the less formal, more relaxed lifestyle most of us seek. This is reflected in what experts are calling the 'unset' table. It's casual, yet still elegant, and it invites a 'help yourself' approach.

"By prioritizing quality fabrics and artisan craftsmanship for each piece, styling can remain simple and unfussy yet still be considered and impactful," says Rebecca Udall, founder of the eponymous homeware brand.

"The tone is set with a beautiful linen tablecloth as the foundation, layered with woven placemats, napkins to complement, hand-painted ceramics, colorful glassware, and an urn filled with seasonal blooms," she explains. "Cutlery and condiments easily placed in rattan holders complete a table that feels collected but not contrived."

Rebecca Udall Rattan Cutlery and Condiment Carrier £48 at Rebecca Udall This carrier is the perfect way to hold cutlery in a grab-yourself style.

5. 'Everyday' China

Styled by Olivia Gregory, this Liberty London-adorned table perfectly blends old and new styles. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Styling: Olivia Gregory.)

Along with color and pattern, we are also seeing another kind of clashing: new and old. Again reflective of interior trends, designers and stylists are contrasting vintage collections with new finds. It's about bringing out the sorts of pieces that might once have been reserved for special occasions, every day.

Genevieve Rosen Biller recommends leaning into nostalgia with mismatched glassware. "Mixing soft pinks, greens, blues, and etched crystal adds texture, color, and charm to the table," she says. "Bonus: it feels elevated without being too formal, and it’s a great way to showcase heirloom or charity shop finds."

Likewise, stylist Kayla Gex suggests pairing vintage serveware with contemporary candlestick holders. "Anything that visibly looks out of the ordinary to create a point of difference is very clever," she adds.

Liberty London Floral Dessert Plates, Set of 4 £140 at Liberty UK Don't leave your pretty vintage floral dinnerware for special occasions, anymore.

Kayla Gex Social Links Navigation Interior Stylist Born and raised in Los Angeles, now-Sydney-based Kayla Gex loves creating spaces unique to their inhabiters. Working with some of Australia's most esteemed publications, as well as a wealth of private clients, Kayla is passionate about going against the trends.

With these summer tablescape trends in your back pocket, it's now time to curate your own dining space. If you're taking things outdoors, take heed of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist's approach to a more elevated outdoor dining experience.

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