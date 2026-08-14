It's mid-August, and we've officially made it through the dog days of summer. There are still heatwaves in London, and many of us are actually starting to dream of the cooler weather that's to come. I don't want to rush anything, but after spending some time perusing the new-in homeware this month, I noticed the design world is taking its first baby step towards the cozy season.

However, it's more of a spiritual season we're leaning into rather than a literal one. What does that mean? Well, the decor currently stocking the shelves points to our collective desire for a little relaxation, reset, and time to recharge. July's new-in homeware offerings were full of summer spirit — outdoor accessories, bold colors, and seaside motifs. And now? There are beautiful bathroom embellishments to elevate your home spa, chic storage pieces to help prep for more time indoors, and cozy throws and lamps to upgrade that restful atmosphere.

I'm not saying summer's over (far from it), but if slowing down (and cooling off) have been on your mind, then our favorite home decor brands are in alignment. August is shaping up to be the month of rejuvenation, and below are 24 stylish pieces to make those moments of respite even more fashionable as the heat begins to slow.

I knew I always loved August, but leaning into the slower pace and relaxing side of this end-of-the-summer-season month makes it that much better. A little something new to help make your home feel calmer is always a good idea to me!

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