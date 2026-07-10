We are a couple of weeks in already, but I always love the start of a new month. New beginnings, new plans to make, and, of course, a fresh batch of new-in homeware to peruse. On top of that, I always find that the sunshine and warm weather are a constant source of creativity. So blend all that together and what do you get? A stunning shopping list for July!

So what's on the menu? Well, being in the midst of 'true' summer, July definitely is filling the seasonal appetite, but perhaps not in the way you might think. The last two months' new-in lists could retrospectively be categorized as 'on-the-nose'. And as they should be — we were all busy resetting our homes for summer! However, July feels more tried and true. Its seasonality comes from a collection of beautifully saturated colors, playful motifs, and breezy materials rather than relying on seashell decor or beach towels (though I do love both those things, too).

Since most of us are spending a lot more time outdoors this time of year, big-ticket furniture items are probably not top of the list. But if you're anything like me, that means stylish decor bits that finalize those dinner party plans or bring your cooking space together are the new must-haves — and there is plenty of that in store. But enough from me! It's an exciting array of decor to shop, so please, enjoy the scroll.

Well, that's my wish list for July. While it feels like a perfect concoction of summer decor, there are also some subtle hints at what interior design trends we have to look forward to in the months to come. A green velvet bow bolster pillow for fall? I think yes.

And if you made it through without finding anything you can't live without, we have plenty more inspiration where that came from. Be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to stay up on the latest and greatest in homeware.

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