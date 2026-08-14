When designing a bedroom, incorporating a fashionable headboard is the sort of detail that elevates your space from 'nice' to 'fabulous'. While it's easy to buy a standard bedframe and build the rest of the bedscape and room around it, it's more rewarding to opt for a more thoughtful or custom headboard. And when I say 'fashionable headboard', I mean a piece that stands out, brings the room together, and adds character. So, what does that look like in 2026?

Headboard trends are heading in a similar direction to contemporary interior design trends — they evoke a sense of personal style and character, but with a livability that is still cozy and comforting. Think tactile materials, patterned upholstery, and even tapestries or draping curtains in lieu of a traditional headboard idea altogether. Francesca Grace, a Los Angeles-based interior designer who recently designed a headboard range of her own, says, "A headboard should feel like an invitation. It should be comfortable enough to lean against with your morning coffee, but beautiful enough to make the bed feel like the heart of the room."

So the goal is a piece that will anchor the room, both in comfort and style. It's a rather big piece, visually and commitment-wise, so below are five of the top headboard trends designers are favoring for the 2026 home to inspire your next bedroom refresh.

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1. Patterned Headboards

Patterned headboard can add a pop while still blending into the room. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Uncanny Studio)

The biggest notion from designers is that upholstered headboards aren't going anywhere. And in fact, we should only get more personal and experimental with them. Upholstering your headboard in your favorite pattern trend not only makes your bed stand out, but the print helps formulate a color palette and design scheme that speaks to the rest of the room.

"I'd love to see people have more fun with pattern and personality this year," Francesca Grace says. "At my Los Angeles storefront, SOMME, people often come in thinking they want something neutral, then leave talking about a floral headboard they never expected to love."

Though bedrooms are ideally serene, they're also one of the best places to take a design risk, "because a headboard is relatively simple to swap," says Francesca. "And it's amazing how one playful piece can completely change the feeling of a room."

Upholstered headboards bring an instant sense of warmth while also introducing color, pattern, and texture. And don't worry about the pattern you pick having to last forever. "If your style evolves over time, you can always reupholster them," says Francesca.

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Francesca Grace Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Francesca Grace is a celebrity interior designer, home stager, and the creative force and visionary behind her eponymous firm. Her vintage-eclectic design aesthetic blends cottagecore and maximalist style with a touch of European vintage glamour. She stars in the HGTV series, Fix My Flip, and has recently launched a furniture brand that includes a range of custom headboards.

2. More Texture and Materiality

(Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Studio Shields)

And in a similar vein, headboard trends are also leaning into more texture and materiality this year. As Églantine Sicat, founder and designer at Uncanny Studio, says, "More texture, more pattern, more materiality — we want people to be bold with their approach."

However, don't take this as a need for a heavy dose of color behind your bed. "We'd rather build depth through material and pattern layered against a calmer base palette, and the headboard is one of the best places to do that, because it's grounded by bedding, low light, and soft surfaces around it," says Églantine.

"Treat the headboard the way you'd treat a piece of upholstery in a beloved armchair or sofa — considering the weave, the hand-feel, the way it catches light — rather than defaulting to a flat, safe boucle," Églantine describes. Bring in a fabric with history or craftsmanship behind it, something with a story, and the whole room shifts.

Or you can even incorporate texture with something like the 'dimpled' wood shown above, or even a woven leather headboard for something different.

Eglantine Sicat Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Eglantine Sicat is an interior designer and the founder of London- and Paris-based design studio, Uncanny Studio. The ethos of Eglantine's Uncanny Studio is simple yet meaningful: "It's not about how spaces should look, but rather how it makes one feel." They believe in crafting environments that resonate deeply, leaving a memorable imprint and fostering special experiences.

3. Canopy and Curtain Headboards

A canopy bed adds instant drama and character to a room. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Sarah Solis Studio)

We've seen a lot of dramatic drapery, decorating with sheer curtains, and gothic romantic influences gaining momentum in contemporary design. And it creates a beautiful vignette when translated to a sleeping space. There's no reason why a headboard has to be stiff; a tapestry, curtain behind the bed, or canopy instantly brings a touch of drama to the space.

"Canopy beds are a beautiful headboard choice, but only when their proportions, detailing, and materials are as considered as the rest of the room," Églantine says. Their drama is the main appeal, but Églantine warns, "Too often, they're used as an easy shortcut to create drama, without the craftsmanship or thoughtfulness to support it."

A canopy bed idea doesn't always have to be complicated. It just needs to be well-proportioned and beautifully executed.

4. Sculptural Headboards

Use a sculptural shape to break up a blank wall. Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Duet Or you can design the entire room around the artistry of a sculptural headboard. Image credit: Experimental. Design: Dorothée Meilichzon

Sculptural headboards are no new concept, but designers agree that they aren't going anywhere in 2026. "Trends come and go, but I've always believed the bed should create a sense of occasion. So, I still love headboards with sculptural silhouettes," says Francesca.

And this notion boils down to the fact that the bed will always be the heart of the bedroom. "While you can keep the rest of the room quiet, I think every memorable space needs one unexpected piece, and for me, that's almost always the bed and headboard," says Francesca.

However, some shapes feel more in style than others. For instance, a too-obvious curve can be an overused design trend, while a waved style may feel more modern. At the end of the day, the more you lean into your personal taste, the more this statement piece will pay off.

5. 'Hidden' Headboards

Upholstery and textures that match the wall feel so luxe in a bedroom. (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Design: Studio KO)

And finally, take a note from your favorite hotels when planning your bedroom, and opt for a headboard that blends into the texture, print, or color of your wall. Églantine says, "We're still drawn to bespoke, fully upholstered headboards that extend seamlessly into the wall panelling this year — where the headboard isn't treated as a separate object, but becomes part of the architecture of the room, made with the same materials and level of craftsmanship as everything around it."

And how could this extended headboard style not feel luxurious? That continuity and subtle extravagance is what makes a bedroom feel truly considered, rather than simply furnished. You can also blend a sculptural headboard into this look and create a fabulous spectacle of your behind-the-bed space; "only one piece and the right coordination are necessary to create that memory you are looking for," says Églantine.

A paneled wood headboard against a panel-drenched space? A cork headboard against a cork surface? A bold blue headboard in a blue color-drenched room? There are so many ways to recreate this look.

"A good headboard gives a bedroom its identity. It's often the first thing your eye is drawn to, and it defines how the entire room feels," says Francesca. "My clients usually come in focused on paint colors or furniture, but it's almost always the headboard they fall in love with in the end."

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