Styling a bed is something of an art form. Achieving the kind of bed that rivals a luxury hotel — complete with crisp sheets, perfectly arranged pillows, and a backdrop that feels effortlessly cohesive — requires intention. Every detail matters, right down to the minutiae of your wall color and the thread count of your sheets. If only there were a foolproof formula for getting it right...

Well, what if we told you there is? While there's no right and wrong way to style the perfect bed, interior designers have long relied on a set of principles that elevate a sleep space from basic to beautifully considered. It might seem excessive, but given that the bed is the focal point of all modern bedroom ideas, it's a detail worth getting right.

Stuck for inspiration? Look no further. In search of the ultimate bed formula, I asked designers to share their tried-and-tested recipes for a perfectly styled bed. Think of them as the infallible elements that promise to transform your sleep space from humdrum to high-end.

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1. Statement Headboard + Wooden Nightstand + Soft White Linen

If you choose to keep your sheets simple, use a statement headboard to add personality to your bedroom. (Image credit: Quiet Studios / Photography: Matilde Viegas)

Some of us are so puritan when it comes to styling a bed that we only ever choose white bed linen. If your sheets are plain, let your headboard be the main event.

Perhaps it's a bespoke upholstered option or an exaggerated form that draws the eye, or you could choose a wooden headboard framed with distinctive marquetry, as pictured here in Casa Cedo, a boutique hotel in Porto designed by Daniela Franceschini, founder of Quiet Studios.

To ensure visual interest while keeping the surrounding space soothing, Daniela opted for wooden tones on a backdrop of delicate blue. Sandwiched between white sheets and colorful walls, the headboard offers a beautiful vignette that does all the talking.

"The headboard has a pattern made with wood marquetry, and the bedside tables are art deco-inspired," she explains. "The lamps were produced in ceramic inspired by botanical moldings as an architectural detail romanticized." The result? A perfectly soothing bed where the walls, wood tones, and white sheets offer distinctive layering.

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2. Warm Beiges + Layered Textures + Rich Wood

Monochromatic palettes are so calming, but be sure to add visual interest with layered textures and soft textiles. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes / Photography: Astrid Templier)

Neutrals are a go-to choice for a bedroom, but if you want to avoid a space that feels two-dimensional, you need to layer up on textural details. There's no doubt that a monochromatic color scheme like the one shown above makes a bedroom visually quiet and calming, but it's the textural accents that give it richness and depth.

The bold, large-scale patterned wallpaper was central to this room's design. "To let it take center stage, we kept the additional elements to a minimum," explains interior designer Rebecca Hughes. "Rich side tables from Scanditure add warmth without competing for attention, while the bedside table lamp from Heathfield (with a Pooky lampshade) adds a beautiful minimalist accent." The only pop of color comes from the deep red cushions.

If you're likewise committed to neutral bedroom ideas, make them warm and ensure there's still variety in the mix. Rebecca used a fabric headboard, a rich ochre throw, and a burlwood nightstand to create a tonal scheme that doesn't feel flat. "The result is a scheme that feels calm, cohesive, and effortlessly comfortable," says Rebecca.

Rebecca Hughes Interior Designer Rebecca Hughes is the founder and creative director of Rebecca Hughes Interiors, a London-based luxury interior design studio delivering bespoke residential and commercial projects worldwide. Known for her refined and collaborative approach, Rebecca leads projects from concept to completion, creating thoughtfully curated spaces that balance architectural integrity with imaginative design.

3. Color Drench + Fabric Headboard + Patterns

Crave eccentricity but still want a soothing bedroom? Use a color-drenched bedroom as a foundation, then introduce clashing patterns in complementary tones. (Image credit: Burbeck Studio)

If you lean more maximalist, take inspiration from this bedroom from Burbeck Studio. The key ingredients here are cocooning color and clashing patterns, culminating in a bedscape brimming with personality.

Start with your bedroom color as the foundation (here, a soft sage called Sobek by Paint & Paper Library). Drench the whole room for an enveloping effect, using complementary tones in the bedspread.

Creative director Jack Willcocks chose to introduce a deliberate tension of patterns that, on paper, shouldn't work together. The headboard is upholstered in a dense geometric weave, set against a sharply contrasting pillow in a tailored windowpane check, its navy grid punctuated with tiny red accents. Rather than competing, they create a layered, curated feel.

"This bedroom was designed to feel immersive, atmospheric, and quietly luxurious through the use of saturated color, layered textures, and bespoke detailing," Jack explains. "The bespoke headboard was upholstered in Zinc Textile’s Jenga Colibri fabric from the Juego collection, a richly textured fabric with an organic, almost artisanal character that complemented the earthy tonal palette of the room beautifully."

Whether you choose to pair a ditsy floral quilt with a bold-striped wallpaper or a chevron with a paisley, this is a great formula to replicate in your own bedroom. The many different elements of a bed — throws, cushions, undersheets — also make it easy to introduce patterns and switch them up as you desire.

4. Earthy Tones + Patterned Quilt + Whimsy

Dial up the whimsy with a patterned quilt, a wavy headboard, and a classic pleated lampshade. (Image credit: Electric Bowery / Photography: Laure Joliet)

While this is a child's bedroom, the bed recipe isn't any less effective for anyone wanting to add whimsy to their styling. Start with a patterned quilt like the one seen above. From there, build an earthy scheme around the colors in the throw, then add a touch more whimsy through the surrounding decor. In this case, that comes in the form of a wavy headboard (try this one from Next), a fine-line print, and a tiger throw pillow.

"The approach for this space was to introduce a sense of youthfulness and warmth against the home’s refined original details," explains Daniella Gohari, design director at Electric Bowery. "Softness, color, and pattern were layered through the bedding, pillows, and quilt, creating a room that feels both inviting and cozy."

Personal touches were especially important to the design, complementing the bedscape itself to give the space a collected, lived-in quality. "A playful tiger-shaped rug and coordinating pillow, for example, add a final note of whimsy, bringing additional color, charm, and personality to the space," says Daniella.

5. Rattan + Jute + Linen bedding

Tap into textural design with rattan decor and a crumpled linen throw. (Image credit: Pernille Lind Studio / Photography: Joachim Wichmann)

Scandinavian bedrooms are instantly calming, but if you want the perfect balance of effortless simplicity and visual depth, it can be tricky to get the formula right.

Luckily, interior designer Pernille Lind has a reliable bed recipe up her sleeve. Start with a rattan headboard or bedframe, ground it with a jute rug, and then add perfectly crumpled linen bedding. You can mix the colors and materials in between, but a combination of these three elements will guarantee a serene sleep space.

When keeping a palette neutral (common in the Scandi style), Pernille says the secret to making it feel inviting rather than flat is layering distinct textures. "This room balances the relaxed with the strict, but all within a very carefully selected tonal palette, in all natural colors, where nothing stands out too much as a feature," she explains.

The aim was to create a calm, sanctuary-like bedroom by focusing on rich, natural textures rather than bold color. "The room is anchored by the Walford Hyem bed in natural oak and rattan," Pernille says. "To keep the mood soft and balanced, everything else was curated around this mix of wood and natural fibers."

Surrounding components consist of a bespoke jute rug by Tim Page, an upholstered bench and pendant light, both from Pinch, and oak bedside tables from HOWE London. "The entire scheme is pulled together against walls painted in Farrow & Ball's 'Slipper Satin', a warm off-white that acts as a soft backdrop, allowing the natural wood tones to stand out without too much of a contrast," adds Pernille.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Madara Solid Oak, Oak Veneer and Rattan Cane Headboard £349.99 at La Redoute UK

Pernille Lind Founder of Pernille Lind Studio With over 15 years of industry experience in hospitality and residential design, Pernille has worked with some of the most renowned names in London, including Anouska Hempel Design, Conran + Partners, and Soho House Co. Upon setting up her first company with partner Richy Almond, under the name Lind + Almond, they won ‘Renovation & Restoration’ and ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the AHEAD Europe Awards 2018 for their inaugural project, Hotel Sanders, in Copenhagen. Since then, her partnership with Almond has continued under their joint venture, where a focus on hospitality and concept-driven projects lies at the heart of their creative endeavours. Under her namesake company, Pernille established this to pursue her personal passion for creating inviting and atmospheric homes for those who wish to be influenced by her distinctive and creative approach, which blends Scandinavian design aesthetics with a touch of her Asian sensibility.

6. Linen Bedding + Bold Color + Brass Lighting

Inject personality into your bedscape by contrasting your bedsheet and top sheet in bold tones. (Image credit: YSG Studio / Photography: Prue Ruscoe / Editorial Styling: Felicity Ng)

Craving a fun and vibrant bed style that still retains a high-end feel? Choose linen sheets in contrasting tones, then add some warm brass sconces to your wall or headboard. In the space above by YSG Studio, a chocolate-y undersheet complements a smoky blue shade, colors picked from the handwoven African bedspread that lies on top.

The studio's director, Yasmine Ghoniem, says textiles were vital in bringing this "laid-back utopia" to life. "This room feels soft and voluptuous thanks to the super tactile bedding, plus wardrobe fronts that we covered with textured silk," she says. "There’s a bit of Tiki magic in this space. It gives off a tropical resort-like feel thanks to our mix of vintage and new finds, plus more precious items like the slimline brass bedside wall lights."

The structural sconces (see a similar style at Pooky), while discreet, add warmth and elegance to the otherwise playful scheme. With their structural brass arms, they complement the softness of the linen beautifully.

Bed Threads Pink Clay French Flax Linen Pillowcases £50 at bedthreads.co.uk

7. Satin Bedding + Fabric Headboard + Sculptural Sconces

Pared-back beds don't have to be boring. Forgo the throw pillows in favor of a fabric headboard and choose soft, rounded decor for a plump, inviting space. (Image credit: YSG Studio / Photography Anson Smart)

Who said pared-back, minimalist bedrooms were boring? This bedroom (also from YSG Studio) is a no-frills recipe, yet it's far from bland. Instead, the richness emerges through texture — from the lustrous satin bedding to the softly fringed upholstered headboard.

A palette of gentle wheat and sage tones reinforces the room's calming atmosphere. "The clients wanted a bedroom that possessed a lavish yet tranquil feeling, with elements that were rich in substance rather than excess trimmings," says Yasmine. To achieve this, tactility became a guiding principle in the selection of materials and finishes. “Embossed vinyl and raffia-weave wallpaper clad the wardrobes,” she explains, introducing subtle depth and texture throughout the space.

Comfort was equally central to the design. Cream bed linen (try Bed Threads) was chosen in place of crisp white, lending a softer, warmer feel. “It conveys more warmth than customary white, and the loose bed throw adds a relaxed statement, complementing the padded bedhead’s linen upholstery and gently frayed seams,” says Yasmine.

The room's sense of effortless elegance is completed by floating bespoke stone bedside consoles and delicate brass wall lights, which appear to hover against the walls. Together, they create an airy, weightless quality that enhances the bedroom's serene, minimalist mood.

There's no singular formula for a successfully styled bed, but there are a few key ingredients that contribute to the overall look and feel (whatever it is you want to achieve). Swapping out a few throw pillows for a patterned bolster or switching to silky satin sheets instead of crisp white percale can make all the difference to your bedroom's vibe, turning your space from bland and basic to elegant and elevated.

Whether you're looking for inspiration for fresh summer bed styling ideas or you want to make long-term investments that transform your sleep sanctuary altogether, these designer-approved bed "recipes" provide all the inspiration you need.

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