Burl Is Still the Big Trend — I Just Found This Budget-Friendly Bedside Table (Which Already Sold Out Once) That Gives Soho Home Vibes

I cannot believe my luck in finding this nightstand — burl wood brilliance that looks so much more expensive than its price tag

21st September: Not entirely unexpectedly, the Seana 2 Door Bedside Table from Dunelm is already out of stock, again. I will be keeping a close watch in the hope it comes back into stock very soon; otherwise, there are nine alternative bedsides below that might be to your liking.

I've been on the hunt for a new set of bedside tables for quite some time now, but I haven't found anything that I really like, that suits my bedroom's style, and that also has a reasonable price point — it's hard to come across those pieces that tick all three boxes.

That was until I stumbled upon the Seana 2 Door Bedside Table from Dunelm — I had to double-take, as at first I thought it was a piece from Soho Home's new burl furniture collection (obsessed), it's so chic and refined, but then I saw the price tag and was immediately transported to seventh heaven: £149!

Burl wood decor has been making its way back into contemporary interiors in a big way, but it's usually not the most budget-friendly of options; so when you come across items like these, that look so good they could be designer, you'd be silly to let them pass you by — especially as this particular piece has already sold out once before...

Burl wood furniture tends to be a veneer in general — a thin layer of real wood over the top of the main frame — as it's such an expensive material. In the case of this Dunelm bedside, I don't know for sure whether it is a real wood veneer or a 'burl effect'. But what I do know for sure is that it looks really, really good, and I want it.

Burl wood is often associated with Art Deco interior design — a design period I am particularly fond of, along with the general reimagining of bygone eras in modern design — and the 70s, with the 70s revival being another of my favorite trends.

Burled wood has such a timeless yet characterful quality to it — the perfectly imperfect knots that make every piece unique and tell a different story, feeding into that desire we are craving in contemporary design for spaces rich with personality and depth.

"We use burl selectively as a way to add subtle texture and highlight key furniture pieces," say Justin Capuco and Brittany Hart, co-founders of interior design studio Husband Wife. "It has richness that adds timeless depth, simultaneously speaking to both contemporaneity and nostalgia."

Soho Home Warwick Bedside Table, Mappa Burl, with a table lamp on top with a glass of water and a decorative tray

The Soho Home Warwick Bedside Table of dreams...

(Image credit: Soho Home)

You don't have to go 'all-burl' either — while the real deal is obviously the dream, burl veneer and burl-inspired furniture and decor pieces can have the same desired effect in a space, but for a much more savory price tag.

If you're looking for more options, I've found a wide variety of burl wood bedside tables and side tables that would suit all design styles and budgets.

