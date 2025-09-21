Burl Is Still the Big Trend — I Just Found This Budget-Friendly Bedside Table (Which Already Sold Out Once) That Gives Soho Home Vibes

Recent updates

I've been on the hunt for a new set of bedside tables for quite some time now, but I haven't found anything that I really like, that suits my bedroom's style, and that also has a reasonable price point — it's hard to come across those pieces that tick all three boxes.

That was until I stumbled upon the Seana 2 Door Bedside Table from Dunelm — I had to double-take, as at first I thought it was a piece from Soho Home's new burl furniture collection (obsessed), it's so chic and refined, but then I saw the price tag and was immediately transported to seventh heaven: £149!

Burl wood decor has been making its way back into contemporary interiors in a big way, but it's usually not the most budget-friendly of options; so when you come across items like these, that look so good they could be designer, you'd be silly to let them pass you by — especially as this particular piece has already sold out once before...

Dunelm Seana 2 Door Bedside Table £149 at Dunelm The Seana 2 Door Bedside Table, in this stunning burl wood veneer, will bring style and character to your modern bedroom. With curved edges, it is as luxurious as it is practical, with two well-sized storage shelves to house all of your nighttime essentials. I love the way the base is inset, giving added dimension and depth, as well as the tactile quality of the joyful knots. It is a standout piece that looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Burl wood furniture tends to be a veneer in general — a thin layer of real wood over the top of the main frame — as it's such an expensive material. In the case of this Dunelm bedside, I don't know for sure whether it is a real wood veneer or a 'burl effect'. But what I do know for sure is that it looks really, really good, and I want it.

Burl wood is often associated with Art Deco interior design — a design period I am particularly fond of, along with the general reimagining of bygone eras in modern design — and the 70s, with the 70s revival being another of my favorite trends.

Burled wood has such a timeless yet characterful quality to it — the perfectly imperfect knots that make every piece unique and tell a different story, feeding into that desire we are craving in contemporary design for spaces rich with personality and depth.

"We use burl selectively as a way to add subtle texture and highlight key furniture pieces," say Justin Capuco and Brittany Hart, co-founders of interior design studio Husband Wife. "It has richness that adds timeless depth, simultaneously speaking to both contemporaneity and nostalgia."

The Soho Home Warwick Bedside Table of dreams... (Image credit: Soho Home)

You don't have to go 'all-burl' either — while the real deal is obviously the dream, burl veneer and burl-inspired furniture and decor pieces can have the same desired effect in a space, but for a much more savory price tag.

Alternative Burl Wood Bedside Tables

If you're looking for more options, I've found a wide variety of burl wood bedside tables and side tables that would suit all design styles and budgets.

For more Art Deco-era inspiration, these Art Deco bedrooms show you how to style 1920s elegance into modern design.