Burl Is Still the Big Trend — I Just Found This Budget-Friendly Bedside Table (Which Already Sold Out Once) That Gives Soho Home Vibes
I cannot believe my luck in finding this nightstand — burl wood brilliance that looks so much more expensive than its price tag (and sharing is caring)
21st September: Not entirely unexpectedly, the Seana 2 Door Bedside Table from Dunelm is already out of stock, again. I will be keeping a close watch in the hope it comes back into stock very soon; otherwise, there are nine alternative bedsides below that might be to your liking.
I've been on the hunt for a new set of bedside tables for quite some time now, but I haven't found anything that I really like, that suits my bedroom's style, and that also has a reasonable price point — it's hard to come across those pieces that tick all three boxes.
That was until I stumbled upon the Seana 2 Door Bedside Table from Dunelm — I had to double-take, as at first I thought it was a piece from Soho Home's new burl furniture collection (obsessed), it's so chic and refined, but then I saw the price tag and was immediately transported to seventh heaven: £149!
Burl wood decor has been making its way back into contemporary interiors in a big way, but it's usually not the most budget-friendly of options; so when you come across items like these, that look so good they could be designer, you'd be silly to let them pass you by — especially as this particular piece has already sold out once before...
The Seana 2 Door Bedside Table, in this stunning burl wood veneer, will bring style and character to your modern bedroom. With curved edges, it is as luxurious as it is practical, with two well-sized storage shelves to house all of your nighttime essentials. I love the way the base is inset, giving added dimension and depth, as well as the tactile quality of the joyful knots. It is a standout piece that looks far more expensive than its price tag.
Burl wood furniture tends to be a veneer in general — a thin layer of real wood over the top of the main frame — as it's such an expensive material. In the case of this Dunelm bedside, I don't know for sure whether it is a real wood veneer or a 'burl effect'. But what I do know for sure is that it looks really, really good, and I want it.
Burl wood is often associated with Art Deco interior design — a design period I am particularly fond of, along with the general reimagining of bygone eras in modern design — and the 70s, with the 70s revival being another of my favorite trends.
Burled wood has such a timeless yet characterful quality to it — the perfectly imperfect knots that make every piece unique and tell a different story, feeding into that desire we are craving in contemporary design for spaces rich with personality and depth.
"We use burl selectively as a way to add subtle texture and highlight key furniture pieces," say Justin Capuco and Brittany Hart, co-founders of interior design studio Husband Wife. "It has richness that adds timeless depth, simultaneously speaking to both contemporaneity and nostalgia."
You don't have to go 'all-burl' either — while the real deal is obviously the dream, burl veneer and burl-inspired furniture and decor pieces can have the same desired effect in a space, but for a much more savory price tag.
Alternative Burl Wood Bedside Tables
If you're looking for more options, I've found a wide variety of burl wood bedside tables and side tables that would suit all design styles and budgets.
Crafted from authentic burl wood, the cylindrical design of this side table is a true statement piece. What it doesn't offer in storage it makes up for in style, and brings a taste of the outdoors inside — not just suitable as a bedside, it could also be used as an accent side table in a modern living room.
An exotic burl veneer side table that can be used in any space, including as a bedside table. When you know about decorating with circles, this is the perfect piece to bring balance and contrast to your space, while looking incredibly chic in the process.
Part of a limited-edition collection by interior design duo Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward, this bedside table has a similar inset base design to the featured Dunelm bedside, while offering ample bedroom storage. Comprised of a burl top and sides and mango wood frame and legs, it is an elegant and practical addition to your bedroom.
Made of natural burl wood, this sleek side table gives minimalist interior design vibes with a nod to the Art Deco era. The curved design will add warmth and character to a space and would work perfectly as either a bedside table or an accent side table.
Currently on sale, this Burl Side Table Pedestal by Ferm Living is a sneaky gem with a glorious hidden storage compartment that features an adjustable shelf — use as a bedside or as an accent pedestal to make a statement in a living space.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!