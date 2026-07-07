You might think of it simply as a sanctuary after a long day, but a bed is far more than a functional necessity. Once you know how to dress a bed properly, it becomes the most important design element in the room, transforming the space from purely practical to deeply considered. But it really is an art — knowing how to throw a throw across your bed, how many pillows really are too many, to tuck or not... these are the questions so many of us ask, and I've got designers' answers.

Patterns, tactile fabrics, and fringed trims are among the biggest bedding trends shaping our spaces in 2026. And while they're great for inspiration, as one of the most intimate rooms in our homes, personalization is arguably never more important than when it comes to how you make your bed.

Interior designers have long mastered the art of dressing beds that feel timeless rather than trend-led, layering texture, proportion, and softness in ways that invite you in. So, how should we be making the bed in contemporary, design-led homes? Here's what designers warn not to overlook.

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1. Connect the Palette to the Room

"The bed is usually the first thing you notice, so we like to use it as an opportunity to create impact while still keeping the room comfortable and restful," Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw, tells me. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Studio Braw)

While there is a lot to be said about crisp white sheets, don't overlook color, particularly if it echoes the room around the bed. "Layering tones through the bedding creates a really saturated, cocooning feeling — like the whole room wraps around you," shares Australian designer Britt Ross.

Her approach to making the bed relies heavily on the wider scheme. "Whether that's going tone on tone with the overall room palette or bringing in a feature pop that relates to a quirky element elsewhere, I like the bedding to feel cohesive rather than an afterthought," she says.

In the room pictured at the top of this article, Britt specified bespoke bedding that ties in the gregarious tones throughout the space. Every element feels connected. "We used a biscuit-colored fitted sheet that sat just slightly lighter than the wall paint and throw pillows upholstered in fabrics matching the bed base and headboard," she explains.

"We then introduced something unexpected: vintage Indian textiles traditionally used for women's clothing to create embellished, almost jewellery-like throws," she adds. Then "the contrasting chartreuse throw tied back to the border of the bespoke rug."

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Britt Ross Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Britt Ross is an Australian Interior Designer who has been creating one-of-a-kind spaces for more than a decade. Her passion for pattern and color and her flair for blending vintage and contemporary pieces have led to a diverse range of global projects with distinctive styles. Since studying interior architecture at the University of New South Wales, Britt has worked at the esteemed Russell Sage Studio and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio in London.

2. Create Depth With Mixed Materials

Texture is just as important as colour to create depth. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

Just as important as color when making a bed is texture. While too much mixing and matching can seem like it could lead to visual overload, Britt says the right combinations actually add richness without overwhelming a space.

That's where material comes in. Similar to how you'd mix and match paint finishes, Britt likes to apply the same concept to making the bed, layering matte and sateen finishes within the bedding. "The subtle contrast creates a surprising amount of depth and visual interest while still letting the headboard and bed base sing," she explains.

If you're apprehensive about color, or your palette doesn't really call for it, material is another great way to add visual interest.

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3. An Intentional Tuck

Don't underestimate the power of turning down your duvet cover to reveal the color of the sheets beneath. (Image credit: Christian Bense)

While an 'unmade' bed with an oversized bedcover draped all the way over the edges of the bedframe is very on trend right now, it all depends on what your design calls for. As always, balance is key.

Britt's bedroom schemes are often highly decorative and detail-oriented, and therefore, "tighter, more tailored bedding" is often the best way to allow her to show off a feature bed base. "For this reason, I tend to favor cotton percale over linen, as it's perfect for achieving that polished, pulled-together look," she says.

Similarly, don't overlook a classic turndown fold in the right scenario. Interior designer Rebecca Hughes often favors a generous foldback (around a quarter to one-third of the bed) when making the bed.

Committing to such a deep fold "reveals the sheets and pillows beneath, creating depth and making the bed feel naturally inviting," she explains. "It softens the overall silhouette and allows different fabrics and trims to become part of the styling rather than hiding them."

4. Go Easy On The Pillows

If color and pattern are already doing the heavy lifting, there's no need to overcomplicate matters with an abundance of cushions. (Image credit: Vineet Velandy. Design: Britt Ross)

It's a big question, but even designers disagree over how many cushions should be styled on the bed. It ultimately comes down to the look you're going for (and how much time you can commit to making the bed each morning!)

"Always aim for balance and softness rather than excess," says Rebecca. "The most inviting beds are thoughtfully layered, not overloaded." Personally, she makes her bed with seven: "Four sleeping pillows dressed in crisp white cases, then a pair of decorative Euro or square cushions in complementary fabrics to introduce texture and pattern," she says. "A single lumbar or bolster cushion across the front finishes the composition beautifully, adding a tailored touch without making the bed feel cluttered."

For Britt, it's less, particularly in spaces where color and pattern are already doing the heavy lifting. "I'm not one to go overboard as I find you can bring interest into the bed styling through color combinations and patterns rather than a mountain of pillows," she says.

The right number is often determined by what else is happening with the bed, she continues. For example, in the bedroom pictured above, "the headboard and bed base feature a fun ikat print. Since this already creates an impactful statement, we intentionally kept it minimal with only two pillows laid flat, really allowing the dramatic headboard to have its moment," she shares.

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5. Create A Focal Point

Rather than feeling unfinished, this flooding linen cover allows the surrounding furniture to shine. (Image credit: Felix Speller/Spinocchia Freund)

Alternatively, the bedroom above demonstrates that creating a focal point doesn't always mean adding more. Instead, the bedding is pared back, allowing its scale and positioning to anchor the room while the surrounding furniture, art, and craftsmanship come into sharper focus.

"The bed is intentionally pared back, dressed with a generous linen cover that falls to the floor and softens the architecture of the room," explains the studio's creative director, Brigitta Spinocchia Freund.

Rather than feeling unfinished, the floor-skimming linen cover brings a soft elegance to the scheme. As Brigitta explains, "The uninterrupted drape creates a blank canvas for the curation of furniture and art to shine. Together, these pieces contribute to the layered narrative of the room."

Here, the headboard's role is effectively absorbed by the artwork itself. "The freestanding screen headboard, featuring artist Robert Cooper’s mural forms and integrated vintage-style lights, acts as the centerpiece and focal point of the space," Brigitta explains. "The sense of comfort comes from the balance of space, craftsmanship, and materiality within the room."

Brigitta Spinocchia Freund Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Brigitta Spinocchia Freund is the principal and creative director of interior design studio Spinocchia Freund, based in London. Now with more than 25 years of experience delivering private residential projects in London and around the world, since founding the studio in 2009, Brigitta has defined her practice through the principles of curation, collaboration, and craftsmanship.

6. Build Your Base Into the Bedding Scheme

A sunken mattress makes a bed feel immediately more considered, says Britt Ross. (Image credit: Britt Ross)

If a new bedframe is on the cards, don't focus solely on the headboard or bedding. The height and construction of your bed base can dramatically alter how considered the entire bed feels, according to Britt. Where possible, she likes to sink the mattress into the base. "I think it instantly makes a bed feel more considered while also having a bit of a 70s feel," she explains.

But a deeply recessed mattress can also make changing sheets more challenging. "My sweet spot is usually sinking only around half the mattress height into the base — enough to create that visually sunken aesthetic, but still practical when it comes to changing sheets and everyday use," Britt adds.

If a bespoke bed isn't on the cards, the base can still be refined through softer interventions. A bed valance, for example, “introduces a sense of elegance and continuity, concealing the frame and giving the bed a more upholstered, bespoke appearance — particularly effective in classic or romantic interiors," Rebecca suggests. "An exposed timber or upholstered base, by contrast, feels lighter and more architectural, allowing the craftsmanship of the bed to become a feature in its own right."

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7. Understate the Bed

Above all, beds should be inviting, and this Spinocchia Freund project is all about settling in, whatever time of day. (Image credit: (Spinocchia Freund/Kate Martin))

But sometimes, your bed shouldn't be the focal point of the room, and the way you dress it can help balance the space. It pays to know when to pull back.

In this mid-century style bedroom by Spinocchia Freund, detailed timber panelling is the hero of the space. The bed itself isn't the most dramatic element in the scheme, but acts as the room's emotional center and becomes somewhere to linger rather than simply sleep.

"Every element within a bedroom contributes to the overall mood, and bedding plays an important role in that composition," Brigitta explains. “Through texture, color, proportion, and layering, it helps shape the experience of the room."

"The rich palette creates a warm feeling, and the bed is styled as an invitation to settle in," she adds. "The pillows are layered with artisan-crafted fabrics, while the handwoven throw adds texture and depth, reinforcing the cozy, literary atmosphere of the room.”



On the one hand, making a bed is ultimately layering a fitted sheet with a flat sheet, duvet cover, and cushions — but if you want to know how to make a bed like an interior designer would, it's so much more nuanced than that.

It's about layering materials, colors, textures, and considering how they speak to the other elements in the room, whether that should be louder or softer. I wouldn't blame you if you're looking at your bed now and considering buying all new bedding... I know I am.

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