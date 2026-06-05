The 'correct' number of pillows you should have on your bed is an age-old debate. Two feels very minimalist, while stacking anything over eight can start to feel incredibly over-the-top. Of course, it can all work, but what's the best number of pillows when it comes to styling a bed in 2026? According to this bedding designer, it's six.

When I asked Molly Freshwater, the co-founder and creative director of Secret Linen Store, why, she said: "Why have four pillows when you can have six? Honestly, it's that simple." And it's true — while bedding trends are paring back, having six pillows still gives you plenty of flexibility when styling, without cluttering the bed.

To style your bed with six pillows, Molly recommends four standard pillows and two square throw cushions. The rest (color, material, patterns, poise) is up to you to arrange, however you like. Still sounds like too much? And where do you put them all at night? Here's why Molly swears by her six-pillow setup.

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Why Six Is the Best Number of Cushions For Your Bed

There is something about a lot of pillows on the bed that makes you want to fall into it. (Image credit: The Secret Linen Store)

The reasoning behind styling six pillows on the bed is, again, quite simple. "You should feel excited about the bed waiting for you at the end of the day, and in my bedtime world, that bed is dressed with six glorious plump (feather if possible) pillows every single morning," shares Molly Freshwater.

That said, the types of pillows you need are more of an exact science. A combination of four standard pillows and two squares is what Molly deems non‑negotiable. "It's the perfect marriage of comfort and aesthetics, and as a designer and founder of a bedding brand, those two things are basically my bedtime language," she explains. A cozy bedroom is never going to sacrifice the luxurious allure of a few extra pillows to soften things up.



Plus, four standards and two squares provide endless styling possibilities. Ideally, that looks like two standard pillows stacked on top of each other on either side of the bed, with the squares sitting upright in front as a finishing touch on your bed.

When it's time to sleep, your standards are ready to go, and for reading or lounging, "the squares are ridiculously comfy, like little clouds that invite you in for a bedtime story," says Molly. Best of both worlds? I think so.

Molly Freshwater Social Links Navigation Bedding Expert and Designer Molly Freshwater is the co-founder and creative director at Secret Linen Store, a brand she started with her sister, Harriet Mears, back in 2013. With over 25 years in the textile industry, Molly designs everything in-house, working closely with their factories in Portugal and the UK. When it comes to bedding, no matter the type, Molly knows what's what and takes styling beds very seriously. (And rightly so.)

How to Style Six Cushions on Your Bed

Six pillows are a lot, but it actually makes a bed look quite relaxed at the same time. (Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

When it comes to styling six cushions on your bed, there's the standard layout, but "If I'm honest, it depends on which side of the bed I metaphorically roll out of," says Molly. "The joy of six pillows is the sheer number of ways you can dress them."

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Stack the standards with the squares in front, sitting upright and looking very 'I have my life together,' or flip it, with "squares at the back, standards cascading in front like a soft little waterfall," says Molly.

No matter which styling variation you choose, "everything must be plump and placed, no 'just got out of bed' look for me," she adds. A well-made bed sets you up for the day.

As for what bedding color combinations and throw pillows to add, Molly's only rule is that "two pillows should match the duvet cover, two the sheet, and two should be your moment of fun — color, stripes, go crazy."

She likes mixing and matching in pairs, and "six cushions give you three fun combinations to play with against your duvet cover," says Molly. "Mix up the symmetry, stack them differently on each side, and let the bed have a little personality moment."

Alternatively, keep your bedding minimalist, opting for calming colors and a more symmetrical layout.

Stylish Pillows to Shop

Standard Pillows

Square Pillows

But, okay, okay, I know what you're thinking: Where do you store these extra pillows while you sleep? "I never let cushions end up in a sad little heap," Molly reassures me. "They deserve a romanticized bedtime routine, too. I like giving them a place, neatly stacked as part of the nightly undressing."

The floor is fine (provided you're diligent at keeping it clean and dust‑free, please), but a shelf, chair, or basket is even better. "If they're tidy while you sleep, making the bed in the morning becomes a tiny pleasure instead of a chore," adds Molly.

As you can see, a six-pillow setup looks fabulously put together from every angle. (Image credit: Run For The Hills)

So there you have it — six pillows is the designer-approved, secret recipe for a well-dressed bed. Will you be trying this? For endless bedroom-styling inspiration sent straight to your inbox, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.