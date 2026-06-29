There's no space quite like our own bed. As the place we retreat to for comfort after a long day, there’s no room for compromise when it comes to creating your sleep sanctuary — and yet, space isn’t always on our side. So, how do you choose the right bed size for your room?

Of course, there’s practicality to consider. If you share a bed, a single-sized mattress isn’t going to cut it, but that’s not the only factor at play. A bed should always feel proportional to the room — a single bed tucked into the corner of an expansive space, for example, will always look slightly off-kilter. You should also consider your sleep style — whether you like to stretch out, move around, or cocoon yourself in a cozy corner — your bed size should work with the way you rest. The bottom line? Bed size matters more than you think.

Unsure what size to opt for in your modern bedroom? Fear not. We asked experts how to choose the perfect bed size for your space, so that you can buy a bed for a perfectly proportioned sleep sanctuary that delivers both style and ultimate comfort. Here’s what they had to say.

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How Do You Choose the Right Bed Size?

Your bed should always look proportional to your room's size. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio. Editorial Styling: Felicity Ng)

Before you begin to think about buying a bedframe or choosing a mattress, you need to decide on the right bed size for your space. The most suitable one will depend on your sleep style, room type, and whether it's just for you or if you're sharing.

"When choosing a bed, we generally advise choosing as big a bed as your bedroom allows to ensure ample space and support throughout the night," explains Clare Schifano, global marketing director at Vispring. "Your ideal mattress and bed size depend on factors such as your height, weight, lifestyle, sleeping environment, and sleeping partner(s), so you need to weigh up all these options before making your decision."

Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living, suggests starting with how you sleep, then looking at the room. "A single sleeper may be comfortable in a double or king, but for two people, width becomes much more important," he explains. "If one person moves around a lot, sleeps hot, or if children or pets regularly end up in the bed, going larger can make a real difference."

You then have space to consider. "You need enough clearance to walk around the bed, open wardrobes and drawers, and fit bedside tables without everything feeling squeezed in," Chris explains. At Vispring, Clare and the team generally recommended a minimum clearance of 60 cm between the bed and the wall.

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The bottom line? The right bed should feel generous, but proportionate. "If it dominates the room, blocks movement, or leaves no space for storage, it may not be the right size, even if it feels comfortable to sleep in," Chris says.

Bed Sizes Guide

From single to emperor, there's a bed size for every space (Image credit: Vispring)

Before you settle on the perfect bed, it’s worth understanding exactly what each size offers. From compact singles to spacious super kings, every option comes with its own benefits — and the right choice will depend on your room dimensions, layout, and how you like to sleep. Here’s our guide to the most common bed sizes and what to consider before you buy.

Single Bed

Perfect for cozy, compact spaces, single beds can certainly still be stylish.. (Image credit: Future)

A standard single bed, also known as a twin bed in the US, measures 90 x 190cm. If you have a very small bedroom, it will likely be the only option available. "It's the most space-efficient option for solo sleepers in smaller bedrooms of at least 2.1 x 2.7 meters," says Clare. "This is also a good option for those looking to create a small guest bedroom to accommodate occasional sleepers."

While it may be the smallest option, a well-designed single bed can still feel like a considered choice — especially when paired with clever storage solutions, a streamlined frame, or a statement headboard to give the room a more elevated feel. It’s also a practical choice for children’s bedrooms, teenagers, or anyone who prefers a cozy, cocooning sleep setup.

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Double Bed

Double beds are usually the default choice for standard sized rooms. (Image credit: Vispring)

Double beds are the most common choice for a room. Measuring a comfortable 135 x 190cm, they're well-suited to the average-sized bedroom while also being large enough to accommodate two sleepers.

"It's a better option for couples, solo sleepers wanting more space, or for more regularly utilized guest bedrooms," Clare says. "We recommend this for bedrooms measuring at least 2.7 x 3 meters for a comfortable fit."

King Bed

If you toss and turn a lot at night, it's worth scaling up to a king sized bed. (Image credit: Frette)

Looking for reasons not to choose a double bed? If you prefer added warmth at night, you’re a fidgety sleeper, or you simply want a little extra luxury, that’s reason enough. It’s also a great choice for couples who have different sleep styles, offering extra space to move without disturbing your partner.

"Comfortably bigger than a double, a standard king measures 150 x 200cm, making it a size-efficient option for slightly larger bedrooms," says Clare. "They comfortably accommodate taller sleepers and provides more personal space for couples sharing a bed." She recommends them for rooms measuring at least 3 x 3.5 meters as a minimum requirement.

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Super King

Super kings introduce a hotel-level of luxury to your home. (Image credit: Veronica Rodrigue. Design: Interior Fox)

Want to add hotel-level luxury to your modern bedroom? Choose a super king. At 180 x 200cm, it's a more indulgent option for bedrooms with a generous footprint.

"For bedrooms measuring at least 3.5 x 4m, super king beds are ideal for couples who might be more sensitive sleepers, as the extra room reduces the risk of sleep disturbance," says Clare. She notes they can also work well for families with young children, as the larger mattress size allows enough space for little ones who might occasionally share the bed.

Dunelm Gingham Duvet Cover - Super King £24 at Dunelm

Clare Schifano Social Links Navigation Global Marketing Director for Vispring Clare Schifano is the Global Marketing Director for Vispring, a British luxury bed and mattress brand. She joined Vispring in 2023 after spending over 24 years in the luxury and publishing industries. Clare brings her creativity and extensive knowledge of high-end brands to the realm of exceptional sleep, enhancing Vispring’s luxury positioning and focus on the bespoke, handcrafted nature of their beds.

Emperor Bed

For ultimate indulgence, invest in an emperor bed. (Image credit: Champalimaud Design)

If you're fortunate enough to have room for one, an emperor bed is the absolute pinnacle of sleep space luxury. At a generous 200 x 200cm, it offers ample space to stretch out, move freely, and create an indulgent, hotel-style feel in your bedroom. Perfect for couples who value extra room (or anyone who simply enjoys a little more space), an emperor bed will turn a large bedroom into a true retreat.

Clare calls these beds the “ultimate luxury for hotel-level comfort at home”. “We recommend this for rooms at least 4 x 4m big,” she says. While the size requires careful consideration when it comes to layout, an emperor bed can become a striking centerpiece, creating a sense of grandeur and balance in a larger bedroom. Pair with oversized bedding, layered textures, and a statement headboard for a truly luxurious finish.

Bedfolk Luxe Cotton Duvet Cover - Emperor £109 at bedfolk.com

FAQs

How Do You Know if You Need a Bigger Bed?

There are a few tell-tale signs that indicate it's time to scale up your bed size. (Image credit: Frette)

If you've ever felt as though the visual balance of your bedroom was off, your bed size could be to blame. You might need to downsize for a smaller room and, vice versa, scale up if your space is on the larger size.

The second factor to consider is comfort. "Your bed should feel spacious enough to comfortably change positions throughout the night, and allow space to do so without being disturbed by, or disturbing, your partner for those who share a bed," notes Clare. "If you or your partner ever feels cramped or claustrophobic, those are good indicators that it's time to invest in a bigger bed."

Equally, if you regularly wake up close to the edge, it's a sign that the bed is too small. "For couples, moving from a double to a king is often the most noticeable step up," he says. "A super king is worth considering if the room allows, especially for taller sleepers, restless sleepers, or anyone sharing the bed with children or pets."

Choosing the right bed size is about more than simply finding a mattress that fits — it’s about creating a bedroom that feels balanced, comfortable, and designed for you. From the proportions of your space to your personal sleep style, the perfect bed should work effortlessly with both your room and your routine.

Whether you’re making the most of a compact bedroom or creating a luxurious primary suite, the right size can transform how your space looks and feels. And now that you know the bed size that will work for your space, these 'bed recipes' will help you dress it for an expensive-looking bedscape.

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