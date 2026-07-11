As someone who is almost begrudgingly type-A, the key time of year this trait comes in especially handy is summer. To be more specific, summer holidays. It results in being the friend who has that extra thing you forgot, rolls into airports unnervingly calm, and returns home with a suitcase with laundry items sorted and ready.

And this year's suitcase organization trends take these travel tricks to a new level. From the way you fold your clothes for travel to how efficiently you can unpack within your hotel and back at home, it contributes to a seamless holiday experience.

Think vertical packing, sorting by outfit, using packing cubes, having a dedicated bathroom bag, organizing with laundry in mind, and choosing luggage that stays neat. So, if you're planning your next holiday, here's what the experts recommend.

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1. Vertical Packing

Packing your suitcase through the filing technique is the way to optimize space. (Image credit: Crash Baggage)

"When you fold all your clothes using the KonMari folding technique, you can pack your clothes upright, rather than in piles," says professional organizer Hester van Hien. "Now you can see everything you've packed, avoiding the need to rummage around to find the items hiding at the bottom of your suitcase."

She tells me this is also called file-style packing, as you’re ‘filing’ your clothes in a similar way to how papers are stored in a filing cabinet. "If you don’t already store your clothes vertically, I would also recommend changing the way you organize your wardrobe at home," she adds.

Whether you're packing for a short trip in something like this Small Weekend Colour-Block Cotton-Canvas Tote Bag from HAY or you're planning a long getaway with luggage like this Mykonos 4 Wheel Hard Shell Medium Suitcase from M&S, vertical packing is the trick to steal.

Crash Baggage Icon If you're in the space for new stylish designer travel buys, this Crash Baggage Icon Suitcase is just so cool.

Hester Van Hien Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a home decluttering and organizing consultant based in London. She uses a methodical approach to transform homes into calm, clutter-free spaces. Hester did her training with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo, who developed the KonMari Method®. Aside from working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker. She has done talks at the Ideal Home Show and Home, Life & You (previously Clean & Tidy Home Show).

2. Packing Cubes for Everything

Pro tip: You can use your packing cubes at home, too, once your holiday ends. (Image credit: Antler)

If you're travelling without packing cubes to organize your luggage, you're doing it wrong. And Hester explains that this trend is at its most alive in 2026. It's a clever way to sort your clothes, but she tells me these organisers are also being used to categorize the rest of your on-the-move necessities.

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"Consider storing electrical items, like chargers and travel adapters, medication, and even your out-of-office entertainment, like books, magazines, and pocket games, in packing cubes," she suggests.

"And this trend is an extension of rule four of the KonMari method — to tidy by category. Except, you're now taking this trick beyond your home and influencing how you travel."

I love this Charcoal Set of 3 Packing Cubes from M&S if you're a minimalist. Or, you can try these Compression Woven Packing Cubes from THULE.

Antler Chelsea Woven Packing Cubes Set of Four £50 at Selfridges This set of packing cubes from Antler looks good and comes in two sizes to pack bulkier outfits and summer swimsuit looks, too.

3. Sorting by Outfit

Assigning an outfit or two per packing cube is a genius trick. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

The way you pack might seem like just a task of the moment, to get your clothes from inside your closet to the shelves of a resort's wardrobe. However, the way you pack can truly change the way you unpack your suitcase in a hotel. And the trend of packing by outfit proves just that.

"Tidy travellers are no longer packing by clothing type," says Stephanie Dinnie, director of operations at Packmate. "They're now packing by occasion, too. Think one cube for your airport look, one for date night, and one for your beach stylings."

This genius trend of using packing cubes as wardrobe capsules will save you so much time. And it'll help you style the outfits you thoughtfully planned, rather than forgetting what goes and where a missing piece of apparel is at the last minute. Which is why I've got my eyes on this Striped Packing Cubes Set from Oliver Bonas.

Pastael Medium Compressible Packing Cubes, Set of 2 £45 at Anthropologie I've been looking for a stylish compression cube set and this pair from Pastael feels like summer.

Stephanie Dinnie Social Links Navigation Director of Operations Stephanie is the director of operations at Packmate, a space-saving and organization solutions company. Packmate are a producer of vacuum storage bags designed to save space and help you organize your home and travel storage. With over 10 years of experience, Stephanie has a great amount of knowledge of the storage and packing industries and has a deep understanding of the common problems consumers face here.

4. Quality Wash Bags

Packing your GWRM routine away requires a washing bag that keeps things in order. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

While toiletry bags are not necessarily a new concept by any means, the importance given to them has only grown. Whether that's in part to advancing AM and PM skincare routines or luxury brands elevating the way these accessories look, it's a new trend to take inspiration from.

Not to mention, it plays an important role in organizing your suitcase. "Toiletries are being packed like a tiny bathroom, not tossed in as an afterthought. Clear pouches or hanging wash bags mean fewer leaks and less counter clutter," says Stephanie.

"And no frantic digging through socks to find your cleanser when you are already late for dinner. You also don't have to listen to your lotions and potions rattling around when wheeling your suitcase!"

If you prefer a toiletry case you can hang in your hotel bathroom, the Essential Hanging Wash Bag in Stone from Antler. Or, if you like to keep your wash bag right by the vanity, this 5 Pack Large Utility Bag Set from M&S offers organization by type of product.

AWAY Clear Woven Cosmetic Case in Coast £78 at Selfridges The clear and closed compartments on this designer wash bag from AWAY have convinced me it's worth the buy.

5. Considering Laundry

Packing your suitcase with laundry in mind is the adulting move that makes returning home to your utility room less messy. (Image credit: Permit Room Portobello. Design: Macaulay Sinclair)

"The humble laundry bag is finally getting the respect it deserves. Keeping worn clothes away from clean ones makes the whole trip feel calmer, and it stops the journey home from becoming one big suitcase of things to wash," says Stephanie.

Using a shopping bag to sort your laundry from your clean clothes no longer makes the cut. Instead, the trick is to carry a dedicated laundry bag that keeps the rest of your apparel from losing its freshness.

This Ruffle Laundry Bag from Not Another Bill is a cute way to bring this organization trend into your home. Or you can opt for something simpler like this Laundry Bag in Green from Antler.

Amazon Vacuum Compression Laundry Travel Bag £17.09 at Amazon UK What's better than a laundry travel bag? A compression laundry travel bag. And I have my eye on this number from Amazon.

This clever linked luggage is the frazzle-free travel solution that feels composed and chic. (Image credit: BÉIS)

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