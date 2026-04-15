Few things lead me to question my travel essentials more than an impromptu trip to one of the world's foremost design weeks. That's because, for everyone at Livingetc, style isn't merely something we like to showcase inside our homes; it's a way of living. A 365-day philosophy that defines the way we present ourselves and like to be seen moving around the globe, including at the most anticipated design fairs.

As Milan Design Week 2026 prepares to descend onto the animated streets of the northern Italian city, with the earliest pop-up exhibitions scheduled to open this weekend already, you have only got a few days left to give your suitcase, tote bags, and accessories a fit-for-the-zeitgeist upgrade.

If you don't know where to begin, you're in luck: this is a dilemma I have had to ponder time and time again as the magazine's ultimate lifestyle and travel guru. So, before even delving into our guide to the latest edition of the Salone del Mobile-driven extravaganza, why not take some time to ensure you only stand out for the right reasons when strutting about town? Selected for their aesthetic potential and widely on sale right now, here are 12 luggage buys sure to keep you organized and at your style prime throughout the year's hottest design event — and far beyond.

Practical and Stylish Trip Accessories

HAY Weekend Bag Organic Bag S, Brown Multi £32 at nordicnest.com A staple of MDW and 3daysofdesign, among other must-know design weeks, HAY is one of the defining voices of today's contemporary scene. This spacious and colorful weekender then makes the ultimate pick for a few days away from your home base, dedicated to furniture and material experimentation and much-needed socialization. TUMI Accents Kit £150 at Tumi I might sound anachronistic, but I find luggage tags one of the most overlooked and yet chicest travel essentials for globetrotters who want to be recognized — and not just thanks to them, but for their style more widely. Like the rest of the components of the above TUMI Accents Kit, they manifest an attention to detail that sets the travel gear of those who choose to rock them apart from the rest. Frimova Handmade Paracord Water Bottle Holder with Adjustable Strap £58.82 at Etsy UK & I The weather is only likely to get hotter in Milan, and if there's one thing you should be attention to while exploring what the city has got to offer far and wide, it's making sure you stay hydrated throughout it all and at all times. This Frimova woven bottle holder, available via Etsy, is as practical as it is bold and quirky.

Designer-Approved Suitcases

Parfois Nylon Travel Suitcase £39.99 at parfois.com Want the crafty look of trusted design brands without their often more demanding price? With this fabric soft case design, Parfois strikes the balance between lightness, capacity, and style. Perfect for those wanting to spend just a few hours (I'd probably say up to 48 hours max, more if combined with another bag) in another city to catch up on all things design, it's currently listed for just £39.99. July Classic Checked Expandable Set £500 at july.com Let's be honest: £500 for two suitcases isn't necessarily an investment everyone will feel it's worth pursuing, particularly in the midst of an economy crisis, but if there's anything I have learned about leading travel brand July's luggage (overheard from Livingetc's own interiors editor and July devotee, Emma Breislin), is that the pieces are well worth the price. This two-in-one bundle is sturdy, timeless, and ready to keep all your numerous outfits in place. Oh, and according to her, it'll last you a lifetime. Eastpak Resist'r Case S £278 at eu.eastpak.com Eastpak got me through most of my school years, and nearly all the way to university, so I still consider it one of the most reliable luggage brands (though in that case, specifically, I testdrove its color-blocked backpacks). I was surprised to discover this iconic, industrial-style cabin suitcase in chrome, my favorite shade for everything right now, and although the same model is available for even cheaper in other colors (£195), this one makes such a valid alternative to the much more expensive RIMOWA's aluminium carry-ons. Antler Expandable Cabin Suitcase in Black, Juno £115.50 at Antler Black is eternally in vogue, and this discounted, wavy satin cabin suitcase by Antler perfectly fits the brief for a classic look that never gets old. It's not huge, so, again, this might be best for someone not staying in Milan for the full design celebration, but it certainly pulls the trick (affordable + compact + aesthetic). Away Travel The Trunk in Salt White (Gloss) £314 at Away For something in between a travel bundle and a carry-on, consider this Away Trunk in salt white. You'll need to check it in, but especially if you plan on taking some more delicate outfits with you to Milan (and beyond), it is definitely worth the price tag. Currently on sale for £314, it'll fit multiple smart options and shoes, while making you look spot-on. Floyd Cabin Carry-On Suitcase in Red £545 at Mytheresa This lacquered red, characterful model by FLOYD was a great surprise find. I normally prefer neutral tones when it comes to luggage, but this shade feels equally striking, and although it'll get scratched over time, it looks like the kind of buy that gets cooler and cooler, rather than battered, as it follows you around the world.

Travel Sets Worth Strolling Around

Antler Expandable Cabin Suitcase Set in White, Logo Stripe £420 at Antler An all-white, three-piece suitcase set of dreams, this Antler bundle certainly allows to pack all you need for MDW and beyond, while allowing you to save up £180 on one of the brand's most coveted designs. I don't need to tell you: black and white is the kind of match that never falls out of fashion, so act fast. Beis Travel UK The Carry-On Starter Set £283.90 at BÉIS Travel Perfect for design week goers wanting to pack just that little bit extra, this carry-on and weekender bag combo boasts a minimalist-cool look that will keep you elegant but low-profile. Its olive green palette feels ideal for spring — but has no expiry date. I am tempted to purchase it myself. Away Travel Travel Essentials Bundle £600 at Away For an all-in-one option (cabin, checked-in, and tote bag), this Travel Essentials Bundle by cult lifestyle brand Away lives up to the label's hype. Its sky-blue colorway is eye-catching without feeling overly loud, the details reflect its, admittedly, higher price tag, and sporting it around Milan will make you instantly part of the Away-cool club.

A luggage upgrade calls for some long-awaited adventures. Once you've settled on your favorite suitcase model, make sure to save some time to digest our latest travel trends 2026 report — gathering rising destinations, cultural phenomena, and hospitality news worth taking note of ahead of your next trip abroad.