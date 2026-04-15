12 of the Most Stylish Yet Reasonably Priced Luggage Buys for an Effortlessly Chic Look — A Travel Editor's 2026 Hit List

Trust us to point you in the right direction for a packing experience that doesn't go unobserved

Gilda Bruno's avatar
By
published
in Features
Three friends dressed for a summer trip smile and laugh surrounded by sun-baked greenery and yellow flowers while sitting or standing next to their suitcases.
Because the last thing you want is being looked down upon.
(Image credit: Away)

Few things lead me to question my travel essentials more than an impromptu trip to one of the world's foremost design weeks. That's because, for everyone at Livingetc, style isn't merely something we like to showcase inside our homes; it's a way of living. A 365-day philosophy that defines the way we present ourselves and like to be seen moving around the globe, including at the most anticipated design fairs.

As Milan Design Week 2026 prepares to descend onto the animated streets of the northern Italian city, with the earliest pop-up exhibitions scheduled to open this weekend already, you have only got a few days left to give your suitcase, tote bags, and accessories a fit-for-the-zeitgeist upgrade.

If you don't know where to begin, you're in luck: this is a dilemma I have had to ponder time and time again as the magazine's ultimate lifestyle and travel guru. So, before even delving into our guide to the latest edition of the Salone del Mobile-driven extravaganza, why not take some time to ensure you only stand out for the right reasons when strutting about town? Selected for their aesthetic potential and widely on sale right now, here are 12 luggage buys sure to keep you organized and at your style prime throughout the year's hottest design event — and far beyond.

Practical and Stylish Trip Accessories

Designer-Approved Suitcases

Travel Sets Worth Strolling Around

A luggage upgrade calls for some long-awaited adventures. Once you've settled on your favorite suitcase model, make sure to save some time to digest our latest travel trends 2026 report — gathering rising destinations, cultural phenomena, and hospitality news worth taking note of ahead of your next trip abroad.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.