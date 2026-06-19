There are people who pick their holiday destinations based on their sightseeing credentials or continental breakfast buffets. While here at Livingetc, we can appreciate the allure of historical landmarks and the temptation embodied by meticulously sliced cheese and cured ham, our set of priorities when it comes to identifying unmissable new hotel openings puts extraordinary design front and center.

As an ever-growing creative field, hotel design is a year-long affair. But if you, like us, tend to be most fascinated with impromptu getaways when temperatures rise, well, what to say? You've landed in the right place.

Selected for interior design flair and the way in which their rooms push the conversation on local craftsmanship, sense of place, and storytelling into uncharted territory, the new hotel openings for 2026 gathered in this hit list are every design aficionado's midsummer night's dream — and will no doubt make it onto the list of the world's best design hotels.

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1. Zannier Île de Bendor. Île de Bendor, FR

Breathtaking views, a secluded location, and plenty of design inspiration: people after 2026's most extraordinary new hotel openings will rejoice at the sight of Zannier Île de Bendor. (Image credit: © DePasquale+Maffini for Zannier Hotels)

Ile de Bendor, Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, 83150 Bandol, France

If there's a place that brings the magic of summer to mind, it's the French Riviera, the undisputed hotspot to visit in France outside of Paris when temperatures suddenly start rising. And so it is only fair that this list of design-worthy new hotel openings should start with Zannier Île de Bendor, the reinvention of the 17-acre island first dreamed up in 1950 by Pastis pioneer Paul Ricard, which just relaunched last month as a 93-room-and-suite boutique hotel. Nestled on the private idyll of Bendor, this sprawling stay is a collaboration between Hardel Le Bihan Architectes, in-house style experts Zannier Design Studio, who crafted the interiors, and landscape designers Niez Studio.

Wrapped in water, this 93-room-and-suite hotel is heaven on earth. (Image credit: © Pierre Lucet-Penato for Zannier Hotels)

The vibrancy of the property's outdoors spills inside, where three design styles guarantee a dream sojourn for travelers of all kinds. All arches and stripes, the Delos suites revive the 1960s golden age of the French Riviera. The Soukana guest bedrooms rely on earthy tones and tactile detailing to aid groundedness and relaxation, while the Madrague accommodations breathe new life into traditional fishermen's houses through punchy color, rustic furnishings, and authentic Provençal charm. That variety continues in the dining offering, which includes three eateries guided by Michelin-starred chef Lionel Lévy, four bars and lounges, and Nonna Bazaar, a multi-sensory lifestyle and restaurant concept proving resort-core is yet to pass. Soak in the playfulness of the hotel's handmade murals and artistry. Arrive by private boat. Leave reluctantly.

Book your stay at Zannier Île de Bendor.

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2. The Lake Como EDITION. Canedabbia, IT

Ian Schrager's award-winning portfolio finds a new gem with The Lake Como EDITION, which feels bolder and more vibrant in its design than its sibling establishments. (Image credit: EDITION Hotels)

Via Regina, 41, 22011 Cadenabbia CO, Italy

Edition Hotels opened a resort along the western shores of Lake Como in March 2026, taking over a 19th-century palazzo in the lakeside town of Cadenabbia. Bathing in the group's signature champagne tones, with floor-to-ceiling windows, staggering lighting, and thriving plants bringing its spaces to life, the hotel blends historic charm with contemporary furnishings, along with a floating pool, several dining options, and a modern spa overlooking the lake. It joins Il Sereno and its recently unveiled, collector-worthy Listening Suite as the second contemporary bolthole on the famed Italian lake. Award-winning chef Mauro Colagreco leads the culinary programme. A private dock, a longevity wellness area, and the lago framing every window: this is what quiet maximalism actually looks like. The ultimate highlight? Trust Livingetc and descend to the turquoise-clad spa for an hour in paradise.

Book your stay at the Lake Como EDITION.

3. St. Clement. London, UK

The new hotel by Soho House mastermind and founder Nick Jones is everything London-based tastemakers are talking about right now. (Image credit: St. Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

180, the Thames, 12 Temple Pl, Temple, London WC2R 2NF

People have called it the best hotel view in the whole of London. The Livingetc team has fallen for its mid-century modern-cool furnishings before its official opening, which, by the way, will be in September: St. Clement might be one of the British capital's latest new entries, but the superstar team behind it sure knew how to get people talking about it from the very beginning. A new venture by former Soho House CEO Nick Jones, the pioneer of the contemporary private members' club concept, St. Clement makes a discreet retreat for traveled globetrotters interested in savoring the city at their own pace, and has begun to welcome selected 'friends' for a soft launch summer run. The quietly luxurious interiors by Eagle + Hodges pair considered pops of color with refined fabrics, textural stone, and large-scale art pieces, while the generous sizing and fully equipped kitchens and terraces give every sojourn a residential feel.

With Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge, and St Paul's to the left, and the London Eye and Westminster to the right, St. Clement puts the British capital's skyline at your fingertips. (Image credit: St. Clement. Design: Eagle + Hodges)

Treat yourself to Perfumer H bath amenities, enjoy a listening night thanks to the immersive sound of Bang & Olufsen wireless speaker, or make the most of all services offered on-site: from the hyper-seasonal menu of the just-launched Café Clement, helmed by River Café former head chef Danny Bohan, and Bobbi's Bar's luscious cocktails, to the offerings of eatery Lunette and the hotel's invigorating health club, both landing this autumn. While you wait for the 'canvas' to be complete, make time to explore the wider 180 Strand development, whether stopping off at the exhibitions at 180 Studios, for coffee and pastries at Corner Shop, or a stellar meal at West African-infused eatery Ikoyi. This is where one of London's best hotels and London's best collide.

Book your stay at St. Clement.

4. Amanvari. East Cape, MX

The latest destination by cult lifestyle group Aman is Mexican leisure at its finest. (Image credit: Amanvari. Design and Architecture: Elastic Architects)

Eureka s/n esquina con Sta Maria la Ribera, 23570 East Cape, B.C.S., Mexico

Everyone who has read our Travel Trends for 2026 report knows how big a fan I am of the soothing, theatrical aesthetic of the Aman group. Opening August 1, Amanvari, the portfolio's anticipated Los Cabos debut, raises the standards in indoor-outdoor living by letting the tropical landscape define its tones, textures, and lighting. Forget the non-stop pulse of Mexico City: at just 18 private suites, or casitas, Amanvari is a true boutique stay, and one of the most intimate ones in the region. Each guesthouse here comes complete with a private pool, floor-to-ceiling windows, and uninterrupted sea views across 82 square meters. Washed in sandy shades, they are as contemporary as they feel timeless, and were conceived in sync with their surroundings. There's a spa equipped with a modern temazcal, an open-air yoga pavilion, and countless curated wellness programmes, all steps away from the waves.

Book your stay at Amanvari.

5. Soho House Tokyo. Tokyo, JP

"The goal was to blend Japanese minimalist perfectionism with Soho House's more maximal approach to color, pattern, and form," Soho House's senior designer Domhnall Nolan says of Soho House Tokyo, one of the most exciting new hotel openings 2026. (Image credit: Soho House)

3 Chome-8-35 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan

Japan's hook on the design-driven traveler has never been stronger — and Soho House Tokyo, the cult group's 50th House and its first in the country, is the new hotel opening that confirms what the most switched-on globetrotters already know: that Tokyo's pull goes well beyond its landscapes and culinary scene. Instead, blame its nature-conscious, beautifully pared-back approach to interiors, artisanship, and material knowledge for its rapid rise (and rise). Boasting 42 bedrooms, a rooftop, an infinity-style pool, and a wellness studio across four floors, Soho House Tokyo calls the buzzy Aoyama district its home. The interiors, dreamed up by senior designer Domhnall Nolan over five years of on-field research, reinterpret Japanese-style heritage furniture, detailing, and materials through a distinctively British lens. The goal, he told me in a recent interview, was "to blend Japanese minimalist perfectionism with Soho House's more maximal approach to color, pattern, and form." It shows.

It's no Soho House without a staggering rooftop pool, and Soho House Tokyo's lives up to the hype. (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Courtesy of Soho House)

Washi paper-clad walls and softly glowing amber-hued ambient lighting envelop visitors in a soothing, golden aura upon entering, while mid-century furniture is paired with Japanese Art Deco ceiling lamps and a vibrant collection of paintings, sculptures, and installations by 40 artists born, based, or trained in Japan. The material storytelling runs deepest in two specific choices: urushi lacquer — a dying art in Japan that Nolan encountered at the Makino Urushi workshop in rural Kyoto — which he wove throughout the property to give each space a jewel-box effect; and sakiori woven blankets and tapestries made from old kimonos, crafted with artisans from Taitō's Public Crafts platform, which are now a key focus of the guest bedrooms. Even the ceiling of the main club space on level 13 rewards those who look up: it's modeled after traditional tatami flooring, not an exact replication but a playful riff on the original materials and proportions. The building itself, designed by Tadao Ando, does the rest. Perhaps there's no need for Soho House alternatives after all.

Book your stay at Soho House Tokyo.

6. The Cooper. Charleston, South Carolina, US

If Charleston isn't high on your holiday hit list, think again, as The Cooper is hands-down one of this year's most exciting new hotel openings. (Image credit: The Cooper. Design: Champalimaud Design)

176 Concord St, Charleston, SC 29401, United States

Charleston might not necessarily be a top destination for summer 2026, but a recently completed project by Livingetc-favorite and hotel design trailblazer Alexandra Champalimaud's firm Champalimaud Design could well have you change your mind about it. Inaugurated in March 2026, The Cooper is the city's first luxury waterfront hotel on the peninsula. It boasts 191 pleasantly bright and spacious rooms and a heated infinity-edge pool overlooking the harbor. Inspired by coastal Southern homes, interiors feature a serene neutral palette, wide-plank light oak floors, and classic shiplap wall paneling. Elsewhere in the property, a 7,000-square-foot spa offers cryotherapy loungers, red-light therapy beds, and experiential showers. A private marina with a fleet of luxury vessels available for guest excursions rounds out an address that has quietly made Charleston the most interesting new hotel opening 2026 in the American South this summer.

Book your stay at The Cooper.

7. Ytri. Træna Archipelago, NO

Nordic countries are trending, and the newly inaugurated island retreat Ytri in Norway shows once again that Scandi design and lifestyle are in. (Image credit: Ytri)

Fløholmen 8, 8770 Træna, Helgeland Coast, Norway

A spring 2026 hotel opening, Ytri is a cinematic island retreat nestled on the Træna archipelago 37 miles off Norway's coast. Born out of a desire to invite travelers to experience "a way of life shaped by the sea and community", its naturally lit, airy spaces do just that. The work of Vardehaugen Architects with warm, minimalist interiors by Bonaparte Interiør, the architecture draws on the old fishing villages along the Norwegian coast — resilient realities shaped by necessity, color, and craftsmanship — with buildings molded by the harsh coastal climate and connected to their surroundings by nature trails formed over thousands of years.

Wrapped in pale wood and fabrics, with wide views of its surroundings, the property comprises 38 rooms and suites, a Northern Lights lounge, a wood-fired sauna at the edge of the Arctic Sea, a seafood restaurant, a yoga and wellness area, a boathouse, and its own helipad. The name comes from Old Norse, meaning "the outermost point". The next stop from here is Greenland, and at Ytri, "the silence becomes luxury". Having just returned from Copenhagen's 3daysofdesign, I can't help but think of Scandi life as a synonym of standout style, food, and hospitality, and look forward to giving Norway and a coolcation a try.

Book your stay at Ytri Island Retreat.

8. W Sardinia. Poltu Quatu, IT

Mind you: this isn't your traditional Sardinian resort. (Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis)

SP59, 07021 Poltu Quatu OT, Italy

Tucked into Poltu Quatu ("hidden port" in the local dialect) between the glamorous Porto Cervo and the spellbinding Baia Sardinia on the island's northeast coast, W Sardinia is the kind of opening that makes you reconsider what a resort can actually be. The work of acclaimed New York studio Meyer Davis, the 157-room property was envisioned "as a curated passage through land, sea, and story". The interiors are shaped by the island's rugged topography through movement, light, and spatial discovery. Rounded forms layered in sand, stone, and sun-washed wood tones, arched, cream-painted ceilings, rattan and wooden furniture in playful, bobbin-turned silhouettes, and turquoise stone accents are woven into everything from the structure of the furniture itself to one-off ceramics, tapestries, and tabletops, each one a direct, unapologetic nod to Sardinia's coruscating sea.

Just picture yourself savoring breakfast immersed in one-of-a-kind artistry. (Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis)

Local artisan contributions take center stage in the scheme: there are ceramic vessels by Assemini-based artist Walter Usai, sourced through multidisciplinary Sardinian studio Pretziada; wave-reminiscent tapestries by Fabrizio Sanna; abstract canvases by painter Cinzia Murgia; and aerial photography of the bay by Giuseppe Chironi. Meyer Davis's most quietly brilliant move yet? Their reinterpretation of ornament as function, from golden pendant sconces that read like drop earrings to cerulean blue, silver, and brass rings embracing the base of lounge tables, the whole place glimmering like a jewelry box left in the sun in return.

Book your stay at W Sardinia.

9. Villa Colette. Cap Ferret, FR

Filled with collectibles, books, and lived-in touches, Villa Colette feels more like an artist residence than an ordinary hotel. (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK)

39 Bd de la Plage, 33970 Lège-Cap-Ferret, France

Philippe Starck's latest project in Cap Ferret, "the Hamptons of France", is not what you'd expect. Villa Colette rises on a thin strip of land surrounded on either end by water, overlooking the Arcachon Bay. Enclosed by dramatic pine forests, tidal salt meadows, and windy dunes, this tranquil retreat lies over 650 kilometers away from the city. The 28-room boutique hotel was modeled after a fictional 1930s–50s French actress who, in Starck's own imagination, escapes to a coastal home in Cap Ferret as her career winds down. Her presence, imagined and richly layered, haunts the whole place: shiny crystal tableware, beautifully framed paintings, spring florals, and vividly patterned cushions, rugs, and custom-made tables by STARCK that read as animated artworks.

The life of an imaginary 20th-century actress imbues Villa Colette with an aura of mischief, romance, and mystery. (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK)

The palette is a romantic powder pink and pale lemon yellow, the furniture, unusually classical for a Starck project: high-backed, polished-wood, upholstered. From here, you can spend your day out on rattan-heavy terraces, tracing the movement of light as it bounces off mirrored sconces and turns golden. Part coastal French, part Cape Cod, but unmistakably Starck at its core, Villa Colette is a hotel that asks you to stop what you're doing and tune in, like an actress waiting for the next chapter of her life to begin.

Book your stay at Villa Colette.

10. Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos. Mykonos, GR

As we prepare for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to hit movie theaters in the coming weeks, what better way to celebrate its release than ticking a long-awaited Greek stay off our to-do-list? (Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Mykonos. Architecture: Nicos Valsamakis. Design: Wimberly Interiors)

Karapetis, Mikonos 846 00, Greece

Available for stays beginning June 26, the Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos is the brand's first property on a Greek island. Expect 94 rooms, villas, and suites spread across 650,000 square feet of dramatic land running from coastal cliffs down to the beach. Designed by legendary Greek architect Nicos Valsamakis with interiors by Wimberly Interiors, the architecture pays homage to timeless Cycladic style — whitewashed walls, hidden courtyards, traditional pathways — while a spectacular infinity pool overlooks the Aegean. Positioned on the island's quieter southeastern edge rather than in the thick of its well-documented, touristic chaos: a deliberate, intelligent choice that says everything about the audience this new hotel opening 2026 is actually made for.

Book your stay at Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos.

For more hotels to enjoy the summer sun in, our edit of the most breathtaking hotel gardens is sure to inspire.

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