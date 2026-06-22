That great weather in London is a double-edged sword is no secret. If, over halfway through June, it's simply inevitable for a summer child like me to crave uninterrupted sunshine on the beach, all it takes to regret that wish is to spend a single hot day in the city center, where polluting cars, trudging crowds, and countless restaurants make high temperatures even more extreme.

But who said London can't benefit from the joys of a summer well spent, say, for example, an invigorating swim in a pool? And mind you, we are not talking about your usual lidos.

We know what you're thinking: outdoor pools in London? Why bother? But if my warning to you that the climate is changing everywhere, including in the Big Smoke, isn't enough to convince you that you should be on the lookout for places to refresh this June, these beautiful London hotels with pools will. So grab your favorite bikini, take your flip flops for a spin — summer is here.

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The Berkeley

It's not a drill and we're not in Italy, but the rooftop terrace and pool of The Berkeley looks straight out of a summer dream in Amalfi. (Image credit: The Berkeley)

The Berkeley, Wilton Pl, London SW1X 7RL

Nestled at the intersection of the affluent Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Hyde Park, The Berkeley is known for many things: timeless design, Mediterranean-infused culinary feasts, and exclusive parties, for starters. But in summer, there's no aspect of the experience at this London hotel that beats the sun-filled views of its rooftop pool. Redecorated in response to a different mood every year, the 2026 re-edition of the hotspot channels the cerulean blue magic of Capri and the Amalfi coast, with lemon trees, oven-fresh pizza, spritzes, and a fashion beach club vibe. Order your celebratory cocktail of choice, and savor the city from sunset till night. (Note from the editor: only guests are allowed to swim).

Book your stay at The Berkeley.

Jumeirah Carlton Tower

London hotel Jumeriah Carlton Tower's pool might be tucked inside, but its naturally lit scheme retains all the benefits of an outdoor pool without the risk of overheating in the sunshine. (Image credit: Jumeirah Carlton Tower)

1 Cadogan Pl, London SW1X 9PY

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Contrary to what you might expect of a lifestyle editor, whenever I travel, I rarely get tempted by a swim in hotel fitness and spa facilities; in fact, there is often very little I find less tempting. That's largely because most hotel pools are hidden away in the lower grounds of the property, meaning no direct light gets through, giving them a cave-like atmosphere I can happily do without. Jumeirah Carlton Tower's The Peak turns my convictions on their head: instead of being underground, the spa and its naturally lit swimming pool sit beneath a double-height glass ceiling, lined with elegant, draped poolside cabanas a few meters above Cadogan Square. It comes with more benefits than you'd expect: it's one of the largest pools in the city, perfect for both unwinding and exercising, and it's even accessible to non-guests; simply book a spa treatment, and off you... swim!

Book your stay at Jumeirah Carlton Tower.

White City House

Why fly all the way to a hotel in Los Angeles? Palm Springs takes a trip to the London West End at White City House. (Image credit: Soho House)

2, Television Centre, 101 Wood Ln, London W12 7FR

If there's one lifestyle group that raises the bar for outdoor furniture and pool clubs, it's Soho House. And while picking my favorite pool from their portfolio of private members' clubs in the capital was hard, I am fairly confident White City House's is the one. Housed inside the former BBC Television Centre in west London, the whole complex has a California-cool feeling to it — an aesthetic that, in this case, was inspired by the site's rich mid-century broadcasting heritage, former design director Linda Boronkay explained. Head to the 10th floor, and it's breezy LA at its finest — potted ferns, parasols, and 60s-style floral loungers completing a Palm Springs vintage motel fantasy that feels entirely at odds with, and entirely perfect for, west London. Views stretch from Wembley to The Shard. It's members and overnight hotel guests only, but worth every hoop.

Book your stay at White City House.

art'otel London Battersea Power Station

At art'otel Battersea Power Station, the greatest artwork is the view from the rooftop pool. (Image credit: art'otel Battersea Power Station)

1 Electric Blvd, Nine Elms, London SW11 8BJ

Named Hotel of the Year 2025 by The Caterer, art'otel Battersea Power Station is the brainchild of designer Jaime Hayon, whose bold, colorful, and playful aesthetic runs through every bedroom and public space, making it feel somewhat of a hybrid between an art hotel and a design gallery. The pool is, quite literally, the cherry on top. The large infinity pool and jacuzzi sit on the 16th floor with 360° views of the Power Station's four iconic chimneys and out across the city — probably the most cinematically charged backdrop of any hotel pool in London. Cocktails and snacks come from the Iberian restaurant JOIA and its rooftop bar, making the whole thing feel less like a wellness amenity and more like a proper event. The pool is heated year-round and exclusive to hotel guests — reason enough to book.

Book your stay at art'otel.

The Savoy

Don't be fooled: this isn't your ordinary indoor hotel pool. (Image credit: The Savoy)

Strand, London WC2R 0EZ

The Savoy's pool is one of London's best-kept secrets, requiring some determination to find. Go up a lift, along a corridor, then climb a steep flight of stairs, and you discover the spa and gym perched atop the roof of the Savoy Theatre — that altitude earns it a double-height pavilion with high windows and rooflights suspended directly over the pool. The heated atrium pool at the centre of the wellness floor is naturally lit and fitted with a jet-stream for resistance swimming, more serious and quietly architectural than most hotel pools. The surroundings are pure Savoy: restrained, classic, and somehow both grand and calm. The rooms were refreshed in 2025 by G.A Group; the pool has always felt this good.

Book your stay at The Savoy.

In the mood for... holidaying? So are we here at Livingetc. And that's why I spent an entire day gathering insights on the very best new hotel openings of 2026 — so that you can skip the browsing, get booked in, and focus on your next itinerary.

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