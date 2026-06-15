Temperamental is the first word that comes to mind when I look back at this year's edition of 3daysofdesign. This is mostly because of the unexpected rain showers and blue-sky sunshine that alternated throughout my stay in Copenhagen, keeping things interesting and outfits... layered, but not just because of that. Themed Make This Moment Matter, the latest iteration of the city-wide festival encouraged "a collective recalibration from 'more' to 'meaningful,'" explained managing director and CEO Signe Byrdal Terenziani.

In doing so, it confirmed a suspicion I have had for a while: that aesthetics alone are no longer enough to captivate the audience's shrinking attention span, especially with hundreds of activations happening at the same time. Instead, what true great design calls for today is something less obvious and slightly more visceral and unpredictable: emotion.

Making sense of 3daysofdesign 2026 was challenging. Between Georg Jensen's shimmering playground, installed off the brand's flagship on the picturesque Strøget street, Fredericia's electrifying rooftop aperitivos, and the competing listening clubs embracing design's finest sound setups, it took no time to feel like you were missing out. What stuck with me after the trip, then, are the shows whose displayed objects, artworks, and atmospheres managed to make me feel something — the very shows I'll be drawing to turn my home into a space that's grounding, convivial, and sensory by following these three key lessons.

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1. Let Light Set the Mood

Whimsical, mouth-blown glass lighting sculptures brought Helle Mardahl Studio to life during 3daysofdesign. (Image credit: Alastair Philip Wiper)

Emotion, the real protagonist of the latest edition of 3daysofdesign, is theoretically impalpable, and yet, its presence still allowed a selected number of exhibitions to stand out from the rest. The same is true of light and, more precisely, natural light, which, according to Danish artist Christina Augustesen, "is a direct regulator of our nerve system".

"We all smile when the sun is out; we notice the atmosphere changing," she said during the press opening of Daylight Instruments, an installation of semi-transparent sculptures animated by sunshine. Realized in partnership with window experts VELUX and exhibited in their Nordhavn flagship during 3daysofdesign, these abstract compositions featured overlaid colorful lamellas that appeared to blend into one and change shade when observed from different angles.

Subtle shifts in perception can open up the way for greater discoveries. "When we look at art made through other people's eyes, it forces us to focus deeper on what is in front of us," Augustesen said. "It is a reminder that we are part of something bigger, whether it's nature or humankind."

Light was my favorite aspect of 3daysofdesign's group show Ukurant, which brought 26 emerging designers from across the world to former industrial site Fabbriken for Art & Design. Image credit: Ukurant. Design: RUSSO BETAK The shimmering creations of the makers on view embraced anything from 3D printing techniques to found objects to explore the emotional power of lighting between yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Image credit: Ukurant. Design: Ludovico Grantaliano In the pictures, L-R: RUSSO BETAK's NIPPON, Ludovico Grantaliano's MADRE, and a piece from OBJETFORMT's .stl series. Image credit: Ukurant. Design: OBJETFORMT

The protagonist of this year's VELUX presentation at 3daysofdesign, Christina Augustesen embraces the power of light in sculptures that capture its magical properties. Image credit: David Stjernholm Natural light, she explains, "regulates how we sleep, our energy, our hormones, and mood. So it is not just something visual, but it also allows us to better connect with our body." Image credit: David Stjernholm

Helle Mardahl Studio's pastel-tinted flagship at Bredgade 17 is exemplary in showing how light can be used to tell a story. Upon stepping inside, visitors were instantly absorbed in a flickering composition of mouth-blown, bubbly golden and rose lamps in varying shapes and sizes, which, reflected by the many mirrors installed in the store, gave life to a fantasy world.

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In this 3daysofdesign presentation, nostalgically inspired by Tetris and Candy Crush, pendant lighting wasn't one of the elements on show; it set the mood and tone for the whole exhibition. Past a softly glowing web of chandeliers, people could discover the rest of Helle Mardahl's collection — voluminous, sheeny vases, glasses, plates, and accessories imbued with the same sweet-like aesthetic, styled atop white shelving resembling the display of a candy shop.

But, really, it was the suffused, atmospheric warmth emanated by the Danish designer's signature lamps that made her showroom an unmissable stop for everyone's 3daysofdesign itinerary, proving there's no end to the charm of a mushroom-shaped lantern, and that, in Mardahl's own words, "symmetry, color, and repetition can create experiences that are both joyful and unexpectedly hypnotic."

2. Make Room for Conviviality to Thrive

An ephemeral guesthouse, designed by Barcelona-based studio mesura for furniture maker and lifestyle brand Vipp, served as the beating heart of the latter's appearance at 3daysofdesign. (Image credit: Vipp. Design: mesura)

Furniture and guesthouse experts Vipp's contribution to this year's 3daysofdesign shed away from a showroom format in favor of a deeply interactive setup, fostering dialogue and fun.

Hosted at the brand's HQ in the southeastern end of the city, the experience saw Barcelona-based multidisciplinary studio mesura envision a temporary guesthouse inspired by the Danish Midsommar across a former garage and an open-air courtyard. The highlight? A raised, metal-framed lounge built from sections of the modular Loft sofa and fit for a contemporary utopia.

Sunk into a sea of vibrant plaid textile against a Backrooms-yellow backdrop, this seating area became a literal pool of softness amid Vipp's signature steel, an island for sprawling, lounging, and facing inward toward each other rather than outward toward a screen.

Backgammon sets are having a moment in design, and Vipp x mesura's 3daysofdesign kiosk knew that well. Image credit: Vipp. Design: mesura The Swivel chair took on a new, unexpected look during the festival, adding another playful note to Vipp's immersive 3daysofdesign presentation. Image credit: Vipp. Design: mesura

Elsewhere in Copenhagen, Georg Jensen's At Play presentation styled beautifully crafted games and accessories inside a pop-up playground for everyone's enjoyment. Image credit: Georg Jensen Presented in collaboration with Apartamento, the activation injected elegance into traditional games. Image credit: Georg Jensen These included a reinterpretation of Kongespil, an old-school Scandinavian lawn game, a Mikado set, a supple yo-yo, and a set of dice. Image credit: Georg Jensen

This is the conversation pit reborn: not the sunken 1970s living room cliché, but a contemporary, modular, almost topographic landscape that claims seating is no longer about discrete chairs angled at a TV, but about a shared surface where bodies can encounter and engage in meaningful exchanges. The encircling chrome surface, doubling as both table and perch for the custom Swivel chairs, reinforced the idea — everything orbited this central gathering point.

The legendary Danish jewelry and homeware house Georg Jensen and Piet Hein weren't the only brands to put playfulness at the heart of their participation in 3daysofdesign. At Vipp's Campus, the Swivel chair was reinvented as a seesaw in the courtyard. At the same time, the inclusion of design-forward games throughout the space blurred the lines between design, travel, and social life.

Midsummer hygge here wasn't cozy solitude; the pairing of an oversized, huggable sofa-pit with swings and games suggests togetherness isn't just about proximity anymore — it has to be activated, given a reason to happen. That's the real shift both Vipp and mesura pointed to: people don't just want rooms that look sociable, they want furniture that makes socializing feel inevitable, whether it means rethinking your sofa choices or investing in collectibles that can delight adults and kids alike.

3. Design for All the Senses

A glimpse at Cecilie Bahnsen and Caro Diario's co-hosted activation in the Royal Library garden, A Table on the Grass. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

One of the greatest aspects of attending one of the most prominent design festivals around the world is that you get to notice how the field is reshaping itself in real time. Sometimes, this change is less obvious, and comes in the juxtaposition of timeless silhouettes and finishes interspersed with unexpected, hyper-contemporary pops of colors, like in the showroom of tapware innovators VOLA.

In other cases, the evolution of the scene is captured by one element of a brand presentation: take, for example, Romo's sentimental ice cream truck, which, parked outside its new showroom in Nordhavn, gave visitors an excuse to linger just a little longer among its walls of striking textile samples, sublime furniture pieces, and draped curtain separees throughout 3daysofdesign.

Or Carl Hansen & Søn's hosting of a mobile workshop led by Mentsen, where surplus wood from the atelier's manufacturing process found new life as poetic floating home accessories. Both exemplify how the interior universe is becoming increasingly preoccupied with how we live now, and what that life leaves behind.

In a world that's more and more online, other initiatives on the Copenhagen festival's calendar reminded us that the most memorable design roots us in the present by simultaneously engaging all the senses. Fritz Hansen's Sound Club leaned fully into this sensory immersion, partnering with Japanese audio pioneer Technics to explore how sound shapes our relationship to furniture, light, and materials.

Fritz Hansen's 3daysofdesign participation transported visitors back in time. Image credit: Fritz Hansen Carl Hansen & Søn's participative 3daysofdesign calendar included hands-on workshop that let people transform discarded wood into mobiles. Image credit: Carl Hansen & Søn Romo's textural designs served as the protagonists of its showroom unveiling, alongside delicious ice cream. Image credit: Romo

Across a listening lounge, an analogue listening bar, and the brand's Flagship Store, the installation paired Fritz Hansen seating with the premiere of an original podcast, archive Bauhaus-style tables fitted with limited-edition burgundy KAISER idell lamps and matching Technics turntables, and an exclusive vinyl of new compositions by Kim C (Oviduct) and William de Waal (Willone), all marking the KAISER idell lamp's 90th anniversary.

The cherry on top of the latest edition of 3daysofdesign, though, was Cecilie Bahnsen and Caro Diario's co-hosted picnic, A Table on the Grass. Conceived by studio wes for the Danish fashion designer and Paris-based culinary artist and chef Zélikha Dinga, this en-plain-air setup featured bespoke Cecilie Bahnsen fabrics reworked as wrapped-around, colorful fringing, and a frame of matte silver filled by sculpture-like tomatoes, boiled eggs, cherries, potatoes, and olive oil and salt.

A masterclass in tablescaping for summer, this essentially striking pop-up proved that, in a growingly screen-bound society, the most resonant design doesn't just ask to be seen, but to be talked about, touched, and, why not, even to be eaten. Consider integrating multisensory elements into your interior scheme for a home that stays imprinted in people's minds, and not just on their Instagram feeds.