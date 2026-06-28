18 Essentially Stylish Design Buys to Pack for Your Vacation This Year — They're Practical, Smart, and Won't Break the Bank
Your summer style upgrade begins with a lifestyle editor's checklist of the most styling travel buys for 2026
For far too many years, I would approach my summer holidays the way I approach many things in my life: in a rush, and with excitement blended with fear. Though, at least in theory, leaving your home to spend a few days off-grid, away from your desk and all KPIs, should spark nothing but joy, I know for a fact that a break in the routine can also bring our stress levels up. That's why I have since decided to face my breaks with a clear plan, starting with what I find non-negotiable to pack.
Making a list of all of the travel essentials you are planning on taking with you is the only way to ensure you get to your destination prepped up for anything — from adventurous excursions to glamorous evening galas. Today, you're in luck, as that's exactly what I am here for, and I have gathered an 18-point check list that will make you feel comfortable and chic without hitting your wallet too hard.
So, ready to explore what you simply can't leave without? From design-conscious practical accessories crafted to make your journey run smoothly and keep you fresh all the way there to the coolest new footwear and loungewear that pass the style check, help yourself to some of the most coveted buys of this summer.
But first, stay hydrated. I type this as the hottest June day ever registered in the UK is coming to an end, and I mean it: a water bottle can't miss in your holiday check list for summer 2026. As you need one, why not go for a design that keeps you fresh in style? This AWA steel bottle looks straight out of a Memphis design exhibition. Plus, it keeps disposable plastic away.
I never felt more underdressed (or straight-up boring?) than when, arrived at the Copenhagen hotel hosting a press trip to coincide with 3daysofdesign 2026, I spotted one of the journalists wearing head-to-toe, bright orange, pink, and white Marimekko. I, on the other hand, was dressed in a total black outfit. Since then, I have decided my holiday check list should always include an eye-catching pop of color. And this Unikko tote bag is perfect for that.
Can you even travel anywhere in 2026 without a portable electronic fan? I don't think so. But don't get me wrong: I am actually not a (for lack of a better word) fan of fans, and even less so if they're hyper-technological. This M&S USB-powered one does just what it needs you (read: keeps you spotless) while boasting a sleek, neutral aesthetic and costing you just a tenner.
You might think you don't need a jewelry box while traveling, but really, you do. Or so I think whenever I end up losing one or more of my earrings simply because I have nothing to pack them properly while on the move. This stunningly crafted, bijoux of a case by F. Hammann looks its price in night blue leather and silver detailing. It keeps your most precious belongings safe and makes a beautiful collectible to showcase, whether in your own home or in your temporary suite.
People, including myself, have long underestimated the importance of a carefully chosen luggage tag. But you won't think about clearly marking your travel bags the next time you can't seem to find them at the airport. Although not the brightest, this Antler design combines the beautiful leather finish the brand is known for with a cool, cartoon-y airplane silhouette that's both statement and sophisticated.
Speaking of losing things, nothing feels more dramatic on a holiday than realizing you've misplaced your ID. This compact and (for LOEWE) reasonably priced cardholder keeps your cards and documents in one place when you need them most. And for people after a quirky-cool passport holder, the Conran Shop's 'cuero' model might just be what you're looking for (plus, it's currently on sale for just £16 from £32).
I'll be honest, this pair of sneakers is (and will likely always just remain) on my wish list. But since I get to curate this edit of summer 2026 must-have design buys, why not dream big? After all, if there's one thing I love doing while off work is walking around. While surely on the pricier side of things, these Valentino Garavani shoes bring comfort, color, and, needless to say, style into every itinerary.
There's no summer holiday without a beach towel, and for me, this TEKLA stripy design is the one. It's not just timeless (stripes? black and white?), but its cotton fabric makes it super easy and weight-free to pack, ideal for the shortest of getaways and improvised fun. Plus, when everything else lacks, it doubles up as a nonchalant pareo to wrap around you after a dip in the sea and some bathing in the sunshine.
You know you've turned 28 when you start looking at straw hats differently. Though this is Jacquemus, so it doesn't count as such. Jokes aside, a nicely structured hat is an art, and this one passes the test. For a cheaper yet similarly styled alternative, try BOUTIQUE BONITA's Palm Raffia Boater Sun Hat. For more runway ready looks, this Miu Miu Raffia Visor, in time for Wimbledon, or this crochet number by FENDI.
We know what you're thinking: a robe, on holiday? Well, sometimes all you need to feel truly at home, wherever you are, is the right loungewear. Unlike your chunky toweling robe, this Ferm Living stripy design can be folded to be packed with minimal effort. Just imagine how nice it'll feel on your skin after a full day spent in the sun swimming.
Another underrated item in everyone's packing list is a good old and, of course, silk-made, sleep mask. I recently found out at my own expense when a marathon forced me to wake up at 3AM in the morning when leaving Orient Express La Minerva in Rome and I hadn't got one myself. With just a handful of hours of sleep, what you need is to ensure you can block out all light and movement instantly. Luckily, the hotel had one waiting for me on my bedside table, and I have been wearing it every night since.
After a crunchy, nicely ironed robe, the second non-negotiable I need to feel comfortable while on holiday is a nice set of PJs. These cute ARKET shorts, designed in collaboration with food and design disruptor Laila Gohar, are exactly what you want in this heat. Their 100% cotton composition means you can stay cool while looking cool (yes, even at night), and with this cropped shirt in the same style, the trick is done. The greatest thing of it all? You can even wear it out.
To anyone asking why you should make room for a bottle tote to fit in your luggage when heading OOO, I'll say that you never know when a party is around the corner, so it's best to come prepared. Jokes aside, this quirky BIMBA Y LOLA crochet bag feels more like a sculpture than an actual bag. It not only looks great, but it's also quite sturdy, ready to transport your drinks of choice wherever you need to be next. For a cheaper version, pick this ASOS one made from reclaimed vintage fabric.
Square-toe, leather, essential cut: these A.EMERY Kinto Leather Flip Flops are just everything you might want from your multifunctional summer footwear. As I'm often reminded by fellow Livingetc writer, interiors editor Emma Breislin, there is almost nothing you can't do in the right pair of sandals. These ones look as reliable for a fair amount of walking as they look elegant and sophisticated.
Packing for a summer holiday doesn't even start without adequate carry-on luggage, and who said that aluminium-clad trolleys are always the best-looking ones? This season, I am really into the squishy designs that Italian brand Crash Baggage has come up wit