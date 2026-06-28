For far too many years, I would approach my summer holidays the way I approach many things in my life: in a rush, and with excitement blended with fear. Though, at least in theory, leaving your home to spend a few days off-grid, away from your desk and all KPIs, should spark nothing but joy, I know for a fact that a break in the routine can also bring our stress levels up. That's why I have since decided to face my breaks with a clear plan, starting with what I find non-negotiable to pack.

Making a list of all of the travel essentials you are planning on taking with you is the only way to ensure you get to your destination prepped up for anything — from adventurous excursions to glamorous evening galas. Today, you're in luck, as that's exactly what I am here for, and I have gathered an 18-point check list that will make you feel comfortable and chic without hitting your wallet too hard.

So, ready to explore what you simply can't leave without? From design-conscious practical accessories crafted to make your journey run smoothly and keep you fresh all the way there to the coolest new footwear and loungewear that pass the style check, help yourself to some of the most coveted buys of this summer.