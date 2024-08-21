Enter Laila Gohar’s Surrealist World: The Designer Talks Tablescapes, Non-Boring Dinner Parties, and Hosting Must-Haves

For a certain "set" in society, dinner party decor was code for Baccarat crystal and heirloom silver, but co-founding Gohar World sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar have brought a fresh, cool vibe to high-society hosting, befitting their brand’s New York City roots.

Despite having been founded not all that long ago, in 2020, it’s hard to overstate the impact Gohar World has had in just a few short years. The sisters don’t reject tradition per se in their art - you can still find plenty of classically tasteful dining table decor, such as mother-of-pearl caviar servers and wrought-iron candelabras - they just happen to come with a cheeky, surrealist twist.

Think niche luxury tableware and hosting accessories like lace coasters adorned with real freshwater pearls and decorative butter curlers made of solid silver. And Gohar World’s offerings get increasingly whimsical: bird-shaped lemon squeezers, candles that look like real mushrooms, an "egg chandelier", and an opaline baguette bag with bows (yes, actually for bread). Each piece exists in a lane entirely of its own.

The result? A new genre of stylish hosting. But how do you put these unorthodox goods into practice? I interviewed Laila, whose refined sensibilities find their footing in something quite common: food. And food + art = hosting, right? The following is a glimpse into Gohar World: Laila's thoughts and her favorite things, all of which you can shop in this edit.

Julia Demer: What does the word “home” mean to you?

Laila Gohar: Comfort, friends, my son. It's a feeling I get more than a place.

JD: How would you describe your design style?

LG: It's eclectic, slightly romantic (just as Louise Bourgeois I'm a lover of lace) and more and more surreal.

JD: What inspires you?

LG: Inspiration strikes randomly but most often from nature or just when I'm out for a walk. Always look up.

JD: Gohar World brilliantly blends food, fashion, and interiors — how did you develop this unique approach to homewares?

LG: I think nowadays these categories are no longer mutually exclusive as brands are constantly looking for new ways to engage and expand their audience; for a long time, my work with food has intersected with the worlds of fashion and art so Gohar World really felt like a natural extension of this. It was also about keeping craftsmanship alive. Our products celebrate disappearing traditions, such as mouth blown glass, various needle work, and hand dipped candles, amongst others, many familiar to us growing up in Cairo.

JD: Does living in the city influence your work, and if so, how?

LG: There's a certain energy, especially in a city like New York, and the constant sense of what's happening next is unavoidable here. I'm lucky in that I get to travel for my work and am constantly exposed to new cities. Milan and Paris both inspire me to create the most giant-sized cakes.

JD: What are your current favorite Gohar World items?

LG: Recently, Gohar World partnered with The Glenlivet single malt Scotch whisky, in celebration of their bicentennial. Together, we created the perfect hosting collection complete with The Glenlivet Fusion Cask and bespoke tapered candles to allow people to celebrate special moments at home.

JD: How do you want guests to feel when they step into your home?

LG: Welcome! Hosting friends is one of life's great joys

JD: Name your five top hosting essentials — practical, aesthetic, or sentimental.

LG:

1) My trusty lace-hands apron to keep me clean in the kitchen .

2) A Simone Rocha beret. She's a dear friend and I always like to keep a bit of her with me.

3) A good drink. In the way that table settings and meals can be wildly overthought, so can drinks. I like to keep it simple and classic. I'm a fan of an elevated Old Fashioned made with The Glenlivet.

4) Radishes with salt or other Cicchetti — snacks are important.

5) My son, Paz. He's a part of all our dinner parties and I love watching him try new foods for the first time. It reminds you what it's all about.

JD: Is there anything unexpected that we should always have on hand for hosting?

LG: Swan-shaped crockery or any fancy tureen. An instant mood-booster.

JD: What are your secrets to hosting a non-boring dinner party?

LG: Non-boring people. A good mix of ages, characters and energies.

JD: What are your thoughts on themed parties?

LG: Not no but they're usually themed around food from Jamón to tinned fish.

JD: Any tips for creating a balanced yet elevated and interesting tablescape?

LG: Don't be afraid to mix and match, it's a way for your personality to shine through. But one thing I like a lot which captures this balance is to mix a material like lace with stainless steel. Flowers are always a failsafe, just make sure they're not too tall for the table. You want to see your guests.

JD: You’ve just been told guests will be arriving in 30 minutes. Without notice, what are you doing in that half-hour to ensure your home and table are in tip-top shape?

LG: Get a good cocktail going and then get them involved. Some of the best dinner parties are the ones that everyone can participate in. There's nothing quite like the bond born over oyster shucking.

