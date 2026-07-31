I don't know about you, but most of my friends either currently are, have just been, or are about to go on holiday for the summer. As such, my social media feeds have become even more jealousy-inducing than normal. And while I'm certainly partial to a quick getaway myself, if I'm thinking logically, surely it's a wiser investment to buy pretty things for your home — things you'll be able to enjoy year-round, rain, hail, or shine (and all without having to deal with early-morning trips to the airport)?

So, if you were about to hit checkout on that flight to Corsica, but are now interested in investing in something a little closer to home, oh, have I got a thing or two for you in my Payday Edit. From beautiful embroidered placemats from H&M that look like something you'd see hanging in the window of a small Italian villa, a bobbin bar cart from Next you'll never have to wait in line for, and a stylish storage ottoman that will fit way more than Ryanair's carry-on allowance, this month's Payday Edit is packed with little treats you'll never have to pack up.

Below, discover 20 payday picks that'll make your home the place to be this summer.

Got something more specific in mind? Why not try our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service, where our in-house stylists will source something especially for you, based on your brief.

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