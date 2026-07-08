On every street, there's always at least one house that sparks whispers of disapproval from the neighbors. Perhaps it's the topic of a neighborhood group chat, or it could be kept to hushed complaints in private; either way, it's drawing attention, and not in a good way. And if you can't think of one on your street, there's a high chance that it could be you.

It's one thing to have a front yard that doesn't represent the true value of your home, but it's another thing entirely when your front yard is in such bad shape that it actually turns your neighbours against you. There are plenty of things that could cause this, from a neon pink front door to a wildly overgrown tree in your front garden. These little mistakes don't just impact your curb appeal, making it harder for you to sell your house once you're ready to leave, but they can also impact your experience while you're living there, too.

No one wants to be the neighborhood enemy, especially not on the basis of a messy front yard. So, if you're ready to put an end to those dirty looks and finally get added to the neighborhood WhatsApp group, these are the mistakes to avoid.

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1. Overgrown Hedges

DO INSTEAD: If you like the look of a slightly more wild garden, try adopting a layered planting scheme. (Image credit: Willem-Dirk du Toit. Design: Tim Spicer Architects)

I get it, we can't all be given the gift of green fingers, but even if gardening doesn't come naturally, you still need to find a way to keep your front yard in order. Not just for your sake, but for the sake of your neighbors, too.

The problem with an overgrown, neglected lawn is that it doesn't just impact you; it affects your neighbors, too. And if you've got a particularly houseproud resident as a next-door neighbor, chances are they won't be the biggest fan of your attempt at the 'messy gardening' trend.

Explaining the various effects an overgrown yard can have on your neighbors, Devin Henry, from Nomadic Real Estate, says, "Overgrown hedges push weeds and pests into neighboring yards. Dead grass on one property drags down the whole block's appeal. Neglected trees hanging over a neighbor's roof stop being an eyesore pretty fast and start becoming a liability that nobody budgeted for."

Beyond that, these little issues can signal something larger to prospective buyers. Things like overgrown hedges or unruly plants can create "the impression that a home isn't being looked after," suggests Ryan Wenham, founder of Larsen Architecture, which can put a buyer off of your property before they've even stepped through the door.

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Luckily, though, for the most part, these front garden mistakes have relatively simple, quick fixes; they just require a little bit of time and effort, and the look of a well-cared-for front garden will far outweigh the inconvenience of spending a few hours pruning and gardening.

Ryan Wenham Architect, Interior Designer, and Founder of Larsen Architecture Ryan Wenham is a Chartered Architect and Registered Interior Designer who has been recognised with multiple awards, including the Elmes Memorial Prize. After training in Liverpool and Barcelona, he co-founded Larsen Architecture, where he now supports architects and designers in scaling their businesses, attracting high-quality clients, and building sustainable, fulfilling careers.

2. Ignoring Your Surroundings

DO INSTEAD: Make sure your front yard speaks the same visual language as the surrounding homes. (Image credit: Byrdesign)

Inside your home, your interior design style is an opportunity for self-expression, a chance to bring your personality to life through color and material. On the exterior of your home, however, you may want to pay some thought to how much you choose to express yourself.

"Personality absolutely matters, but it works best when it’s restrained. The front of a home should feel calm, cohesive, and quietly considered rather than busy or cluttered," explains Nina Harrison, from Haringtons UK. The aim of your design should be to find the things that make your front yard feel more welcoming, and find ways to incorporate them while still staying true to your own style.

As tempting as it is to be bold and stand out from the crowd, this is best reserved for the interior of your home. In your facade, the key is consistency. If your street has a clear aesthetic style, going against it won't make your neighbors see you as a maverick or a rebel; they'll just find you annoying.

This is one of the most common problems Chris Murphy runs into while working as a staging specialist and real estate expert. It's a trap of individualism, fuelled by people's desire to feel unique. But, as Chris explains, "All houses on a street should not be identical, but a house should fit in. Installing a neon front door, a giant fence, a bright floodlight, or converting the front yard into a parking area might be appropriate for one particular homeowner, but will detract from the entire character of the street." It's important to consider your home as one part of a whole, and think about how your design choices may affect your home's relationship to its surroundings,

This doesn't mean there's no space for self-expression, it just has to be done thoughtfully. For example, Sebastian Hipwood, co-founder of Blue Book Agency, says, "If you are in a row of white or cream houses, you can still stand out, but it needs to feel considered. Soft tones like sage green, pale blue, or a gentle pink work because they sit comfortably alongside their neighbors. What doesn’t work is anything too heavy or jarring that breaks the rhythm completely."

Your front door color doesn't have to be identical to your neighbors', but it always looks best if they at least come from the same color palette.

Nina Harrison Buying Agent at Haringtons UK A native of Kensington & Chelsea, Nina has twenty years' experience in buying properties for end users and investors and in sourcing rental properties for tenant clients. As well her London experience in international relocation, Nina lived in Sydney, Australia as a corporate tenant for seven years making her uniquely understanding of the subtleties and stresses of moving from overseas to a major city. With extensive experience in property lettings and management Nina is also particularly well-placed to advise investor clients on the Prime Central and Prime Peripheral London lettings mark

3. Bright Spotlights

DO INSTEAD: Opt for more subtle outdoor lights that only illuminate the immediate area. (Image credit: Amanda Aitken. Design: Turner Road Architecture)

You may think your new, powerful outdoor floodlights are just about the greatest thing you could add to a front yard, but the chances are, your neighbours will think otherwise.

It's something Chris has seen time and time again: "A homeowner installs bright outside lighting for security or for guests renting out their home for the night or weekend, but the lights interrupt a neighbor's bedroom or can interfere with the tranquility of the evening."

As much as those outdoor lights may help you navigate your space in the dark, your neighbours didn't sign up to that, and it's likely that the light will end up spilling into their yards, too, especially if you live in close proximity to one another.

It's never the intention, but it can be tricky to see when your floodlights are affecting neighboring homes and, as Devin says, "Misdirected floodlights pointed directly at neighboring windows create a nightly disruption that your neighbours will feel every single time it triggers."

4. Neglected Maintenance Work

DO INSTEAD: Instead of allowing issues to fester and get worse, have a weekly maintenance check to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: 1818 Collective)

"When small exterior problems become visible long-term problems, that can annoy your neighbors to no end," shares Alan Atchley, owner of Atchley Properties.

What may have started as a small issue can, over time, become a major cause of irritation for surrounding homeowners. We're talking about things like a broken gate, a peeling paint job, or even a patch of dead grass. They may all seem minor at first, but if you never bother to get them fixed, it's likely to play on your neighbours' nerves after a while. They'll also be causes for concern for prospective buyers, too, who could take any signs of wear and tear as a sign the home is not properly cared for.

These little issues don't require masses of effort to fix, even fixing brown patches on your lawn is entirely doable; it's just about staying on top of the maintenance so you can catch them before they get worse. "Curb appeal is similar to self-grooming. It doesn't need to be flawless, but people are aware if the basic things are overlooked," notes Alan, "A house needs to have clean paint, trimmed edges, working lights, and a tidy entry so the neighbors know it is being cared for."

5. A Cluttered Landscape

DO INSTEAD: Keep it simple, just a few plant pots is enough to bring some personality to your front yard. (Image credit: Paul Dyer. Design: Feldman Architecture)

And finally, an issue that's all too easy to fall for, much to the chagrin of your neighbours: a cluttered front yard. This can take all different forms, from stored vehicles to visible bins, but the consistent throughline is the less stuff left out, the better.

As Nina shares, "What tends to undermine curb appeal is visual noise, bright plastics, discarded bikes, bins on display, tangled hoses, or anything that feels temporary or out of place."

It may seem like the most convenient place at the time, but treating your front yard like a garden shed is a sure-fire way to turn your neighbours against you, and not to mention, put off potential buyers,

Pooky Lighting Harlyn Ip65 Slim Up and Down Light in Aged Brass £130 at Pooky Instead of installing bright, intrusive floodlights in your front yard, why not opt for a nice, subtle option like this? Samuel ALEXANDER Large Wooden Outdoor Storage for 2 Bins £106.25 at Amazon UK Keep those front yard eye-sores hidden from view with this smart, slatted wood bin storage box, nkuku Kubo Ceramic Planter £29.40 at nkuku A few simple, but elegant ceramic planters is really all your front yard needs to make a good impression.

If you really want to get the energy in your front yard right, follow these feng shui front garden tips. And for more helpful ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.