Even the most beautiful homes can start to look a little shabby on the outside after the winter. Rain, snow, and heavy winds can take their toll on exterior paintwork, paving, plantings, and more.

With spring's arrival, a serious spruce of the front façade is often in order — and not just if you're selling your property. The outside view of your home sets the tone for you and your visitors. Obviously, ensuring the area outside your home is tidy and swept free of dirt and debris can make a big difference, but there's more you can do.

Whether your home's exterior requires an overhaul before going on the market, or some stylish front door ideas and a simple refresh for your own pleasure, we've consulted experts on the best ideas to improve your home's curb appeal.

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You don't get a second chance to make a good first impression, so the old saying goes–and it's certainly true with property, particularly if you're selling. It is understood that people decide in under a minute whether they like a home or not.

"First impressions are important, whether you are selling a modern or historic home," says Georgia Grunfeld, head of prime at The Modern House and Inigo. "A fresh lick of paint can go a long way, as well as clean, restored, or refurbished windows, and a smart front door."

1. Paint or re-point the exterior

The cool color palette on this heritage home blends beautifully with its surroundings (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Architect: Bryant Alsop)

One of the most dramatic ways to improve your home's curb appeal is by painting the exterior brickwork or render. With so many tempting color trends on offer, the choice is obviously of utmost importance. A beautiful tone like one of those in the palette of exterior paints at Farrow & Ball can add impact and value to your home, while the 'wrong' shade could have the opposite effect.

On this project, the exterior color palette was developed to complement the home’s heritage and character rather than compete with it. Three tones were selected to subtly pick out the timber detailing and highlight the craftsmanship of the façade, without it feeling overly decorative.

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Architect, Sarah Bryant, founder of Bryant Alsop Architects explains that a restrained, neutral palette was important to both the practice and the client. "It gives the house a timeless quality and ensures the architecture, rather than the paint colour, does the work," she says.

"When choosing exterior colours, we always recommend looking first at the era of the building, then at its context. Colours should feel as though they belong to both."

In terms of maintenance, Sarah says lighter neutral tones tend to weather more gracefully than strong colours and generally require repainting less frequently. "With good preparation and quality paint, a façade like this would typically need refreshing every 8–12 years," she says.

Of course, if you prefer bare brickwork, ensure that the pointing is in good order. This will not only improve your property's appearance, but it will also prevent water ingress.

Sarah Bryant Social Links Navigation Founder, Bryant Alsop Architects Sarah Bryant founded Bryant Alsop Architects in 2008 and focuses on residential architecture shaped by human scale, material richness, and close client collaboration, alongside professional leadership with the Australian Institute of Architects.

Georgia Grunfeld Social Links Navigation Head of Prime, The Modern House Georgia Grunfeld is Head of Prime at The Modern House and Inigo, the UK's premier estate agencies for design-led properties and historic homes.

2. Refresh the front door color

Contrasting color makes a standout feature of this front door (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Assuming your property's brickwork, stonework or render is well-maintained, the next step is to check the exterior paintwork on the front door for flakes or marks. Sunlight bleaches color, while traffic pollution leaves layers of grime.

If the paintwork is still in good condition, a thorough wash down will suffice. If it isn't, a couple of fresh coats of paint will do much to 'lift' a drab front door and frames. There is a good selection of exterior paints at Benjamin Moore. A beautiful color contrast can have a dramatic effect.

Sarah is a huge fan of creating contrast between the front door and exterior, when it's suitable. "We chose a dark, contrasting tone for the front door of a recent project, so it would sit confidently alongside the exterior wall colour and trim while clearly marking the entry," she says.

"The aim wasn’t to create a statement for its own sake, but to give the façade depth and hierarchy.

"When advising clients, we often suggest thinking of the front door as the punctuation mark of the house. It’s one of the few places where contrast can work beautifully. A deeper colour anchors the entry and draws the eye naturally to where visitors arrive."

Georgia Grunfeld says paint colors are the best way of maximizing curb appeal. 'This could be grounded in historic research, or it could be a bright, eye-catching colour that immediately cheers the homeowner and visitors alike," she says.

"The Georgians loved earthy, more muted tones which complemented the surrounding woodwork, whilst mid-century buildings often enjoyed bold and vibrant pops of colour."

3. Switch up the hardware

A stained glass fanlight is a beautiful way to display a door number (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Letter boxes, door knockers and house numbers are not just functional items. Chosen well and installed on a beautiful front door, fanlight or porch, these outdoor accessories can give your exterior gravitas.

Tiny house numbers and cheap metal ironmongery on a smart front door can soon let it down. Take a look through fresh eyes and consider whether your door furniture needs an upgrade. Good quality ironmongery feels weighty and looks substantial.

"Good hardware is all about proportion," says Sarah. "The most common mistake is choosing elements that are too small, which can make an otherwise well-designed façade feel unresolved.

"We recommend selecting hardware that has enough scale to read from the street, and choosing a finish that relates to other exterior elements so it feels intentional rather than decorative.

Even simple house numbers on window film applied to glass fanlights can look elegant when in keeping with the period of the property.

"House numbers should follow the same logic where a clear, well-proportioned font and a finish that echoes other materials will always look more considered than something overly stylised," says Sarah.

Georgia agrees that choosing unique and interesting door furniture and numbering can be a great way to make a playful first impression. "It could either be well-researched and in keeping with the age of the building, with a traditional door knocker for example, or something fun and quirky."

If quirky is your vibe, consider this Aslan solid brass door knocker from Anthropologie to welcome visitors.

4. Give windows a glow up

These windows are paint in Mylands' exterior paint. (Image credit: Charlie Hopkinson for Mylands X Jinny Blom)

Ensuring that your glazing is clean, and sparkling inside and out, is a no-brainer. It's also important to check whether any window panes need replacing and the condition of the frames and sills too.

While uPVC and powder-coated aluminium are low-maintenance, timber frames require repainting every few years. Window sills on urban properties can look grubby quickly too. So decide whether a wash will suffice or if a rub down and re-coat is in order. White always looks fresh, but muted and dark colors are becoming popular.

"Painted window frames and sills always look good," says Georgia. "Particularly those painted in a sympathetic colour palette for period homes."

The new exterior paints by Mylands X Jinny Blom have been developed with the natural landscape in mind and offer a beautiful selection of colors.

5. Lay a new path or repair existing paving

Large bluestone slabs were laid to create a smart yet simple pathway (Image credit: Project: Bryant Alsop / Photographer: Jack Lovel)

Once you're satisfied that your property has a beautiful front façade, check whether your garden path has lost its lustre. Chipped or broken paving not only looks unsightly, it can be a trip hazard.

Start with a good clean and assess any damage. It's usually possible to replace cracked slabs and loose cement. However, if your path is way past its best, consider replacing it. There are plenty of elegant hardscaping materials to suit a variety of home styles.

Architect, Sarah Bryant loves the look of Bluestone on some of her period projects, "It’s historically tied to Victorian architecture, yet it adapts beautifully to contemporary detailing," she explains. "We often use it as a bridging material between heritage and modern interventions for exactly that reason.

"When advising clients on choosing materials, we encourage them to think about pathways as both a practical route and a spatial introduction to the house. Durable materials with historical resonance tend to age well, and simple layouts usually read as more timeless than intricate patterns."

There is a wide range of paving slabs at B&Q suitable for pathways, particularly if you prefer to splash the cash elsewhere.

6. Enhance the perimeter with a fence, hedge or wall

Establish a boundary in style. (Image credit: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

The first impression of your home starts from the street. An attractive physical boundary around your property's perimeter will enhance its appearance, as well as increase its sense of security and privacy. Whether you have a fence, hedge, wall or a combination will obviously depend on the character, style and age of your property.

As a minimum, ensure any brickwork or paintwork is in good condition, and hedges trimmed. If you don't have any hedging or greenery, adding some always looks good, as it softens hard materials, such as brick, stone and glass.

"Hedging can dramatically improve the look of a frontage," says Gina Taylor, founder, East London Garden Design. "Low hedges such as Griselinia littorals, lonicera nitida or ilex crenata work beautifully along pathways or front boundaries and create a sense of order without blocking the house from view.

"For more privacy, taller hedges such as hornbeam or yew feel elegant and timeless while also offering shelter and security."

If you'd like to create a boundary, while you're waiting for a hedge to grow, there is a good choice of fence panels and posts at B&Q.

Gina Taylor Social Links Navigation Founder, East London Garden Design Gina Taylor is the founder and lead designer of East London Garden Design, a studio specialising in contemporary urban gardens, courtyards, and rooftops. Based in East London, Gina is passionate about creating outdoor spaces that feel like a true extension of the home — places that are welcoming, personal, and connected to their surroundings.

7. Fit exterior lighting

Lighting is the most important way for improving curb appeal at night. (Image credit: KES Lighting & Home)

Exterior lighting improves the appearance of your home on multiple levels. Not only do smart wall lamps flanking the front door or a pendant hanging in a porch add charm and character to the entrance of your home, but they increase safety on dark evenings too.

However, avoid going overboard with exterior lighting. Too much and it can glare into neighbouring properties and disrupt wildlife, including migratory birds. Subtle and stylish outdoor lighting with the glow pointing downward looks good, like these St Ives up and down lights from Garden Trading. Sensor lights are a handy option too, as they only come on when required.

"Rather than flooding a garden with light, the most effective approach is to focus on specific focal points," says James Kendall, operations director of KES Lighting & Home.

"Safety is an important consideration and low-level lights along pathways or integrated into steps are ideal for providing visibility after dark.

"Timers and automation can ensure lights switch on at dusk and turn off later in the evening, making it simple for homeowners to create a relaxed atmosphere while still maintaining practical lighting where it is needed."

8. Create a strong planting structure

A few evergreens can elevate your home's exterior. (Image credit: Graham&Brown)

A spectacular modern garden at the front of your home is always a draw, but it isn't essential (unless you'd like one). A smart approach to the entrance of your home can be established with a simple yet strong planting structure.

Just a few evergreen shrubs and trees planted in your front yard or placed in elegant pots, like these Ettington ceramic planters from Garden Trading can make a big difference to your home's exterior–and ultimately its curb appeal. A beautiful row of evergreens is an elegant way to hide unsightly bins too.

"A strong planting structure instantly makes a front garden look considered and well cared for," says Gina. "I always suggest starting with a backbone of evergreen shrubs or small topiary – things like box, yew or ilex – which provide year-round structure.

"These can frame pathways, define borders or flank a front door. Layering seasonal perennials or bulbs around them then adds softness and colour through the year."

9. Add a climbing vine

Climbing plants work beautifully in urban spaces (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: East London Garden Design)

It's not just country cottages that can rock climbing plants, urban homes can look beautiful swathed in Wisteria and other flowering vines too–especially if creating curb appeal is for your own pleasure. Fast-growing climbers won't take long to create lush cover. Although, they will require maintenance to keep them looking gorgeous.

"Using the vertical surfaces at the front of the home for greenery adds instant character," says Gina. "A well-chosen climber can soften brick, render or stone and create that charming “established” look.

"I particularly love star jasmine, climbing roses or evergreen honeysuckle near entrances or across a façade. They bring fragrance, seasonal interest and help the home feel connected to the garden."

Georgia says there is nothing better than approaching a front garden in full bloom come springtime. "Fragrant jasmine and honey suckle really come into their own during the warmer months and set an incredibly inviting, sensory note," she says.

This Star Jasmine climber from B&Q is low-maintenance and fast-growing.

10. Create a colorful perennial border

This project by Richardson & Associates features beautiful flowering garden borders. (Image credit: Stacy Zari Goldberg. Design: Richardson & Associates)

A pretty perennial modern garden border will imbue the front of your home with color and life. And it will burst into bloom each year without too much effort on your part. In the spring, this is something that can be started in a weekend or two.

"Rather than a traditional front lawn, which can often act as a wildlife desert, I’d suggest planting a colourful perennial border or even a small wildlife meadow,' says Gina. "A mix of pollinator-friendly plants such as salvias, echinacea, nepeta and verbena bonariensis can create a front garden that feels vibrant and full of life while supporting bees and butterflies.

"It’s a beautiful way to boost kerb appeal while also making the space more ecological and dynamic," says Gina. "Often the biggest improvement comes from simplicity and consistency — repeating materials, keeping planting tidy and ensuring there’s year-round interest."

If you don't have a front yard, planting low-maintenance plants in window boxes will also add color and visual appeal to your home's façade.

"A romantic planting scheme at the front of the house can win hearts," agrees Georgia. "But even something as simple as a window box stocked with joyful spring bulbs works well too."

This Heuchera Firefly from B&Q can be planted in spring or autumn and offers vibrant color and texture to your garden.

Creating curb appeal isn't just for those who are selling their property. Increasing the aesthetic appeal of your home's exterior means you can enjoy it as much from the outside as you do when you're inside. Plus, playing a small part in making your street more beautiful is a win-win.

If you're looking for more ways to improve your home's look, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, while you're here?