5 Things to Do Now to Make Your Front Garden Look More Welcoming — They'll Add Major Curb Appeal and Set Your Lawn Up for Spring

Since this is the first place people see when they approach your home, it's a good idea to get it in shape for the season of blooms

Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Advice
A modern home with a front yard with round topiaries, ground cover, a lawn, and olive trees by an arched doorways with a wood panelled door
Turning over your front yard post winter can be tough work, but the results are incredibly rewarding.
(Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

Now that the winds are warming and the branches are returning lush foliage, it's time to tend to your front yard. I know the cool winter had to have impacted your home's facade, and your lawn probably took the brunt of it. So, this weekend, these are some tasks worth tending to.

Think clearing up your walkways, tending to your plants, introducing new shrubs and flowers, and turning in your aged, out-of-season decor for fresh accessories that will no doubt elevate your modern front yard.

This comes just in time for you to revive the space before spring and summer hosting begins, by which time your yard will be blooming and beautifully set up. Not to mention setting the right tone for the stylish home beyond.

Article continues below

1. Clean Up The Space

A front yard and a stone path leading to a modern home with two levels

Tidying your pathways and taking care of winter damage will set up a neat foundation for your yard.

(Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, tells me that keeping the pathways tidy will instantly make your front yard feel welcoming. It's a simple step that makes a major difference to your curb appeal.

"Whether it's cutting a clean edge against the lawn, straightening up a brick or block border, or releveling stones that have sunken or kicked up over time, ensuring that the pathway to your front door is clear and tidy is essential for an inviting look."

You can also take this time to prune your plants, rake away any fallen leaves, and clean up your topiaries. Without even having to plant anything more, your front yard will go from weathered to refreshed.

A headshot of Katherine Aul Cervoni
Kat Aul Cervoni

Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

2. Plant Evergreen Shrubs

A front yard with a stone path leading to a checkerboard floor garage with a vintage car

Bringing some of these plants into your front yard is a low-maintenance way to keep it looking fresh year-round.

(Image credit: Jenah Piwanski. Design: Georgie Shepherd Interior Studio. Architecture: Genworth Group)

The next step is to bring some fresh greenery into the space. And Kat tells me that you can never go wrong with evergreen shrubs for your front yard.

"I find that ensuring that there's some year-round color and interest goes a long way in making sure your front yard always looks welcoming," she notes. And a couple of evergreen plants will do just that.

Planting cultivars like this Nandina Domestica Magical Lemon and Lime from Crocus, or this Buxus Ball Boxwood Shrub from GardenersDream are pretty choices.

3. Add a Spring Flowering Tree

A stone path entryway by a front yard with tall green plants and flowers leading to a blue arched door

What's a spring front yard without a pretty flowering plant to brighten up the space?

(Image credit: Tanveer Badal. Design: STUDIO KEETA)

"If space allows and you don't already have one, adding a spring-flowering tree is glorious for curb appeal and creating a more welcoming front yard," says Kat.

She recommends planting magnolia stellata, magnolia soulangiana, amelanchier candensis, or amelanchier laevis, and hamamelis 'Arnold Promise'. So I found some to aid in your front yard revival.

This Star Magnolia and Magnolia Soulangiana from Crocus would look charming in a minimalist front yard. This Amelanchier Canadensis 'Glenn Form' from Waitrose Garden, and this Witch Hazel from Crocus are also things worth planting in your front yard now.

4. Accessorize with Outdoor Lighting

A home with a clean pathway leading to the front door surrounded by climbingg plants and a short tree

Illuminating your front yard by dusk will lend your entry a vibe-y ambiance.

(Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Moving onto a more design-led task, Kat tells me that another thing that will make your front yard feel more welcoming is outdoor lighting.

"A few well-placed uplights amidst trees or tidy path lights along a front walkway is a lovely, welcoming touch for a front yard," she says. "Be sure they're on a timer, or easily operated by a switch, so that they go off at night and don't disturb wildlife."

Front yard lighting ideas, like path stakes, wall sconces, uplights, and even neatly draped fairy lights, will transform the feel of the space. Here are some of my current favorites.

5. Introduce Fresh Seasonal Decor for Curb Appeal

A front yard by a water feature, and lots of plants leading to a stone path and steps up to a home

Since your plants get a fresh look, it's only right that the decor around matches the aesthetic, too.

(Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

A key characteristic in expensive looking front yards is intentional and chic decorative accents. Whether it's gorgeous outdoor planters, pretty garden furniture, or even a water feature, if space permits.

Even small spruces like modern front door numbers and a fresh welcome mat can make your front yard look so much better. Plus, if you're willing to go all the way, then there are plenty of exterior paint trends you can pull inspiration from.

In order to make resetting your front yard even easier next year, I have a pro tip for you — pick a low-maintenance patio color. It'll keep you from having to power wash the space as often, thereby reducing your spring clean task list.

And if you're looking for more tips on bringing your home back to life for spring, then our newsletter is the place to be.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.