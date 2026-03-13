5 Things to Do Now to Make Your Front Garden Look More Welcoming — They'll Add Major Curb Appeal and Set Your Lawn Up for Spring
Since this is the first place people see when they approach your home, it's a good idea to get it in shape for the season of blooms
Now that the winds are warming and the branches are returning lush foliage, it's time to tend to your front yard. I know the cool winter had to have impacted your home's facade, and your lawn probably took the brunt of it. So, this weekend, these are some tasks worth tending to.
Think clearing up your walkways, tending to your plants, introducing new shrubs and flowers, and turning in your aged, out-of-season decor for fresh accessories that will no doubt elevate your modern front yard.
This comes just in time for you to revive the space before spring and summer hosting begins, by which time your yard will be blooming and beautifully set up. Not to mention setting the right tone for the stylish home beyond.Article continues below
1. Clean Up The Space
Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, tells me that keeping the pathways tidy will instantly make your front yard feel welcoming. It's a simple step that makes a major difference to your curb appeal.
"Whether it's cutting a clean edge against the lawn, straightening up a brick or block border, or releveling stones that have sunken or kicked up over time, ensuring that the pathway to your front door is clear and tidy is essential for an inviting look."
You can also take this time to prune your plants, rake away any fallen leaves, and clean up your topiaries. Without even having to plant anything more, your front yard will go from weathered to refreshed.
Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.
2. Plant Evergreen Shrubs
The next step is to bring some fresh greenery into the space. And Kat tells me that you can never go wrong with evergreen shrubs for your front yard.
"I find that ensuring that there's some year-round color and interest goes a long way in making sure your front yard always looks welcoming," she notes. And a couple of evergreen plants will do just that.
Planting cultivars like this Nandina Domestica Magical Lemon and Lime from Crocus, or this Buxus Ball Boxwood Shrub from GardenersDream are pretty choices.
3. Add a Spring Flowering Tree
"If space allows and you don't already have one, adding a spring-flowering tree is glorious for curb appeal and creating a more welcoming front yard," says Kat.
She recommends planting magnolia stellata, magnolia soulangiana, amelanchier candensis, or amelanchier laevis, and hamamelis 'Arnold Promise'. So I found some to aid in your front yard revival.
This Star Magnolia and Magnolia Soulangiana from Crocus would look charming in a minimalist front yard. This Amelanchier Canadensis 'Glenn Form' from Waitrose Garden, and this Witch Hazel from Crocus are also things worth planting in your front yard now.
4. Accessorize with Outdoor Lighting
Moving onto a more design-led task, Kat tells me that another thing that will make your front yard feel more welcoming is outdoor lighting.
"A few well-placed uplights amidst trees or tidy path lights along a front walkway is a lovely, welcoming touch for a front yard," she says. "Be sure they're on a timer, or easily operated by a switch, so that they go off at night and don't disturb wildlife."
Front yard lighting ideas, like path stakes, wall sconces, uplights, and even neatly draped fairy lights, will transform the feel of the space. Here are some of my current favorites.
5. Introduce Fresh Seasonal Decor for Curb Appeal
A key characteristic in expensive looking front yards is intentional and chic decorative accents. Whether it's gorgeous outdoor planters, pretty garden furniture, or even a water feature, if space permits.
Even small spruces like modern front door numbers and a fresh welcome mat can make your front yard look so much better. Plus, if you're willing to go all the way, then there are plenty of exterior paint trends you can pull inspiration from.
Color: Sand
Since the 'lived-in' look is trending, this aged planter is ideal for your natural front yard.
Size: 8 cm x 11 cm
How cute are these customizable Handmade Ceramic Bubble Numbers from Etsy? It's dopamine decor for your front yard.
Color: Terracotta
Looks like terracotta but made from metal, this planter from H&M will look so good with a fruit tree in your front yard.
In order to make resetting your front yard even easier next year, I have a pro tip for you — pick a low-maintenance patio color. It'll keep you from having to power wash the space as often, thereby reducing your spring clean task list.
And if you're looking for more tips on bringing your home back to life for spring, then our newsletter is the place to be.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.