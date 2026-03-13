5 Things to Do Now to Make Your Front Garden Look More Welcoming — They'll Add Major Curb Appeal and Set Your Lawn Up for Spring

Now that the winds are warming and the branches are returning lush foliage, it's time to tend to your front yard. I know the cool winter had to have impacted your home's facade, and your lawn probably took the brunt of it. So, this weekend, these are some tasks worth tending to.

Think clearing up your walkways, tending to your plants, introducing new shrubs and flowers, and turning in your aged, out-of-season decor for fresh accessories that will no doubt elevate your modern front yard.

This comes just in time for you to revive the space before spring and summer hosting begins, by which time your yard will be blooming and beautifully set up. Not to mention setting the right tone for the stylish home beyond.

Article continues below

1. Clean Up The Space

Tidying your pathways and taking care of winter damage will set up a neat foundation for your yard. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, tells me that keeping the pathways tidy will instantly make your front yard feel welcoming. It's a simple step that makes a major difference to your curb appeal.

"Whether it's cutting a clean edge against the lawn, straightening up a brick or block border, or releveling stones that have sunken or kicked up over time, ensuring that the pathway to your front door is clear and tidy is essential for an inviting look."

You can also take this time to prune your plants, rake away any fallen leaves, and clean up your topiaries. Without even having to plant anything more, your front yard will go from weathered to refreshed.

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

2. Plant Evergreen Shrubs

Bringing some of these plants into your front yard is a low-maintenance way to keep it looking fresh year-round. (Image credit: Jenah Piwanski. Design: Georgie Shepherd Interior Studio. Architecture: Genworth Group)

The next step is to bring some fresh greenery into the space. And Kat tells me that you can never go wrong with evergreen shrubs for your front yard.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I find that ensuring that there's some year-round color and interest goes a long way in making sure your front yard always looks welcoming," she notes. And a couple of evergreen plants will do just that.

Planting cultivars like this Nandina Domestica Magical Lemon and Lime from Crocus, or this Buxus Ball Boxwood Shrub from GardenersDream are pretty choices.

3. Add a Spring Flowering Tree

What's a spring front yard without a pretty flowering plant to brighten up the space? (Image credit: Tanveer Badal. Design: STUDIO KEETA)

"If space allows and you don't already have one, adding a spring-flowering tree is glorious for curb appeal and creating a more welcoming front yard," says Kat.

She recommends planting magnolia stellata, magnolia soulangiana, amelanchier candensis, or amelanchier laevis, and hamamelis 'Arnold Promise'. So I found some to aid in your front yard revival.

This Star Magnolia and Magnolia Soulangiana from Crocus would look charming in a minimalist front yard. This Amelanchier Canadensis 'Glenn Form' from Waitrose Garden, and this Witch Hazel from Crocus are also things worth planting in your front yard now.

4. Accessorize with Outdoor Lighting

Illuminating your front yard by dusk will lend your entry a vibe-y ambiance. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Moving onto a more design-led task, Kat tells me that another thing that will make your front yard feel more welcoming is outdoor lighting.

"A few well-placed uplights amidst trees or tidy path lights along a front walkway is a lovely, welcoming touch for a front yard," she says. "Be sure they're on a timer, or easily operated by a switch, so that they go off at night and don't disturb wildlife."

Front yard lighting ideas, like path stakes, wall sconces, uplights, and even neatly draped fairy lights, will transform the feel of the space. Here are some of my current favorites.

Dunelm Solar Stake Lights £18 at Dunelm Quantity: Set of 6 Flank your front yard path with these Solar Stake Lights from Dunelm for an inviting ambiance in the evening. Lights Narea LED Pedestal Lamp £55.90 at Lights.co.uk Color: Black If you prefer a more minimalist look, you can use a pair of these Narea LED Pedestal Lamps in your entryway. Pooky Mighty Mousehole IP65 £91.67 at Pooky Color: Solid Brass I'd use this Mighty Mousehole IP65 from Pooky to illuminate my front door numbers once the sun goes down.

5. Introduce Fresh Seasonal Decor for Curb Appeal

Since your plants get a fresh look, it's only right that the decor around matches the aesthetic, too. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

A key characteristic in expensive looking front yards is intentional and chic decorative accents. Whether it's gorgeous outdoor planters, pretty garden furniture, or even a water feature, if space permits.

Even small spruces like modern front door numbers and a fresh welcome mat can make your front yard look so much better. Plus, if you're willing to go all the way, then there are plenty of exterior paint trends you can pull inspiration from.

In order to make resetting your front yard even easier next year, I have a pro tip for you — pick a low-maintenance patio color. It'll keep you from having to power wash the space as often, thereby reducing your spring clean task list.

And if you're looking for more tips on bringing your home back to life for spring, then our newsletter is the place to be.