7 Things Making Your Bedroom Feel Hotter at Night — And Most People Don't Realize They've Made These Mistakes
If you feel like the temperature in your bedroom is actively disrupting your rest in the summer, here's what you need to fix
In the middle of our hottest summer yet, and possibly our coolest summer for the foreseeable, I can deal with most of the rooms in my home feeling warm. However, the one non-negotiable living space that I'll put all my cooling resources toward is my bedroom.
And as a hot sleeper, I've learned that there are some things you might unknowingly host in your bedroom that are only making the space hotter. Think heavy bedding, memory foam mattresses, electronics, dark decor, synthetic sleepwear, clutter, and, of course, poor ventilation.
So here's what you need to remove from your bedroom ASAP and why.
1. Heavy Bedding
"Sleep happens when core body temperature drops," says sleep expert Maryanne Taylor. "Heavy duvets and synthetic bedding can prevent heat from escaping, making you feel hotter than the room actually is."
She recommends swapping to the best bedding for hot weather, like breathable cotton or linen bedding, and using a lower tog duvet or just a sheet during hot weather. As someone who can't go without a snuggly layer, even in the summer, this Cotton Gauze Blanket from Cozy Earth is ideal.
Maryanne Taylor is passionate about helping people achieve the restful, rejuvenating sleep they deserve. After being diagnosed with chronic fatigue and having experienced firsthand the profound impact sleep has on her life, she felt determined to work towards being able to provide the education, strategies and most importantly, the support she lacked, to help others achieve the quality sleep they need.
2. Memory Foam Mattress
One of the biggest mattress myths is that memory foam mattresses are superior. Sleep therapist Tracy Hannigan confirms that this type of mattress is known to make a bedroom feel even hotter in the warmer months.
"Since replacing a mattress can be expensive, I recommend adding a cotton topper," she suggests. "It can add an air-circulating layer that makes sleeping cooler." This Stay Cool Pure Cotton Mattress Topper from M&S will also add a nice layer of comfort. And if you're looking to invest in a quality natural mattress, then The Splendid Mattress from Naturalmat is worth looking at.
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Another well-rated organic mattress is this one from the John Lewis British Natural Collection. And it's also available in firm tension if you prefer.
Tracy Hannigan is a UK-based sleep therapist, educator, and speaker specializing in insomnia and behavioral sleep medicine. She has helped hundreds of people improve their sleep using evidence-based methods rooted in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Insomnia (ACT-I). Tracy is particularly interested in the relationship between sleep, menopause, stress, performance, and everyday wellbeing. She typically lends insight on insomnia, sleep myths, shift work, menopause, technology, heatwaves and seasonal sleep challenges, translating complex research into practical advice that people can apply in everyday life.
3. Electronics and Chargers
"Chargers and devices on standby give off heat," says Tracy. "Instead, set up a charging station outside your bedroom, and turn other items off at night so they aren't adding heat to an already warm room."
Plus, designing a tech-free bedroom will also improve your sleep habits by preventing you from doomscrolling to the point of disrupted slumber. So, make a habit of using something like this Keepro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station from Amazon in your living room for a better wind-down routine and a cooler bedroom.
4. Dark-Colored Decor
If you look at the bedding colors to avoid, you'll notice that dark colors are high up on the list. These deeper shades in decor, bedding, and indoor textiles tend to trap heat and make your bedroom feel clammy.
Instead, look at the best colors for sleep. Since blue is famously used in bedrooms to improve sleep, you can choose a lighter palette for summer and switch to a deeper scheme for the cooler months. For example, I have my eye on this Light Beige Striped Blue Duvet Set from H&M on my wishlist for summer.
5. Synthetic Sleepwear
Since I spend most of my time resetting my home for summer, I often forget to consider sleepwear as a part of the recipe for comfortable rest in the hot weather. However, it's undoubtedly one of those things that makes your bedroom hotter at night.
Similar to your summer bed styling, it's best to opt for moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or silk. For example, this Unisex Handwoven Khadi Pyjama Set from MUJI is made from 100% cotton for summer sleep.
6. Clutter
A cluttered bedroom can actually make your bedroom feel hotter. It does this by blocking ventilation points, obstructing free-flowing air, and making the space feel claustrophobic.
So, I've adopted a morning reset for summer. It only takes around 10 minutes and makes such a difference to the way my bedroom feels throughout the day. And it's especially helpful if you live in a studio, like me, or you're resting in a small bedroom.
7. Poor Ventilation
"Keeping a bedroom closed up just makes it more stuffy," says Tracy. "Especially if you share your bed. So, I recommend using fans in your bedroom to keep it cool. And switching to the Scandi sleep method, too."
It's also important to keep your blinds and curtains drawn during the day to prevent hot air from floating into your bedroom. Then, once the temperature drops outside, you can open your windows and let your space naturally cool down.
Another mistake that could be costing you a cool night of rest is the laundry softener mistake. And for more tips to keep cool this season, without losing any style points, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.