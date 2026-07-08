In the middle of our hottest summer yet, and possibly our coolest summer for the foreseeable, I can deal with most of the rooms in my home feeling warm. However, the one non-negotiable living space that I'll put all my cooling resources toward is my bedroom.

And as a hot sleeper, I've learned that there are some things you might unknowingly host in your bedroom that are only making the space hotter. Think heavy bedding, memory foam mattresses, electronics, dark decor, synthetic sleepwear, clutter, and, of course, poor ventilation.

So here's what you need to remove from your bedroom ASAP and why.

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1. Heavy Bedding

DO INSTEAD: Dress your bed in breathable, lightweight fabrics for a sweat-free night of slumber. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

"Sleep happens when core body temperature drops," says sleep expert Maryanne Taylor. "Heavy duvets and synthetic bedding can prevent heat from escaping, making you feel hotter than the room actually is."

She recommends swapping to the best bedding for hot weather, like breathable cotton or linen bedding, and using a lower tog duvet or just a sheet during hot weather. As someone who can't go without a snuggly layer, even in the summer, this Cotton Gauze Blanket from Cozy Earth is ideal.

Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Fitted King Sheet in Driftwood £150 at Cozy Earth If you choose one layer to invest in for a cool summer bedscape, this fitted sheet is a versatile addition that can cycle through the rest of the year.

Maryanne Taylor Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Maryanne Taylor is passionate about helping people achieve the restful, rejuvenating sleep they deserve. After being diagnosed with chronic fatigue and having experienced firsthand the profound impact sleep has on her life, she felt determined to work towards being able to provide the education, strategies and most importantly, the support she lacked, to help others achieve the quality sleep they need.

2. Memory Foam Mattress

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a natural foundation in your bedroom in the form of organic mattresses. (Image credit: Naturalmat)

One of the biggest mattress myths is that memory foam mattresses are superior. Sleep therapist Tracy Hannigan confirms that this type of mattress is known to make a bedroom feel even hotter in the warmer months.

"Since replacing a mattress can be expensive, I recommend adding a cotton topper," she suggests. "It can add an air-circulating layer that makes sleeping cooler." This Stay Cool Pure Cotton Mattress Topper from M&S will also add a nice layer of comfort. And if you're looking to invest in a quality natural mattress, then The Splendid Mattress from Naturalmat is worth looking at.

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John Lewis British Natural Collection Hemp 2750 Mattress, Regular Tension, King Size £799 at John Lewis Another well-rated organic mattress is this one from the John Lewis British Natural Collection. And it's also available in firm tension if you prefer.

Tracy Hannigan Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Tracy Hannigan is a UK-based sleep therapist, educator, and speaker specializing in insomnia and behavioral sleep medicine. She has helped hundreds of people improve their sleep using evidence-based methods rooted in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Insomnia (ACT-I). Tracy is particularly interested in the relationship between sleep, menopause, stress, performance, and everyday wellbeing. She typically lends insight on insomnia, sleep myths, shift work, menopause, technology, heatwaves and seasonal sleep challenges, translating complex research into practical advice that people can apply in everyday life.

3. Electronics and Chargers

DO INSTEAD: Turn your bedroom into a digital detox zone to avoid bringing in any passive heat. (Image credit: Hepacan. Design: D Hage Designs)

"Chargers and devices on standby give off heat," says Tracy. "Instead, set up a charging station outside your bedroom, and turn other items off at night so they aren't adding heat to an already warm room."

Plus, designing a tech-free bedroom will also improve your sleep habits by preventing you from doomscrolling to the point of disrupted slumber. So, make a habit of using something like this Keepro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station from Amazon in your living room for a better wind-down routine and a cooler bedroom.

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock £198.60 at Amazon UK If you set your alarms on your phone but you're keen to make a change, this gorgeous Smart Alarm Clock from Loftie is the way to go.

4. Dark-Colored Decor

DO INSTEAD: Layer in lighter color palettes so the space feels more in tune with the season. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

If you look at the bedding colors to avoid, you'll notice that dark colors are high up on the list. These deeper shades in decor, bedding, and indoor textiles tend to trap heat and make your bedroom feel clammy.

Instead, look at the best colors for sleep. Since blue is famously used in bedrooms to improve sleep, you can choose a lighter palette for summer and switch to a deeper scheme for the cooler months. For example, I have my eye on this Light Beige Striped Blue Duvet Set from H&M on my wishlist for summer.

Westwing Alba Upholstered Teddy Bouclé Bed £769 at Westwing I love the fact that you can dress up or dress down this cozy Alba Upholstered Teddy Bouclé Bed to move through the seasons.

5. Synthetic Sleepwear

DO INSTEAD: Go beyond just the materials you're dressing your bed in and switch to breathable lounge and sleepwear. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

Since I spend most of my time resetting my home for summer, I often forget to consider sleepwear as a part of the recipe for comfortable rest in the hot weather. However, it's undoubtedly one of those things that makes your bedroom hotter at night.

Similar to your summer bed styling, it's best to opt for moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or silk. For example, this Unisex Handwoven Khadi Pyjama Set from MUJI is made from 100% cotton for summer sleep.

Parachute Linen Stripe Robe £174 at REVOLVE And if you're looking for a lighter robe to take over loungewear duty in the summer, consider this linen number from Parachute.

6. Clutter

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your bedroom, especially by ventilation points. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

A cluttered bedroom can actually make your bedroom feel hotter. It does this by blocking ventilation points, obstructing free-flowing air, and making the space feel claustrophobic.

So, I've adopted a morning reset for summer. It only takes around 10 minutes and makes such a difference to the way my bedroom feels throughout the day. And it's especially helpful if you live in a studio, like me, or you're resting in a small bedroom.

Urban Outfitters Casper Nightstand £149 at Urban Outfitters (US) Investing in a storage nightstand like this is a genius way to corral your clutter and calm the chaos of a busy bedroom.

7. Poor Ventilation

DO INSTEAD: Use heavy drapery to keep heat out during the day and thoroughly air out your room by night. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

"Keeping a bedroom closed up just makes it more stuffy," says Tracy. "Especially if you share your bed. So, I recommend using fans in your bedroom to keep it cool. And switching to the Scandi sleep method, too."

It's also important to keep your blinds and curtains drawn during the day to prevent hot air from floating into your bedroom. Then, once the temperature drops outside, you can open your windows and let your space naturally cool down.

Bush 3D Oscillation Black Pedestal Fan - 8 Inch £75 at Argos A simple fan like this 3D Oscillation Black Pedestal Fan from Bush can make all the difference to how cool your bedroom feels at night.

Another mistake that could be costing you a cool night of rest is the laundry softener mistake. And for more tips to keep cool this season, without losing any style points, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.