I've always liked the idea of a pond, but I've never lived anywhere with a large enough garden. So when I scrolled past a video of an indoor pond in a gorgeous porcelain planter in the corner of someone's living room recently, well... I stopped, fast. How does it work? How do I make my own? I slid straight into their DMs.

The indoor pond in question belonged to Vancouver-based Katrina (who goes by @__heykaio online). "Porcelain fish ponds in classic Asian gardens have always stuck with me," she shares. "There’s something about that tradition I wanted to carry into my own space. This is my way of staying connected to my culture without it feeling separate from my home — it just belongs there, not as a tank, but as art."

And art it is. Just like the way water features can elevate the look and feel of your garden, an indoor pond can have the same tranquil, calming effect. So, ready to put a pond inside your own home? Here's what you need to know.

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It's just like a fish tank or aquarium, but oh-so much prettier. (Image credit: @__heykaio)

These self-filtering indoor ponds — whether built-in koi ponds or ceramic water features with floating lotus — are quite common in Indian homes, Livingetc's home wellness writer Amiya Baratan tells me. "Since the weather is considerably warmer in these parts of the world, these architectural lakelets help make the space feel cooler, while also doing their part to some extent through transpiration," she adds.

"It's also a way to connect the home to the natural world while channeling the aquatic element for balanced indoor energy," says Amiya. "And at the surface, it's a mesmerizing pocket of living decor."

Indeed, "Having the tank in my living room has provided a cozy corner during my morning coffee breaks or whenever I need a screen break since I work from home," shares Katrina. "Watching the fish swim along the top is so peaceful."

So, How Does a Self-Watering Indoor Pond Actually Work?

Watching the fish flitter across the surface of the pond is mesmerizing. (Image credit: @__heykaio)

One of the things that appealed most to me about this indoor pond idea is that there aren't any bulky pumps or filters, which adds to its calming aesthetic. So, how does it stay clean?

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"The plants filter the water by consuming the toxins produced by the fish as nutrients," Katrina explains. "The beneficial bacteria help with the nitrogen cycle, and the plants eat the remaining toxins as nutrients to grow. A balanced ecosystem is where these two processes work together to remove waste, making the water safe for the fish to swim in."

So, the plants you pick are important. Katrina uses aquatic plants, but says you can also use more common houseplants, including peace lilies and certain bamboos. "Fast-growing plants such as stem plants are great to use in filterless setups," she adds. "They will use up the nutrients quicker than slow-growing plants will."

Then there's the fish — a crucial part of the filterless ecosystem (much like how natural swimming pools work). "My pond currently has balloon mollies," shares Katrina. "The fish produce waste, which is detoxified by the beneficial bacteria and is then used as nutrients by the plants." Watching the tiny fish dart around the top of the pond is hypnotic.

As for where to position your indoor pond, as with plants, natural light is required, so Katrina has hers near a south-facing window, which gets tons of light.

How to Make Your Own Indoor Pond

While it's definitely something anyone can do, it requires careful research to ensure the pond self-filters correctly and is safe for fish and plants. (Image credit: @__heykaio)

When it comes to building a filter-free indoor pond, Katrina says patience is key. "It’s critical not to rush the process to ensure your tank has cycled. I always lean towards more plants than fish (don’t overstock). Plant-heavy right at the start," she adds.

A Step-By-Step Guide:

Purchase a sealed ceramic pot (preferably without holes) Fill with bioballs (from Amazon) or small lava rocks (also from Amazon) as the first layer Fill with aquatic soil on top of the bioballs Plant aquatic plants (planting fast-growing plants such as stem plants and floating first) Fill the ceramic pot with dechlorinated water Wait 2-3 weeks to cycle the water to make it safe for the fish. This is crucial and cannot be skipped Once water has cycled, add fish

Katrina adds that you can use heaters and grow lights in the colder months, and that adding air stones will increase oxygen levels in the water. She also flags that the size of your pond will determine how often the water will need changing — the smaller, the more regular.

While she believes creating an indoor pond is easy enough for anyone to do, she stresses that there is a science to getting the water safe for fish. "Things like cycling the tank to build up good bacteria, and keeping an eye on ammonia and nitrite levels, are important. It’s easy to rush this part, but it’s also the part that matters most for keeping the fish healthy and happy."

Do your research before diving in. Katrina has heaps more tips and tricks on her own Instagram, and you could always shoot her a message, too.

And while there are some places you should never put a water feature, surprisingly, it turns out that inside isn't one of them! It won't just add a calming, tranquil feel to your space, but it will also be enjoyed year-round.

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