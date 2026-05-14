Japanese stroll gardens are exactly what they sound like. Spaces you can leisurely explore. And while it might be easy to infer their purpose, it takes planning and genuine intention to design this concept into your own outdoor space.

Curating pockets of interest, balancing water and foliage, and creating a destination are three of the key Japanese garden ideas to consider when designing this style of landscape.

Who wouldn't want a garden that winds and weaves together a lush journey on the way to a calming al fresco space? So, let's look at how you can bring this idea into your home, according to a professional Japanese landscaper.

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What Is a Japanese Stroll Garden?

This serene landscape is an example for how nonlinear design can increase the visual interest of your garden. (Image credit: Fumio Ueda)

Shinya Ueda, landscape designer and Japanese gardener, explains that a stroll garden is a romantic approach to outdoor design. "In Japan, we call it kaiyū-shiki-teien (廻遊式庭園) literally translates to a leisurely or round-trip style garden," he says.

"Be it a leisurely promenade on your own to decompress from the stresses of life, walking in a beautiful garden with a friend to catch up on some gossip, or the act of putting aside a moment of your busy life to stroll around nature, it's the ultimate luxury."

And with 2026 being the year of wellness gardens and the subsequent outdoor offline rituals it plays host to, intentional al fresco styling can make all the difference to the way your home cares for you. So, if you ask me, now's as good a time as ever to refresh the flow of your garden.

Shinya Ueda Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Shinya Ueda is a landscape design consultant and 2nd generation master Japanese gardener at Fumio Ueda in Australia. Born in Shimizu, Japan, Shinya moved to Adelaide hills in South Australia, only to leave and rediscover his roots. In 2002, he served as an apprentice to artist Yoshiaki Yuki until 2011, then became an assistant director at gallery gen in New York after which he returned to Australia to begin an apprenticeship under Fumio Ueda. In 2017, he completed formal training as a master Japanese gardener. Since then, he has created over 30 gardens and water features and is currently providing consultancy work for international clients.

How to Design a Japanese Stroll Garden at Home

The key is to design a garden that calls on you to explore its lushness with every step. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: NTF Architecture. Landscaping: Nathan Burkett Landscape Architecture)

The idea is to bring this landscape into your backyard. Aside from a decent amount of space and some Japanese plants and trees, these are some important design principles that should guide the way your stroll garden unfolds.

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1. Follow the Hide-and-Reveal Principle

This design concept will allow your garden's charm to unfold as you stroll. (Image credit: Fumio Ueda)

"The Japanese approach to garden design is usually to let the scenery unfold. Create pockets of interest along the stroll. Hide them with tall mounds of bushes," he notes. "As you walk and explore, the pockets of interest will reveal themselves, making the walk less predictable and more enjoyable."

Miegakure, translated as 'hide and reveal', is a Japanese garden design philosophy that will make your stroll garden a nonlinear path that develops as you move further into the space.

Consider layering shade-loving shrubs with textural groundcover in the form of grass alternatives and tall trees for privacy.

2. Intersperse Water and Foliage

Layering aquatic elements with foliage will create a sensory garden that makes your stroll feel so much more enjoyable. (Image credit: Fumio Ueda)

Shinya points out that most Japanese stroll gardens are built on a meandering path along a lake or a large pond, and often with a destination like a azumaya pavilion, with a return path continuing along the waters edge. So mixing in water garden ideas with lush patches is key.

"Another design trick is to depart the waters edge every so often. Create paths that lead you into a grove of dense trees, or perhaps a walk around a raised mound with rocks and boulders, to emulate an alpine climb," he says.

"That way when you come back to the waters edge, your senses are refreshed. Oscillating from shaded area to sunny areas, ascending and descending in height, breaks up the journey."

3. Create a Destination

End your stroll path at a spot that allows you to take in the beauty of your al fresco space. (Image credit: Cesar Bejar. Design: HW Studio)

Lastly, Shinya finds that having a destination also makes sense, even if it's just a small pond in your backyard. After all, every stroll has to end at some point. So, you might as well lead your stroll to a tranquil lookout spot.

"If you create an outdoor living room as your destination, I advise positioning it away from the water's edge with some plantings like a medium height bush in between," he says.

"Another important trick is to keep the seating area only partially visible from the view at the beginning of the stroll, or from a window view inside the house. Just a hint of it so it tempts you to come outside for a stroll."

If you fell in love with the idea of a Japanese stroll garden but you're working with a smaller patch, then the bento garden trend might be better suited to your space. And for more beautiful outdoor design ideas, like that of hanami, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.