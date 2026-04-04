It feels like everyone is getting back out into their gardens readying it for the days of real sunshine soon to come (fingers crossed). And a style I've noticed more and more is that of considered planting to evoke a calm, lived-in feel — much like the trend of design indoors.

And if you ask me, one of the best to do it is definitely Japanese gardens. And you might notice that a common theme across this fashion of landscaping includes quietly manicured moments interspersed with free-flowing accents. All in part to certain Japanese trees and plants, of course.

So, I've found some of the most beautiful plants and trees to add to your modern garden to accomplish the look of springtime in Japan. From colorful azaleas to maples, pine, and a sprinkling of Japanese grass, here's some inspiration.

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1. Japanese Azaleas

Azaleas are a prime choice for a colorful Japanese garden, and you can style them as potted patio plants for a low-maintenance setting. (Image credit: GardenersDream)

Katherine Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, tells me that Japanese azaleas are a quintessential part of many traditional spring gardens. Something like this Pink Azalea Japonica Shrub from Gardeners Store is a great choice.

"These gorgeous shrubs are a quintessential part of Japanese gardens and offer multiseason interest with evergreen foliage and bright flowers in mid to late spring," says Kat.

"Azaleas can be left to grow naturally in a more free-form shape, if you prefer the effortless allure of messy gardening. Or they can be tightly clipped in a more traditional Japanese gardening style."

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living and The Cultivation. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

2. Hakonechloa Grass

This bright green grass is an easy way to fill your garden borders up while adding color. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

"One of my absolute favorite ornamental grasses is hakonechloa, or Japanese forest grass," says Kat. This Hakonechloa Macra 'Aureola' from Sarah Raven is perfect for planting in a spring garden.

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"With its lush, pompom shape and beautiful texture, these plants add a softness and movement to part shade gardens. And while not evergreen, they do offer dried winter interest, too."

You can use this style of grass in your urban zen garden as border plants. Or even spread out in patches across your landscape for a more organic look.

3. Japanese Maples

Japanese maples are an absolute classic for spring and it'll set your garden up for some pretty fall color, too. (Image credit: Crocus)

"These gorgeous Japanese maple dwarf trees are beloved around the world (myself and my clients included) for their elegant, curving branches and vibrant foliage," she notes.

"Whether opting for the bronzy red upright 'bloodgood' (like this Acer Palmatum from Crocus) or a weeping, cut-leaf variety such as 'tamukeyama', they're a great specimen tree in many gardening environments. Just remember they're happiest in light shade."

As one of the most popular types of maple trees, this Japanese mable 'Beni-Maiko' from Crocus is my top choice for a backyard with a splash of color and a feathered texture.

4. Mondo Grass

Cool your garden's color palette with patches of dark mondo grass. (Image credit: Crocus)

"To add depth and evergreen presence to a part or full shade gardens I love using mondo grass," says Kat. And if you're into goth gardens but you're keen to design under the lens of Japanese landscaping, this is the ideal choice.

"This low, clumping grass looks best planted en masse. And it's a slow growing ground cover that combines well with other textural plants like hakonechloa, ferns, hosta, and astilbe."

Additionally, it also happens to be one of the best ground cover plants to prevent weeds. So, planting this Ophiopogon Planiscapus 'Kokuryū' from Crocus will add visual intrigue to your space while keeping it healthy, too.

5. Japanese Black Pine

You can't go wrong with the coniferous Japanese black pine for added al fresco appeal. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

According to Kat, pine trees are another traditional plant that's nearly omnipresent in many Japanese landscape and gardens. And this cultivar also happens to be one of the best types of bonsai trees.

"Their native black pine, also known as pinus thunbergii, is especially well-known for it's twisting branches and lush long needles. These thrive in full sun and are extremely tough."

If you love the look of this tree, I found this Pinus Thunbergii 'Kotobuki' and this 'Sayonara' variety from Thompson & Morgan for your spring Japanese garden.

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I also recommend landscaping your garden under the influence of Japanese philosophy of hanami. It'll help you frame the space with some beautiful flowering trees.

And if you're looking for more tips on how to bring Japanese design principles into your living spaces, sign up for our newsletter.