5 Types of Popular Maple Trees to Plant in Your Yard — to Welcome Autumnal Colors and Enchanting Flair

With fall around the corner, gardeners have definitely got maple on their minds. And rightfully so. These trees are the epitome of Autumn and they offer some stunning foliage to any outdoor space.

They're color, grace and fill up any empty space with its radiating appearance. With over approximately 100 species of maples out there, we decided to narrow it down to just 5. Native to Asia, Europe, North Africa and North America — maple trees are most definitely a elegant touch in any space. And with that being said, it's time to bring the zen of the outdoors to the exterior of your home.

We reached out to the plant and gardening experts to find out which are the best maple trees to bring home and they've given us some brilliant recommendations. So if you're looking for some of the best maple trees for fall color that also happen to be commonly adopted by landscape designers, then this list is the perfect rundown.

1. Japanese Maple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to gardening expert Tony O'Neill, Japanese maple trees are one of the best varieties in the maple family. "This smaller maple tree is prized for its delicate, lacy leaves and graceful form," he says. "And it’s available in a variety of leaf colors, including red, purple, and green."

Japanese maple is also known to be the kind of trees that change color with seasons. From classic red in spring to deep green in summer, these trees are perfect for seasonal observation.



Hardiness Zones: 5 - 8

Japanese Maple Tree View at Amazon Price: $20

Tree Age: 2 Years

2. Red Maple

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin-Goldberg. Design: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

Tony tells us that red maple trees are another common maple variety, often used by landscapers in home projects needing a bit of privacy. In fact, they happen to be one of the best trees for a fence line.

Planting expert Michael Clarke also finds red maple to be a brilliant garden addition and personally recommends red maple 'redpointe' and 'armstrong' trees. "Red maple 'armstrong' is known for its silver-grey bark and lobed, ovate leaves, and is widely used as a tree for narrow streets, especially since its roots do not lift pavement," he explains. "And 'redpointe' is a great street tree or landscape accent tree due to its pyramidal shape, hardiness, and durability."



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 9

3. Sugar Maple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with Tony, he mentions that sugar maple trees are sun-loving grows that age to be as tall as 75 feet. "It's famous for its stunning fall foliage in hues of orange, red, and yellow," he says. "And the sugar maple is also known for being the primary source of maple syrup."

These are the best trees for front yards and if you happen to be interested in tapping your trees for syrup, you simply can't go wrong with sugar maple. Homegrown sugar maple for homemade maple syrup is the level of adulting I personally aspire to get to.



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 8

Sugar Maple Tree Seeds View at Amazon Price: $10

Quantity: 50 Seeds

4. Norway Maple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also known as acer platanoides, Norway maples are large lush trees that are perfect for large backyards. They may not be the best trees to plant near a house if you have a small outdoor space. However, they can be extremely rewarding if you have extensive real estate to landscape around.

Tony describes them as one of the more hardy and adaptable maple varieties and points out that they are popular for their dense canopy and tolerance of urban conditions. "It’s also tolerant of poor soil and pollution, making it ideal for urban settings," he says.



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 7

Norway Maple Tree Starter View at Walmart Price: $35

Was: $58

5. Silver Maple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for backyard ideas to give your garden a chic look, then planting a silver maple is undoubtedly an easy, green way to infuse your space with tons of personality.

"Silver Maples are fast-growing and have a distinctive silver underside to their leaves," he notes. "And they are often used for shade or ornamental purposes." With silver being one of the more trendy interior colors of the year, why not take the trend outdoors and naturally give your space a chrome tinge with this beautiful maple?



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 9

Silver Maple Tree View at Amazon Price: $10

Quantity: 20 Seeds

FAQs

What is the most common maple tree?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of maple trees, the first image that comes to mind is probably of a large tree with reddish leaves. This is simply a testament to the fact that red maple trees are the most popular variety.

They are commonly used by landscape designers and bring the perfect fall feel to any backyard.

What are the prettiest maple trees?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder but Japanese and red maple trees are universally found to be the prettiest varieties of the lot.

Both of these maple trees are draped with stunning forked leaves and feature prolific branches offering dense red foliage. Plus the reddish brown leaves are classically beloved by all.

There's really nothing more autumnal than maple trees. They have the most pretty leaves and their ability to change color as the calendar flips past is unlike any other. If you've been wondering what maple to bring home, we recommend going with the experts on this one and picking one from the list above.

Besides being pretty, some of them are also the best trees for privacy and best of all — maple syrup for those of you looking to go the extra mil.