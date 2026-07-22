Maybe it's the height of al fresco season, or perhaps we're all looking for a way to cool down our space, but water features are a hot topic at the moment. And if you're one of those lucky people with a pretty water feature in your garden, then knowing where to place it is important.

Garden Feng Shui is the key to using your water feature to attract the energy you seek. And where you place this aquatic element is crucial. Broadly speaking, a Northern space in the garden seems to be the best spot for a water feature.

But first, let's better understand how water features are good Feng Shui and how to properly position them outdoors.

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Are Water Features Good for Feng Shui?

Representing one half of Feng Shui, the element of water is highly desired when designing a balanced space. (Image credit: Alister Thorpe. Design: Rosebank Landscaping)

Zoë Vita James, Feng Shui consultant, confirms that water features are positively energetic elements to introduce to your garden. "Feng Shui literally means 'wind and water'," she says.

"We build homes to shelter us from these elements and to keep us safe. At its heart, Classical Feng Shui is concerned with how we harness the healthiest and most supportive qualities of the natural external environment to nourish the people living inside a home."

She explains that Feng Shui is sometimes described as doing the right thing, in the right place, at the right time. "This is especially true of water. A carefully positioned fountain, pond or pool can be a very powerful way of stimulating the flow of qi around and inside a property, supporting the vitality, opportunities and prosperity of the people indoors," she adds.

"Water is also symbolically associated with connection and communication. Where someone feels stuck, isolated or disconnected, thoughtfully placed and gently moving water can help to encourage greater flow in this area of life."

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Zoë Vita James Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Zoë Vita James is a people-centred Feng Shui consultant specialising in authentic Classical Feng Shui for ambitious women. What distinguishes her work is the rare combination of mathematical precision and deep empathy — applying the exacting methods of Classical Feng Shui alongside intuition and emotional intelligence to create guidance that is both technically rigorous and profoundly human. Her work supports clients to align their spaces with their values, ambitions, and life direction, creating clarity, momentum, and ease. Zoë is the co-founder and co-host of the podcast Feng Shui: The Real Thing and is committed to advancing a clear, authentic understanding of Classical Feng Shui in the West. Zoë has a particular passion for front gardens and the way energy arrives at a home. She is currently collaborating with an exceptional garden designer known for her thoughtful, wellbeing-led approach to offer combined Feng Shui and garden design consultations for front gardens and driveways.

Where Should You Place a Water Feature Outdoors?

The Northern region in your backyard is the most ideal space for a dreamy water feature that brings good Feng Shui. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

"In Classical Feng Shui, the most effective position will be personal to the property and the people using the space. A practitioner will consider the building's orientation, how it sits within its surrounding landscape, its relation to nearby hills, roads, and waterways, and where qi naturally gathers around a home," says Zoë.

"Even in London, clients are often surprised to discover that a hidden river or stream runs close to their property. It may have been built over as the city developed. However, it can still be relevant when determining the most supportive location for a water feature in a garden."

So, while a personal reading and a Feng Shui map are your best bet at outlining the most harmonious spot for your water feature, Zoë explains that the North of a plot is a brilliant starting point.

"Measured from the centre of a building’s floorplan, it is often considered a lucky location for a water feature and is associated with stimulating opportunities, prosperity and long-term growth. For Feng Shui in 2026 specifically, I have also been encouraging some clients to install a temporary water feature in the West of their outdoor space," she notes.

"This can be as simple as a generous outdoor vessel with a small solar pump and perhaps a few floating flowers to make it look beautiful. The intention is to stimulate an annual energy associated with attracting helpful people, support, and mentors. In 2027, and each year thereafter, this annual energy moves to a new location."

Depending on location, your style of water feature can further accentuate the harmonious energy. (Image credit: Nth Degree)

She goes on to say that the ideal placement ought to feel beautiful as well as energetically supportive. "In my experience, the two often fall into place together quite naturally," she says.

"Additionally, I often recommend placing the water at around the height of a person’s solar plexus, or the centre of the torso. This can be achieved by raising the fountain on a pedestal or nestling a beautiful bowl into a sloping flower bed."

If you're designing water garden ideas into your home, Zoë also recommends aligning the shape and material with the location. "A circular metal or bronze vessel may feel especially at home in the West, for example," she suggests. "While a water feature in the North will be beautifully supported by inky blue or black finishes."

Where to Avoid Placing a Water Feature?

Inauspicious placement of a water feature can tank the energy in your garden. (Image credit: Alister Thorpe. Design: Rosebank Landscaping)

As for places to never put a water feature, from a Feng Shui point of view, Zoë explains that she is usually cautious about placing water in the South-West of a property, as this area is traditionally associated with the mother, relationships and the maternal line of a family. "Water here may sometimes unsettle or undermine these family members or aspects of life," she warns.

"I also tend to be careful with large water features in the North-West, an area associated with the father and the man of the household. However, in my work there are always exceptions. Once the precise compass measurements, landscape and Feng Shui opportunities of a building are considered in their totality, there may be sound reason to place water in either of these locations."

FAQs

Is a Bird Bath Considered a Water Feature in Feng Shui?

Yes, a bird bath is considered to be an auspicious water feature under the lens of Feng Shui. Since it attracts wildlife to your home, it uplifts the overall energy in your backyard while supporting the water element.

Is Still Water Bad Feng Shui?

Yes, still water can be considered bad Feng Shui. "Water should always be kept clean, fresh, and ideally gently moving, to create the vibrant chi or life force the water feature is intended to encourage," says Zoë. Even a simple DIY solar panel fountain can improve the energy of a stagnant water feature.

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