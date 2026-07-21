Small spruces to welcome a new season are a common ritual across the world. But Japanese homes have been inaugurating seasons in interior design long before and across more frequent intervals. 72 micro seasons, to be exact. And around the year, there are two significant resets these homes practice.

"The tradition of koromogae (衣替え) — a biannual ritual observed on the first of June and the first of October — sees households change not just their wardrobes but their soft furnishings, tableware, and ceramics," says interior designer Yoko Kloeden. Rather than a simple change in bedding and a turn of decor, this aspect of Japanese design transforms every space and routine to feel in tune with the Earth.

But why should your home practice seasonal adaptability? And how can this custom influence the Western calendar we follow? Let's talk about it.

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Why Do Japanese Homes Change Interior Design With Every Season?

Since a life lived with intention is a significant tenet of Japanese culture, tuning interior design to the natural shift in seasons feels authentic. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design Jesse Parris-Lamb. Architecture: Model Practice)

"Japan divides its year into 72 micro seasons, each named for a specific natural event — ‘the plum trees begin to bloom’, ‘the first peach blossoms’ — and that level of attunement shapes how people live at home," says interior designer Yoko Kloeden.

"We cook seasonally at our house without a second thought, but extending that same instinct to the wider home brings something deeper. Think about how rooms open and close, what sits on the table, and even how light is filtered."

She explains that a space that acknowledges the season keeps its inhabitants present and connected. Tying into this year's home wellness trends, this level of connection is increasingly what people are seeking from their interiors.

Yoko Kloeden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yoko Kloeden Design is a London-based architecture and interior design studio, founded by Yoko Kloeden in 2016. Located in West London, the studio specializes in crafting mood-enhancing sanctuaries, seamlessly blending Japanese aesthetics with natural, serene elements. Each project aims to create spaces that feel both harmonious and deeply restorative, reflecting Yoko’s commitment to calm, balanced interiors. The studio provides a full range of architecture and interior design services for private and commercial clients, carefully crafting every space to bring balance, beauty, and well-being to those who inhabit it.

Spring

To connect your home to spring, opening your space up to the outdoors is key. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

When it comes to resetting your home for spring, Yoko explains that making your living spaces feel light is the key. "The home opens up after winter. Heavier fabrics give way to linen and lighter cotton in the form of throws, table runners, and even noren, she says.

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"Sliding screens are drawn back to reconnect rooms with the garden. Where winter turned the home inward, spring turns it outward. The shift is not purely aesthetic, either. Lighter materials help the home breathe as temperatures climb, and the renewed openness to the outdoors lifts the mood after months spent indoors."

Summer

Decorating with summer decor is a charming way to make your home feel sunkissed. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Studio mkn. Architecture: Eliza Blair Architecture)

Welcoming summer into your home is all about focusing on making it feel breathable and bright. "Sudare (簾), bamboo blinds, are hung at windows and on verandas to filter harsh sunlight while allowing air to move through," she says.

"Fūrin (風鈴), glass wind chimes, appear near openings. Their sound has a psychological cooling effect that has been valued for centuries. Tableware shifts from warm stoneware to cool glass and lacquer. The boundary between inside and garden becomes as porous as the house will allow."

Autumn

This turn of season is when cozying indoors begins and your home's aesthetic should follow suit. (Image credit: Dave Cronin. Design: Rodwin Architecture)

When resetting your home for fall, Yoko recommends tapping into wool, heavier throws, and richer tones. "Noren are changed again, this time for heavier fabrics in deeper colours. Tsukimi (月見), the tradition of moon-viewing, calls on a vase of pampas grass placed by the window to frame the evening sky," she notes.

"Even the garden is experienced differently. What was once lush and open in summer turns golden and quieter. Then the home follows suit, drawing attention from the garden back toward the hearth."