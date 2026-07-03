We love to see a good redemption arc, and no material has gone through quite so much of a transformation as Veneer. Once the object of snobby disdain, looked down upon as the budget replacement for the real deal, veneer finishes were seen as far from a luxurious choice. When we heard "veneer," our minds instantly conjured images of cheap, flimsy MDF cabinets with a peeling layer of wooden veneer on top. And although that stereotype still exists, it's not what we're talking about today.

See, over recent years, designers have given a new meaning to veneer cabinets, and we're seeing this kitchen trend pop up in some of the most striking, intriguing design projects around. These finishes are bold, sporting swirling, often psychedelic patterns. They're eye-catching, yet still elevated, feeling at once completely unique and still subtle enough to live with every day. But it's not just their pleasingly transfixing patterns that have triggered the veneer renaissance. In this age, designers are as concerned with the sustainability of the materials they use as they are with their appearance, and luckily for us, these patterned wood veneers are scoring tens across the board.

Unlike a traditional solid wood design, a veneer cabinet receives its signature finish from one thin sheet of wood, stretched out across an alternative, durable inner core. With brands like ALPI leading the way, we're ushering in a new age of wooden veneers, one marked by innovation, exploration, and pure joyous design creativity. And these spaces show exactly how to put the material to work for kitchen cabinets that make a serious style statement.

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1. Burl and Blue

"The veneer works remarkably well alongside the bold pattern of Rosso Levanto marble, with its deep green-black base and rich burgundy veining. It proves that two expressive materials can coexist harmoniously when they are carefully balanced within the overall composition," says Piotr. (Image credit: ONI Studio. Design: ArtUp Interiors)

Perhaps the precursor to this trend, for the past year or so, burl wood has been the hottest material in interior design. Seen in all the chicest restaurants in London and all the most desired design collections, designers are enamored by the vintage nostalgia evoked by this swirling, patterned wood.

It was exactly this retro feel that drew designer Piotr Lucyan from ArtUp towards this finish. Reminding him of the opulent design of the Art Deco style, Piotr saw this material as a way to refer back to eras past, without stepping into full period-dressing. "I see it almost as a quotation from history: a subtle reference that brings depth and character without making the interior feel historical," explains Piotr. But as much as this material evokes the past, there is also something strikingly modern about it, too. "As someone passionate about art history, I enjoy incorporating gentle echoes of past eras into my projects in a way that feels relevant today."

In the 19th-century townhouse featured above, Piotr finds a way to seamlessly weave in design features from various periods, while creating a final design that feels undeniably contemporary. Punctuating the neutral kitchen color palette with vibrant pops of an electric Yves Klein blue, Piotr brought life to this open-plan kitchen design.

Pairing the burl wood cabinets with a variety of textured finishes, Piotr shows just how versatile this patterned material can be. "What makes it special is that it creates a very distinctive visual effect while remaining surprisingly predictable in the way it works within a composition," he says. "In design, I think that balance is incredibly important. Although the pattern is rich and expressive, it pairs beautifully with a wide range of materials and color palettes, making it much more versatile than many people expect."

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While many may find the boldness of this pattern intimidating, this elegant design shows just how balanced it can look when used with confidence: "When thoughtfully integrated into the overall composition, it can bring warmth, personality, and timeless character without overwhelming the space," shares Piotr.

Piotr M. Łucyan Interior Designer at ArtUp Interior architect Piotr Łucyan is recognized as one of the top interior designers in Poland. His designs are regularly featured in leading magazines, not only in the interior design sector. Often invited as an expert and jury member in design competitions, he participates as a speaker and panelist, sharing his expertise on luxury interior design. His articles on design influences from lesser-known and unexpected regions are published in AD magazine. He co-designed the showroom for the legendary brand Poliform in Warsaw. He is also a member of the SAW (Interior Architects Association) and serves on the Program Council of the Next Design Summit.

2. Pops of Red

This custom-designed cabinet front brings so much character and personality to the small kitchen area. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: Noww Studio)

Of all the ways to include unexpected red theory in your kitchen, this has to be one of the coolest. With the cherry red, swirling pattern of ALPI's iconic Sottsass pattern used across the oven hood, and then again as a punctuating circle decorating the warm, wooden cabinets, this bold design shows exactly how to make a big impact in a small kitchen.

Designed by Wojciech Nowak from Noww Studios, in this project, the material formed the foundation that the design grew out of. "My design process is based on selecting materials that inspire me," he explains, adding, "Marquetry is a beautiful craft, and I wanted to use this technique in this kitchen."

Using the cabinets as his canvas, Wojceich used this material to construct a geometric artwork of types, placing all the focus in the kitchen directly onto the lower cabinetry. "The lower cabinets are the main element of the kitchen, and by using only base cabinet fronts, we were able to keep the visual focus on the lower section. The marquetry is sparing in detail, but it makes a great impact thanks to the large planes of varied veneers," he says.

With the limited space available in this room, it was crucial to maintain balance while also introducing character and intrigue. To do this, Wojciech ensured the accompanying materials and colors were relatively understated. For him, this type of marquetry is at its best when used as a "refined accent," noting, "It acts like a painting, so it needs to be carefully balanced."

3. Colorful Contrasts

"Styling a kitchen with patterned veneer means first of all giving it visual breathing room. We tend to treat it as a defining element, one that works best when balanced by calmer, more tactile surfaces," recommends Federica. (Image credit: Ph. Irene Bianchi. Design: Casale Casale)

Moving away from the neutral color palettes that have dominated the previous designs, in this colorful kitchen by Casale Casale, ALPI's Sottsass brings even more life to the already exciting design.

In this kitchen, designer Federica Demo was keen to create more visual complexity while still maintaining a core minimalism to the architecture of the design. "The patterned veneer offers exactly this: a texture that is already design, not mere finish," she explains.

Unlike other materials, there is a sense of completion behind this veneer finish, speaking entirely on its own, without the need for any supporting features. "We are interested in materials that carry an intrinsic depth, and that shift the perception of space in a subtle, progressive way," says Federica, and in this kitchen, this pattern does just that. "It becomes the internal rhythm of the kitchen, giving the whole its identity without the need for embellishment."

By incorporating such a bold, vivid material into the core structure of the design, Federica removed the necessity for further embellishment. "The surface introduces movement, creating a dynamic yet discreet presence. The overall effect is that of a composed, tactile, and layered kitchen, where the material becomes the primary expressive element rather than an added ornament," she explains.

4. Faded Italian Glamour

Glazed lava stone countertops bring a beautiful shine into this highly patterned kitchen. (Image credit: Julie Ansiau. Design: Marie Deroudilhe)

A brilliant example of how to pattern clash in your interiors without it feeling overwhelming — in this kitchen, psychedelic swirled cabinets pair beautifully with gorgeous terrazzo floors, for a design that feels layered and bold, yet still chic.

"For this kitchen, we wanted to create a unique concept that would resonate with the solid terrazzo flooring in this area of the apartment," explains designer Marie Deroudilhe.

Inspired by her client's love for the bold, whimsical style of the Memphis movement, in this kitchen, "This wood veneer designed by Ettore Sottsass emerged as the obvious choice."

Ettore Sottsass, the mind behind the patterned veneer seen in so many of these designs, was a leading figure in the Memphis movement, and this patterned veneer captures the fundamental essence of this era of design.

Punctuated by the shiny, blue-glazed lava stone used on the kitchen worktop and backsplash, this gentle color brings a refined elegance to the room. To Marie, this combination felt nostalgic, capturing the energy of faded Italian glamour, "The effect is almost cinematographic," she says.

Marie Deroudilhe Founder of Agence Marie Deroudilhe An ENSAIS graduate and a certified architect, Marie Deroudilhe began her career in interior design with Terence Conran in London. She then joined Patrick Jouin’s studio and worked for 5 years on numerous restaurant projects, including Alain Ducasse’s Mix in Las Vegas and The Dorchester in London. Having built a solid experience in overall design, with an eye for detail and an appreciation for craftsmanship, Marie Deroudilhe set up her own studio in 2011. She has completed projects in a wide range of spirits, yet each destined to last. Agence Deroudilhe was entrusted with revamping Rech, the Paris restaurant taken over by par Alain Ducasse in 2012. It was given a Scandinavian twist, illustrating the studio’s philosophy: lots of natural light, soft-edged volumes and an attention to detail which are the core values of Marie Deroudilhe’s vision as an architect.

5. Mid-Century Modernism

"In terms of styling, I like pairing patterned veneer with materials that give it balance: natural stone, stainless steel, warm off-white tones, soft grays, muted colors, handmade tiles, or simple plastered walls. The key is to let the veneer be expressive, while the surrounding materials bring calmness and weight," notes Krzysztof. (Image credit: Matuszewski Studio)

In this minimalist mid-century modern kitchen, the patterned veneer cabinets bring just enough movement and intrigue to elevate the design, without detracting from the natural beauty of all the warm, wooden finishes.

"For me, patterned veneer is interesting because it sits somewhere between a natural material and a graphic surface," explains Krzysztof Matuszewski from Matuszewski Studio. "It has the warmth and tactility of wood, but at the same time it brings a stronger rhythm, almost like a textile, stone pattern, or architectural drawing."

In this kitchen that is so dominated by wood, the patterned veneer brings something new to the table, while still feeling close enough to the surrounding materials. It brings a decorative touch to the space, without removing any of the all-important functionality, and in simple kitchens, this becomes all the more important.



"What is unique about patterned veneer is that it gives depth and movement to very simple forms," notes Krzysztof. "Even if the kitchen fronts are flat and minimal, the surface itself creates a visual layer. It can make a kitchen feel warmer, more bespoke, and more expressive without adding unnecessary details."

Because of this, the finish works particularly well in kitchens with clean, simple architecture and minimal detailing. "The material is already strong, so I would usually pair it with simple cabinet forms, calm proportions, and precise junctions," explains Krzysztof. It can work beautifully in modernist, contemporary, mid-century inspired, or slightly eclectic interiors."

6. Elevated Simplicity

In minimalist homes, veneer finishes help bring some texture and movement without detracting from the simplicity of the forms. (Image credit: Ewa Thomas Studio)

In this bright, airy kitchen, the burl-veneered island brings some texture and warmth to the space, providing a more grounding presence.

With its curved edges and terrazzo countertops, this island was already a focal point of the design, but for designer Ewa Soboczynski, the material was the finishing touch that took the island to the next level. "We were looking for a material that would not simply cover the form, but actively engage with it," she explains. Deciding on a vintage-inspired burl pattern from ALPI, Ewa says, "The structure and rhythm of the ALPI veneer wrap around the island in a very natural, almost sculptural way, allowing the material and the geometry to complement one another perfectly."

The veneer wrap brings a greater sense of weight and presence to the kitchen island, transforming it into a true centerpiece for the design. "It becomes a warm, tactile, and luminous object: expressive, but not overpowering; decorative, yet deeply architectural," says Ewa.

M&S Burl Wood Veneer Rectangular Wall Mirror £129 at Marks and Spencer UK If you're inspired to add a touch of Art Deco glam into your home, this lovely curved edge mirror is the perfect addition to your home. With a burl wood frame, complete with delicate gold detailing, this M&S mirror could easily pass as Soho Home. CasaLatina Marquetry Wood Tray (17.5in/44cm) £220 at ABASK Celebrate the beautiful artistry of marquetry with this gorgeous wooden tray from Casa Latine. Westwing Collection Sideboard Ako £959 at Westwing With a brushed chrome frame and a patterned veneer front, sideboards don't get much cooler than this. Westwing have a whole collection of veneer-fronted storage, all with the same swirling finish.

We're all for materials that combine eco-friendly benefits with bold, striking design; it's exactly what we love about so many of the sustainable material trends we're seeing at the moment. To stay up to date with all the newest, hottest materials and design trends, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter.