For years, painted cabinetry has dominated kitchens, but in 2026 it's the materials themselves taking center stage.

Designers are treating cabinet doors as opportunities to introduce texture, craftsmanship and personality, swapping flat finishes for sculptural timber, expressive veneers, industrial metals and richly patinated surfaces.

The result is kitchen trends that feel layered, tactile and deeply considered, where every material contributes to the overall story, and cabinetry that feels more like bespoke furniture than fitted joinery.

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"Texture and layering are really shaping how we're designing bespoke cabinetry for 2026," confirms Jayne Everett, creative director of Naked Kitchens.

"Rather than sticking to one finish throughout a project, we're seeing clients embrace multiple textures within the same space to build depth and character."

Whether you're planning a full renovation or simply looking for inspiration, these are the five unexpected materials set to define kitchen cabinets in 2026.

1. Carved Wood

This carved wood offers a sculptural, tactile finish that's interesting and inviting. (Image credit: Studio Bosko)

Perfectly smooth cabinetry is giving way to timber finishes with depth, texture and a handcrafted feel. And yes, fluted and reeded cabinetry has been popular for a while and remains so, but designers are now also experimenting with sculptural or carved wood for a more intricate finish.

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Here, the etched oak doors draw on a traditional Polish joinery technique, transforming the cabinetry into a sculptural focal point rather than simply a backdrop. It's part of a wider shift towards kitchens that engage the senses, where craftsmanship and tactile materials take precedence over flawless, flat finishes.

"The cabinetry doors are made out of etched oak, which is a traditional technique found in Polish joinery craftsmanship," says Kasia Kronberger, founder and principal designer of Studio Bosko. "I chose them for this project for their tactile quality. This kitchen sits in a home designed around tactility and connection with materials."

"The texture of the cabinetry juxtaposes with glossy wall tiles on the backsplash and smooth granite countertop. Each surface is different, with all of them, adding a mix of textures, resulting in depth and warmth - something that is very on-trend for 2026."

2. Burl Wood

Burl wood's popularity isn't just a furniture thing, as this warm yet cool kitchen shows. (Image credit: Studio Bosko)

Burl wood is enjoying something of a renaissance, but it's not just on furniture.

Designers are embracing its dramatic figuring as an alternative to painted kitchen cabinetry, bringing warmth, individuality and a sense of craftsmanship to kitchens.

However, instead of highly-varnished incarnations, why not use it in a muted, matte finish? It feels quietly luxurious rather than retro, showing that characterful timber can be just as impactful as a statement color. It's the perfect example of quiet luxury, where natural materials and artisanal finishes are replacing overt decoration.

The warmth of the burl wood is beautifully offset by sleek sanded stainless steel upper cabinets, another material enjoying a resurgence in contemporary kitchens. The cool metal introduces a clean, architectural contrast to the organic grain, reflecting a wider move towards kitchens that combine tactile natural materials with sleek industrial finishes.

"The burl wood was chosen as a surface material, together with stainless steel, to create a kitchen that is monochromatic yet textured and layered, instead of minimalistic," explains Kasia.

Barker And Stonehouse Castile Natural Burl Veneer Coffee Table £299 at Barker & Stonehouse

Kasia Kronberger Founder and Creative Director, Studio Bosko Led by Kasia Kronberger, Studio Bosko brings together structured precision and intuitive. Kasia is recognised for creating spaces that start conversations: rooms rich with personality, intentional clashes, and emotional resonance, without ever feeling staged or overworked.

3. Stainless Steel

Once reserved for commercial kitchens, stainless steel cabinetry is enjoying a stylish revival. (Image credit: Felix Mooneram. Design: Arent & Pyke)

Stainless steel is stepping beyond the professional kitchen and into the heart of the home ever more right now. While it has long been prized for its durability and hygienic qualities, designers are now embracing its softly reflective finish as a way to introduce contrast and balance alongside warmer materials.

In this scheme above, the sleek steel base cabinets are paired with rich timber joinery and decorative tiled splashbacks, creating a layered look that feels inviting rather than utilitarian. Visually, it grounds the kitchen and keeps the room feeling light, while the walnut upper cabinetry adds warmth and display space.

Unlike lacquered finishes, stainless steel subtly ages with use, which many designers see as adding character rather than detracting from it. Heat-resistant, easy to wipe clean and exceptionally durable, it's also a great functional choice for hardworking kitchens. "Metal is having a real moment, particularly stainless steel, which brings an industrial, earthy edge when layered against other materials," says Jayne Everett, Creative Director of Naked Kitchens.

"Scalloped, reeded or timber profiles genuinely come alive when combined with contrasting materials like these; the interplay of light and shadow across the texture is what creates that layered depth," the designer adds.

4. Patinated Copper

Metallic cabinetry is moving beyond polished brass accents and into statement-making cabinet fronts (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Copper is no longer confined to taps and pendant lights. And, while shiny-copper-everything is firmly in our interior rearview, designers are increasingly using patinated copper as a decorative finish for cabinet doors, allowing its richly textured surface to become the room's focal point.

The organic variations in tone soften the metallic finish, while dark timber and natural stone prevent it from feeling overly glamorous. The result is a kitchen that feels warm, tactile and quietly opulent.

Why have copper and patinated metals become so appealing for 2026? "What draws people to copper isn't the metal itself; it's what it does over time, provided it's left unsealed rather than lacquered," says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio.

"Copper oxidizes, zinc develops a soft, chalky bloom, and both keep changing for as long as the kitchen is used. That's the appeal: a finish that visibly belongs to the people living with it, rather than one frozen at the moment of installation," the designer adds.

Charlie Smallbone Founder, Ledbury Studio As well as previously founding bespoke kitchen company Smallbone of Devizes, Charlie’s career has helped shape British kitchen design over the past five decades. He founded Ledbury Studios in 2018, where kitchen design is led by curiosity and creativity: experimenting with materials, refining details and crafting pieces that are truly individual.

5. Creative Veneers

Laying veneers in different directions to create an oversized geometric composition is an interesting 2026 trend. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Creative patterned veneers are giving traditional timber cabinetry a contemporary update, and are proof that cabinet doors themselves are becoming canvases for design.

Veneers are no longer simply a way to showcase beautiful timber; they're becoming a medium for pattern and artistry in their own right. By laying strips of oak in contrasting directions, designers are creating oversized geometric compositions that transform cabinet doors into architectural features.

The result is subtle yet impactful, allowing the natural beauty of the wood grain to shine while adding rhythm and movement across an entire run of cabinetry. It's an elegant way to introduce visual interest without relying on color or embellishment.

"This kitchen is made entirely from English and European oak, book-matched across the doors, fluted on the end of the island, and used to create a design motif on the tall cabinets, completely hiding the practical fridge, freezer and larder behind," explains Charlie Smallbone.

While these finishes may feel unexpected, they all point to the same shift in kitchen design: a move towards spaces defined by texture, craftsmanship and materiality rather than color alone.

Whether you opt for expressive burl wood, sculptural carved oak or the cool contrast of stainless steel, these cabinet door ideas prove that the most memorable kitchens are those that celebrate the beauty of the materials themselves.

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