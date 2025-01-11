4 Stylish Lava Stone Countertops Ideas — The High-Gloss, Candy-Colored Kitchen Surface You're About to See Everywhere

I love spending time in the kitchen, and I love designing kitchens, but as a permanent renter right now, most of my ideas remain the stuff of dreams. But, with a fine arts degree under my belt, you can bet my kitchen would be colorful, which is why I was so excited to discover lava stone countertops.

Now, if you're wondering what lava stone is, it's a gorgeous glossy, glazed volcanic rock countertop surface that designers are saying could replace more traditional kitchen countertop materials like granite and marble. It can also be glazed in almost any color. Lucy McSweeny, design assistant at Kate Feather Kitchen Designs, says, "The huge range of color and edge details available, along with stone thickness and size means it can perfectly sit in any setting."

But with so many different colors to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin. And just like with paint, once you commit to a kitchen color idea, you then have to know how to style it. As usual, it's a dance between balance and contrast, but to put your mind at ease, I asked a few interior designers for their advice on styling lava stone countertops. Whether you opt for a vibrant green or muted mocha, here are four ideas to inspire you.

1. Go For a Bold Pop of Color

(Image credit: Kate Feather)

An obvious drawcard of lava stone countertops is the various bold and brilliant colorways it comes in. "Lave stone can serve as an elegant accent in an otherwise plan design," says Kate Feather's Lucy McSweeny. No two pieces of this surface are like any another, and "the small variations in the surfaces reflect the artisan effort involved in its creation," adds Lucy.

You can either embrace this colorful countertop trend completely by drenching your kitchen in a bright shade, or "complement bold hues with neutral kitchen cabinet colors and walls so that your surface shines and stands out," adds Jennifer Rogers, interior designer at BK Kitchen and Bath.

"To create an integrated design, echo the colors of the countertop in small accents," says Jennifer. For example, the door and trim in the kitchen shown above mirror the teal tones of the lava stone countertop, creating a harmonious look throughout the space.

2. Mix and Match Textures

(Image credit: Future, Victoria Maria)

Though lava stone countertops may appear shiny and smooth from far away, its texture is one of the main appeals. Up close, lava stone countertops have a unique cracked texture that forms as part of the firing process — though this is later glossed over so you don't have to worry about rough workbenches.

But, when it comes to styling, "Including materials like wood or metal emphasizes the stone's natural texture while simultaneously helping make the glossy finish linger longer in the room," says Jennifer.

In the kitchen above, antiqued brass kitchen cabinetry that almost looks wood-like has been paired with a vibrant lime green lava stone countertop. These two materials play off one another's sheen, creating a look that feels dramatic yet balanced.

Another way to emphasize the high-gloss finish of lava stone countertops is to play with different kitchen lighting ideas. "Incorporate warm lighting to highlight its unique and polished glossy sheen," adds Jennifer.

3. Lean Into the High Gloss Finish

(Image credit: Kate Feather)

High gloss and lacquered finishes have been the latest interior design trend no one saw coming, and lava stone countertops are an easy way to lean into it. Rather than making the color the focal point, focus on emphasizing the finish.

"In the navy blue kitchen [shown above], we took advantage of the wide color range available and matched the worktop to the color of the cabinets," explains Lucy. "The two-color palette for the kitchen meant that the bright, vivid blue could appear elegant against the white walls, rather than overpowering among other colors."

Decorate with colors that go with blue and pieces like potted plants and table lamps, and you'll get just the right balance of playful color and effortless elegance.

4. Keep It Tonal and Timeless

(Image credit: Kate Feather)

Don't worry if bold colors are not your thing! You can still incorporate a lava stone countertop, even if you tend to favor more minimalist kitchens designs. The gorgeous mocha brown lave stone countertop in the kitchen shown above is one of my favorite variations.

Lucy says, "We opted for a neutral design in our showroom. The mushroom-color worktop catches on the darker undertones of the wood in the island without overwhelming the design with too many patterns."

And as for styling this more subdued hue, Jennifer adds, "Use minimalistic decor like ceramic vases or understated fixtures to elevate the artistic feel without affecting the color of the countertop."

"Lava stone countertops are an extremely versatile material and can be styled to suit any design," says Lucy. And considering it's more durable than granite and marble, and comes in almost infinite colors, I have a sneaky suspicion you're about to see this candy-colored modern kitchen idea everywhere.