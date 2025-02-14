Kitchens With Terrazzo Countertops Are Making (Another) Comeback — Here's What You Need to Know About Them

A few years ago, kitchens with terrazzo countertops were everywhere — and then one day, almost as quickly as they'd arrived, they disappeared again. Yes, certainly they can be a bold look, and they may have been a bit overdone at the time, but it's hard to ignore the aesthetic appeal of this idea. And, it appears, a subtler take on terrazzo surfaces are making a comeback. They add personality and playfulness, but are they practical? Let's discuss.

“Terrazzo has no doubt been gaining steady momentum in countertop trends over the last year," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca'Pietra, a UK-based luxury stone and tile company. Terrazzo offers an enduring style, with a classical element that will never really fall out of fashion. "With many different color combinations on offer, homeowners can still be playful with their tile choice, along with adding texture and pattern," Grazzie adds.

But while there is certainly so much to love about this kitchen countertop material — no one is arguing that — you might still be wondering whether they're the most practical pick. As I said, before committing, it's important to understand what terrazzo is, and whether it's the most suitable surface for your home. Below, I've answered all your burning questions.

Why Choose Terrazzo Countertops?

The dusty pink terrazzo counter blends harmoniously with the matching cabinetry color for an elevated yet charming look. (Image credit: Osman Tahir. Design: Himlekok)

Terrazzo is a versatile material that can be used on both the walls and floors. When it comes to terrazzo countertops, they work all around the home — on bathroom vanities, shelving, and, of course, in kitchens.

For some context, terrazzo is a composite material made of marble chippings set into cement and originates from 16th-century Italy. "Because it’s comprised of crushed rocks, glass, and other materials, which can vary in size, shape, and color, terrazzo allows people to create a unique look that stands apart from the crowd — one of the many reasons its popularity is on the rise in home design, specifically kitchens," says Sandya Dandamudi, president of Chicago-based luxury countertop specialists, GI Stone.

In terms of practicality, "Terrazzo is an excellent kitchen countertop idea because of its durability, resisting wear and tear over time," adds Sandya. Terrazzo countertops are also often made with recycled materials, making it not only a low-maintenance countertop choice, but also one that scores points for sustainability.

Still not convinced? "Because of its multiple hues and varying shapes, terrazzo often conceals crumbs and stains easily," adds Sandya.

The playfulness of the white terrazzo countertop in this kitchen is paired back by the natural wood and earthy, sage green tones. (Image credit: Collin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

Now that you're convinced around terrazzo countertops (I know you are), the next thing worth considering is how you'll style it. Considering they can appear quite 'busy' all by themselves, it's important to ensure the aesthetic actually appeals to you and your style.

Interior designer Tara Marshall, principal architect at Mera Studio, says, "Terrazzo has a nostalgic quality, which is particularly well-suited for mid-century homes." And while interior design trends are currently leaning in favor of mid-century and 70s style, "Terrazzo countertop's unique blend of color and texture adds character and charm that feels both timeless and fresh."

And while terrazzo countertops are particularly popular the kitchen, that's not the only place you can style it — in fact, a custom bathroom vanity idea is one of my favorite alternative ways to incorporate the surface. The speckled pattern immediately elevates the room's visual aesthetic, and makes the surface an instant accent piece.

From monochromatic and recycled to multi-colored and vintage-inspired, there is no denying that terrazzo countertops inject any style or space with a pop of personality.

Though there are a lot of materials and patterns in this kitchen, they each have their moment to shine without competing with one another. (Image credit: Collin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

FAQs

How Do You Maintain Terrazzo Kitchen Countertops?

“When it comes to maintenance, terrazzo countertops are an exceedingly hard material that should last decades without any special upkeep," says Ca' Pietra's Grazzie Wilson.

Of course, it's crucial that you know how to clean your countertops properly, though. Thankfully, when it comes to terrazzo, it's relatively straightforward. "You can wash them with warm water and cleaning solution with a neutral pH level, you can purchase floor cleaner designed for Terrazzo," explains Grazzie.

You will also need to top-up the sealant a couple of times a year. "You may need to reapply a sealant to ensure your terrazzo countertops are well-protected," adds Grazzie. "If you have just laid your terrazzo, be sure to apply two coats."

Conveniently, there are plenty of terrazzo sealers available on Amazon.

Are Terrazzo Kitchen Countertops Expensive?

"Terrazzo countertops are difficult and expensive to install correctly without chipping, so the upfront cost can be higher than other materials," explains Sandya. "It is also not used as much as other surfaces so the product does not have the equal scale of quantity — that would bring the prices down."

So while not the most inexpensive countertop option, if you ask me, terrazzo countertops more than make up for it in style.

Are Terrazzo Countertops Better Than Other Materials?

Surfaces like marble, granite, quartz, (and more increasingly lava stone countertops) often top the charts in terms of popularity.

But if you've been long debating whether to go for marble versus granite, perhaps it's worth throwing in a third contender, and considering a terrazzo countertop. "Terrazzo holds up well, making it comparable in quality and utility to granite and marble," says Sandya.

Bathroom countertops and shelving is another creative way to add a colorful pop of terrazzo tile to your interior. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

"Whether you’re drawn to bold, statement-making patterns or something more subtle, terrazzo countertops bring both style and function to a space," says Tara.

You can feel comfortable knowing that acting on your love for terrazzo countertops is a choice that will last you through the years. But if you've decided the counters are out of the question... why not consider terrazzo flooring?