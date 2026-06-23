For the most part, our flooring color tends to be one of the least visually exciting aspects of our kitchen design, rarely receiving the same level of thought and intention as our counters or cabinets. In doing this, though, we're underestimating the role flooring colors play in design, preventing our kitchens from ever reaching their fullest potential.

Your kitchen flooring is, quite literally, the foundation of your design. It's what sets the tone, providing a base for the rest of your kitchen to bounce off. With the right kitchen flooring color, your entire kitchen springs to life, adding a sense of character and depth that you'd never get from your old, chipped tiles. Of course, it has a practical function to fulfil, and it's only natural to seek out the most durable, low-maintenance choice. But this shouldn't have to come at the cost of a stylish kitchen.

The color of your kitchen floors deserves as much care and consideration as you'd give to any other feature in your home, but if you need some inspiration to get you started, I've asked the experts to share their favorite flooring color to use in modern kitchen projects, and their answers did not disappoint.

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Deep Blue

(Image credit: K&L Design. Otto Tiles)

The biggest kitchen flooring mistake we see time and time again is the overwhelming tendency to play it safe. Sure, a grey stone tile can look fine, but it's far from a statement feature. Once you take the step to explore outside of the box, you can find countless ways to create a space with far more personality and character than you could ever achieve with your regular old flooring style.

This is an attitude Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles, has been championing for years now. As she says, "At Otto Tiles we've never been afraid of color and pattern, so while there's always a place for a beautiful neutral floor, we're particularly drawn to patterned floors that introduce movement and personality."

Despite what you may believe, there are flooring options that go beyond a block color or a checkerboard effect. A patterned finish may sound intimidating, but it needn't be. So long as you work with a balanced, consistent color scheme, the end result can look supremely elegant and natural.

One of the best colors to work with when using this style is a dark blue; it's softer and more interesting than a pure black or grey, but it still feels practical and neutral.

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"One of my favorite looks at the moment is a new deep inky blue geometric stripe with a kind of ruffled edge, like a ribbon. I LOVE striped floor tiles — but this is a fun take on it; it's so directional and graphic," comments Damla.

When contrasted with a brighter cream or white shade, a dark blue tile can bring a grounding depth to your space. It also makes it easier to explore patterns while retaining a sense of restraint within your design.

To ensure your kitchen never feels overwhelming, it's best to keep the rest of the room relatively muted in comparison. "I would allow the floor to become the focal point and keep the surrounding palette relatively pared back," suggests Damla, adding, "It works really well with warm timber cabinetry, natural stone worktops like terrazzo, and soft neutral walls. The contrast between the strong geometry underfoot and more tactile natural materials creates a kitchen that feels contemporary, super confident and full of personality." With a dark blue base on the floor, these soft, neutral kitchen colors offer a more balanced effect.

Damla Turgut Founder and Creative Director of Otto Tiles In 2014, alongside her brother, Damla founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

Honeyed Hues

Honeyed oak works particularly well in period properties, pairing beautifully with more traditional features. (Image credit: OWN LONDON)

"If you want a kitchen floor that feels genuinely sophisticated rather than simply safe, my recommendation this year is a warm, honeyed oak," shares Aris Lazdans, design and trends expert at Karndean Designflooring.

While wooden flooring is always a classic choice, there is something particularly current about the warmth of a rich, golden oak. It captures the essence of the interior design trends of the moment, with all its texture and amber-toned hues.

It's become a reliable favorite for many an interior designer, a go-to base to build their designs up from. And, as Aris says, "There is a reason these tones keep gaining ground." Reflecting the leading goals and desires in design today, Aris notes, "They bring a sense of quiet luxury that cool greys and stark whites can't quite manage, and they make a kitchen feel considered and inviting the moment you walk in."

It's a reflection of our general move away from cool-toned materials and overly harsh finishes, and the growing appetite for warmer, more lived-in interiors. And this is something you should be playing into within your design, according to Aris. "For styling, I would lean into the warmth rather than fight it," he says. "Honey Oak looks beautiful against creamy or putty-toned cabinetry, with brass or aged-bronze hardware to echo the golden undertones."

There are endless options for creativity with this color, too. You could go for a simple, straight plank finish, or if you're keen to bring more character to your space, Aris says, "The parquet-style diamond layout brings instant grandeur to an open-plan kitchen-diner and creates a natural focal point." But no matter the wood floor type you choose to go for, this honeyed oak finish will fill your room with a comforting warmth.

Creamy Colors

"Buscot Limestone Pietra Pazza is cream with character. The irregular pieces make the color feel alive rather than uniform, so you get a floor that feels refined but not too well behaved," says Grazzie. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

You may instinctually think that cream flooring in the kitchen sounds like a recipe for disaster, especially for those of us living with mucky pets and even muckier children, but this doesn't have to be the case. So long as you choose the right materials, cream flooring can be both a practical and beautiful choice to use in your kitchen,

The cream flooring of today looks a little different to what we once knew, too. It's less pristine, less polite than it once was. "The version that feels interesting now has a little more earth to it, a little more history, and none of that flat, one-note beige feeling," says Grazzie Wilson, from Ca'Pietra.

By opting for natural material finishes, filled with texture and movement, the effect is more varied and rich than it would otherwise be. For example. Grazzie says, "In limestone, cream becomes something far more nuanced; it catches the light softly, warms the room from the ground up, and gives a kitchen that lovely sense of ease that cooler stones and sharper whites do not always allow."

With a soft, warm neutral base on the floor, you're offered the freedom to explore a wide array of colors for your kitchen cabinets. Though, if you do choose to use a natural stone, they tend to pair particularly well with earthy color palettes, like muted greens, pale stones, and chalky tones.

Your kitchen flooring is a big commitment, so it's well worth taking some time to research how to choose your kitchen flooring and which option will work best for you.

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