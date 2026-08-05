If you favor contemporary spaces that feel timeless rather than overly traditional or starkly modern, then 'transitional style' — which is the art of mixing traditional and modern styles and bringing pieces from various eras together — is bound to be your bag.

But in 2026, transitional style isn't about playing it safe. "For years, people have assumed transitional interiors simply sit somewhere between traditional and modern, but that often results in spaces that feel a little undecided," Maria Ramirez, founder of BB Interiors, says. "Instead, transitional design is about confidently mixing eras rather than watering them down." Whether it's hanging a contemporary piece of artwork above an antique chest or placing a sculptural modern sofa beside an eighteenth-century mirror, "the magic happens in the contrast," Maria adds.

The good news is that with a little know-how, achieving the art of transitional design is actually very easy. We spoke to designers to discover all the dos and don'ts of getting this interior design style right.

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1. Stop Buying Furniture in Matching Sets

"For me, the most successful interiors are never frozen in time," Maria says. "They grow, adapt, and become richer with every chapter of the people who live there. That is why transitional design feels so timeless. It is not trying to belong to one era. It celebrates the best of them all." (Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design: Fabrice Juan)

If you’ve been wondering whether living room furniture should match — according to those in the know — to really make transitional design work in your space, the answer is a 'firm no'. “One of the quickest ways to lose personality is buying everything from the same collection,” explains Maria Ramirez.

That's because real homes evolve over time. Whether it's through the seasons or with each passing day, month or year. And therefore, transitional interior usually combines pieces from different periods so that no single style dominates the room.

"Traditional architecture might sit alongside contemporary lighting, while a sleek sofa could comfortably live next to an antique coffee table or vintage artwork," Maria says. "Each piece is allowed to have its own voice without competing for attention."

M&S Andie Curved Floor Lamp £130 at Marks and Spencer UK Coming in an antique brass finish, this curved contemporary metal floor lamp is bound to add some light to a dark corner. Help frame it with some vintage artwork, a coffee table, and your favorite armchair from yesteryear.

Maria Ramirez Social Links Navigation Founder of BB Interiors Maria is the founder of BB Interiors, a multidisciplinary interior design studio based in London. Known for sophisticated, tailored spaces that transcend trends, Maria combines architecture, interiors and bespoke detailing to create timeless homes that reflect each client’s individual personality.

2. Let Craftsmanship Lead the Way

"The aim isn't to make an old house look new or a new house look old," Jordana Ashkenazi of Element One Studio says. "It's to combine the flow and functionality we want today with the craftsmanship, proportion, and architectural detail that give a home its identity." (Image credit: Daniëlle Siobhán. Design: DAB studios)

When it comes to nailing transitional design, there’s one word that comes up time and time again — and that’s craftsmanship.

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“A hand-carved oak cabinet, an aniline leather armchair, a beautifully tailored linen sofa, and a contemporary bronze light fitting may come from completely different eras, but craftsmanship allows them to belong together,” notes Maria. “Good design always recognizes good craftsmanship, regardless of when it was made.” Which is why Maria says the easiest way to mix centuries successfully is to focus on quality rather than style.

And Tolù Adẹ̀kọ́, founder of Adẹ̀kọ́ & Co, shares this view, recommending that if you are redesigning a transitional kitchen, a transitional bedroom, or a living room, it’s worth focusing your budget on the elements that won't change frequently. “Such as bespoke joinery, quality materials, and considered lighting,” he says. “These create a timeless framework that allows everything else to evolve naturally.”

Soho Home Theodore Armchair £2,595 at Soho Home Comfy and cozy, this handcrafted solid birch frame comes with down and feather-wrapped cushions so you won't ever want to leave — it's destined to become the best seat in the house.

Tolù Adẹ̀kọ́ Social Links Navigation Founder of Adẹ̀kọ́ & Co Tolù is the visionary behind Adẹ̀kọ́ & Co. He adopts a holistic approach to design, collaborating with the finest artisans, craftsmen, and makers to create a unified aesthetic that is timeless yet globally contemporary. Tolù is a finalist in 2026's Black British Business Awards in the Retail & Hospitality category.

3. Work With Layers, Not Labels

From velvet and marble to wood and contemporary art, mix and match your materials just like this design by Ash Wilson. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

Layering in interior design is nothing new. And it’s certainly not just about adding more ‘stuff’ to your space. Instead, layering can help you create a transitional home that’s truly unique, full of purpose and personality.

“The best transitional homes feel effortlessly interesting,” Maria says. “Layer timber with marble, linen with velvet, antiques with contemporary art and inherited pieces with modern finds. Add books that have actually been read, ceramics collected while travelling and other objects with stories behind them.”

“The goal is not to create a room that looks expensive," adds Maria, "it is to create one that could not belong to anybody else.”

Jordana Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One Studio, agrees. “Allow books, artwork, ceramics, and collected objects to remain on display. After years of empty surfaces and perfectly styled shelves, homes are beginning to feel lived in again.”

But remember, the key is to curate rather than clutter. “Display pieces that have meaning and edit out those that simply fill space,” Jordana says. “The best interiors tell us something about the people who live there. A home should feel considered and beautiful, but it shouldn’t look as though everyone moved out just before the photographer arrived.”

Jordana Ashkenazi Social Links Navigation Founder and Design Director of Element One Studio Jordana is the founder of the London-based interior design practice, which was established in 2013, and specializes in luxury residential and commercial interiors, bespoke joinery, and full-home renovations. She is known for creating elegant, layered and deeply personal interiors that balance contemporary design with timeless craftsmanship.

4. Let the Property Lead

"Transitional design isn't simply about placing an antique chair in a modern room and hoping for the best," Jordana says. "Different periods and styles should be connected through proportion, color, material, or finish, so the space feels layered and cohesive rather than confused." (Image credit: Jordana Ashkenazi)

It’s a question we've long debated: should you ever remove original architectural details from a home? For example, if you live in an Edwardian or Victorian home , is it okay to remove the large bay windows or original fireplace to embrace the latest interior design trends?

Well, if you’re trying to achieve a transitional look, experts suggest that this design style should always respond to the architecture rather than being imposed on it.

“In a period home, preserve or sensitively reinstate original details, then introduce cleaner furniture, contemporary art, or modern lighting to create contrast,” suggests Jordana. “In a modern new build, avoid adding elaborate historical features that feel out of place. Instead, bring warmth through natural timber, stone, tactile fabrics, vintage furniture, beautiful lighting, and subtle architectural detailing.”

But you don’t need to go OTT. “Sometimes a simple moulding, a well-proportioned architrave or a single vintage piece is enough,” Jordana adds. “The goal is to celebrate the property’s character, not make it feel like something it isn’t.”

5. Add Character, Color, and Meaningful Pieces

“A well-made sofa also keeps its shape better over time, helping it look newer for longer," Monika says. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

For years, modern interior design has been dominated by grey, square, glossy, and ultra-minimal designs. Then came the all-beige trend. Of course, there is a time and place for all of the above. But in 2026, the new transitional look embraces personality.

“A single antique chest, vintage chair, or inherited piece can introduce age and character without making the whole room feel traditional,” highlights Jordana. “My mother loved antiques and left me some beautiful pieces. Today, I can place those family heirlooms alongside contemporary furniture, and the contrast makes them feel relevant again. They bring history and emotional connection to a room in a way that buying everything new simply can’t.”

Jordana says that color can have the same effect. “Olive, tobacco, burgundy, aubergine, deep blue, and dusty rose can be introduced through a chair, patterned Roman blind, artwork, rug, or cushions. Traditional florals, stripes, and checks also feel fresh when used sparingly or reimagined in a more contemporary color palette,” she adds.

Heal's Flora 2 Seater Sofa £2,069 at Westwing Make a statement with this seventies-inspired cushion that strikes the balance between the colors of the moment (blue and brown) and times gone by.

6. Leave Room for the Home to Evolve

"The most successful homes tell an ongoing story rather than feeling like they've been finished in a single day," Tolu says. (Image credit: sdelaemremont)

"The best transitional interiors leave room for the home to be curated over time," Tolù says. "Rather than filling every corner or making every design decision upfront, you create a strong foundation that can grow with its owners as they collect artwork, furniture, and objects that tell their story."

According to Tolù, this is what makes transitional style such an achievable design to follow. "You don't need to have everything in place immediately," he explains. "If the interior architecture framework is right, the space can continue to develop naturally over the years without feeling dated."

So instead of feeling like every surface needs styling from the get-go, lean into leaving space for your room to grow. "Transitional interiors benefit from restraint," Tolù says. "Leave space for future artwork, collected objects, travel finds, and furniture that you genuinely love."



If you're sold on transitional design, you'll be pleased to hear that this style extends way beyond your living room. From kitchens and transitional-style dining rooms, you're not short of ways to mix old and new in every room of your home.

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