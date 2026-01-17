24 Pieces of Curated Contemporary Living Room Decor Shaping a More Expressive Way to Live

Contemporary living rooms are no longer designed to sit still. In 2026, the focus will shift towards spaces that feel energetic and emotionally engaging — interiors shaped by movement and personality rather than quiet restraint.



I'm often asked about the difference between modern vs contemporary. While modern refers to a defined design era, contemporary is fluid, reflecting how we live now, which is why energy, softness, and individuality play such a central role.

Rounded shapes soften a room and create visual flow, while standalone pieces with unusual proportions bring confidence and character, like this Insert Side Table by Ferm Living, or a statement piece like the Chrome and Glass Perrie shelving by Made bring momentum to a space, whether styled alone or layered together.



When paired with confident color, form becomes even more impactful. There are no strict rules, just intuitive choices. If a piece works because of how it plays against an existing rug or accent chair, it’s doing its job.

A contemporary living room is often more playful, and experimental with shape and flow. (Image credit: Valerie Wilcox. Design: Katelyn Rempel at Studio Sonny and Lisa Lev at Lisa Lev Design)

And while contemporary design is rooted in the now, the best pieces remain flexible. Versatile designs move easily through a room, adapting as the space, and the way you live in it — evolves.

If this more energetic approach to contemporary living resonates but you’re unsure how to translate it into your own space, Design Lab by Livingetc can help bridge that gap. Through a personalised sourcing service, we guide you towards pieces that feel right — whether you’re refining what you already have at home or searching for a thoughtful gift for a loved one.