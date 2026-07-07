I don't know if anyone's mentioned it, but it's been rather hot lately. Luckily, the new trend of instant-cooling kitchen tech is here to offer us some much-needed relief from the heat.

In all seriousness, though, with the way the UK has reacted to the recent heatwave, you'd think we've never experienced summer before. It's no understatement to say the country comes to a halt as soon as temperatures climb above 25 degrees; we're simply not equipped to handle the heat. At least, not without some assistance. And it's not just your trusty fan that will help you through these sweaty days; the latest cooling kitchen appliance trend, quite frankly, couldn't have come at a better time. From dedicated ice-fridges to perfectly chilled water at the touch of a button, these new advancements in kitchen technology are heavy on the chill factor.

But these aren't just fair-weather friends; these appliances boast features that will come in just as handy in the cooler months as they will through summer. Designed not just to keep you cold through the heat, these special features also help maximize the longevity of your ingredients and offer you more control over your kitchen technology. It may be hot outside, but the future of kitchens is looking cooler than ever.

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1. Elevated Ice Experiences

The Haier Horizon freezer compartment can be transformed into a fridge with just the touch of a button. (Image credit: Haier)

What is, famously, cooler than cool? Ice cold. And finally, kitchen appliance brands have caught on to that sentiment.

In the summertime, nothing can instantly ruin my day quite like a depleted ice tray. At any summer gathering, whether that be a sophisticated garden party or a slightly less sophisticated World Cup viewing party, there is a direct correlation between how good a time people had and how well stocked your ice tray is.

Understanding the significance of this, Haier's newest refrigerator launch, Horizon, boasts next-level ice production. Labeled the 'bar experience', the Horizon is equipped with a dedicated ice production system, offering up a selection of shapes and sizes for you to enjoy your ice in. "The Horizon Collection represents a decisive step in our evolution within the cooling category," says Daniele Pugliese, head of cooling, Haier Europe. By offering different types of ice available at your demand, the Horizon introduces a small, everyday luxury into your modern kitchen, elevating your morning iced coffee and weekend cocktails to new heights.

What's clear from this trend is that ice is no longer seen as one homogeneous category. People have clear preferences for particular styles of ice and are more than willing to invest in them. Just look at the growing interest in nugget ice makers, like the Euhomy Nugget Ice Cream Maker (available on Amazon); the countertop appliances with the sole purpose of providing you with a constant supply of tiny, crunchy nuggets of ice, just like you'd find at your favorite fast food chain.

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LG has hopped onto the trend, too. Not only does the new Ice Solution System, as included in the LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer (available at John Lewis), offer you the option of cubed, crushed, and craft ice, but with the LG ThinQ smart system, you can control the production of ice directly from your smartphone, so you never have to come home to a half-empty ice drawer.

2. Keeping It Crisp and Chilled

Tucking your wine fridge under your counters is a great way to include one in your kitchen without losing too much space. (Image credit: Blakes London)

A room-temperature Pinot Noir may hit the spot in the winter months, but as soon as the sun is out, I like my wine light, crisp, and most importantly, perfectly chilled, and this cooling kitchen trend promises exactly that.

Wine fridges are nothing new; in fact, they've become somewhat of a staple in many luxurious kitchens, but this new tech takes this kitchen feature to the next level. Like having a sommelier under your kitchen cabinets, the latest wine fridges boast super-sensitive temperature tempering, ensuring each bottle is kept at its optimum serving temperature, so you can have the perfect pour, every time, and it is undoubtedly one of the most genius things a wine fridge can do.

Gaggenau's newest wine cabinet, part of the Vario Cooling Expressive Series, is fitted with 'Sommelier Sensor Technology'. This tech uses infrared sensors to identify the type of wine, and adjusts the temperature accordingly, using its smart lighting system to notify you when the wine is ready to be served. Alternatively, you can also hook the fridge up to a smartphone app, so you can stay on top of your wine stock.

3. Freshness That Lasts

Designed to mimic the features of fine furniture, this fridge looks as smart as it is. (Image credit: Gaggenau)

According to the 2024 Food Waste Index Report, each European citizen wastes a yearly average of 130kg of food, and in the summer months, when higher temperatures turn food bad even faster than normal, this problem becomes even more prevalent. Which is exactly why so many modern refrigerators are designed with integrated freshness preservation systems.

"When temperatures spike, a big risk is food spoilage. Modern innovations like dual cooling circuits, where the fridge and freezer operate on entirely separate air systems, have become essential," says Louise Marshall, from Liebherr UK. "By preventing dry freezer air from entering the fridge and vice versa, food remains hydrated and stays fresh significantly longer. This is particularly useful during a heatwave when humidity can impact fresh produce, resulting in wastage and an increase in food bills."

In Haier's Horizon fridge (available on AO), the newly developed NutriBank technology promises to maintain the freshness of meat and fish for up to five times longer, without the need for freezing. By extending the life of your fresh produce, this fridge can help reduce unnecessary food waste, offering you more time to make the most of your ingredients.

Alongside the NutriBank, Horizon also uses an Active Fresh Zone system, which uses humidity to preserve fruit and veg for longer, too. These new developments, Daniele says, "combine science, proprietary technology and design to create a range capable of addressing people’s real needs: preserving better, organizing better and enhancing everyday life in the kitchen."

Similarly, Gaggenau's new Vario Cooling refrigerator boasts a new Professional Freshness System. By relying on independent motorized dampers, this fridge claims to be able to create numerous scientifically calibrated microclimates across the fridge, helping to preserve the freshness of each individual ingredient.

4. Cooling Treats on Demand

The Ninja Slushi can transform any beverage into an icy treat. (Image credit: Ninja)

There's no better way to cool off on a hot day than with a sweet, icy treat, and the newest wave of kitchen tech means that making your own summertime refreshments from the comfort of your own home couldn't be any easier.

I mean, really, who needs an ice cream truck when you have your own Ninja Slushi maker sitting on your kitchen worktop? Or, of course, the iconic Ninja Creami (available on Amazon). With these machines, you can stay cool all summer long, armed with the most delicious, homemade icy desserts.

Plus, when you make these desserts yourself, you can easily skirt around the questionable ingredients used in the shop-bought alternatives. As nutritionist Emily English says, "I love a sweet treat, and I really don’t buy into the idea that you have to cut things out or be miserable to be healthy.

"The Ninja CREAMi gets me genuinely excited for my post-dinner dessert. I enjoy ice cream in a way that supports my health, and even my yogurt bowl can become soft serve, which feels like such a win." Thanks to these clever appliances, there's no reason why your summertime ice cream can't be a daily occurrence.

Ninja Ninja Slushi Frozen Drinks Maker £299.99 at Amazon UK The Rolls Royce of frozen drink makers, this gold-colored design is chic enough to sit on your counters. With the ability to turn practically any drink into a delicious slush, this appliance is sure to get good use this summer. Ninja Ninja Creami Scoop and Swirl Ice Cream Machine £349.99 at Amazon UK Soft serve, gelato, sorbet, and more, no matter what frozen treat you're craving, this machine can get you there. And the cool white and gold color way doesn't look half bad, either. lakeland Lakeland Digital Ice Cream Maker £44.99 at Amazon UK Small kitchens can get involved in the homemade ice cream action, too. Thanks to sweet, petite designs like this one, you don't have to say goodbye to all your countertop space to indulge in a frozen treat.

Emily English Nutritionist Emily English is a BSc Nutritionist from King's College London, consistently ranked as the UK's top university for nutritional sciences. She blends nutritional expertise with her love of cooking, becoming the bestselling author of cookbooks SO GOOD and Live to Eat—both known for delicious, balanced meals that people genuinely love to eat.

5. Coolness Guaranteed

A chilled water tap doesn't have to change the look of your kitchen sink, either. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

By now, we're all familiar with the idea of living with a boiling water tap. But did you know the concept can be applied to cold water, too? Now, I'm not talking about your regular, kitchen sink cold water. No, these taps promise icy-cold, chilled water whenever you want it. Which, if the temperatures carry on like this, is pretty much constant.

Take the Quooker CUBE, for example, the smart system that offers chilled, filtered, and sparkling water, all from one tap. Similarly, the Hyco Zen Ice Tap range has options for both cold and chilled water, so you don't have to waste precious fridge space storing up bottles of water.

GROHE Grohe Blue Home Duo Starter Kit £1,710.82 at Amazon UK Get chilled, filtered, and sparkling water all at the touch of a button with this smart Grohe home starter kit.

Icy drink not enough to see you through this heat wave? Don't worry, we've got plenty more ideas for keeping you cool. Just take a look at Shark's newest launch, a clever cooling fan in an on-trend color. It's the perfect addition to a humid bedroom. And for more design ideas, sign up for our newsletter.