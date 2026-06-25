I love coffee, but I don't love hot coffee on a hot day. I need cold, refreshing drinks, but I still want my morning coffee fix, so I've been looking for options that don't involve buying an entirely new machine. I have a Sage coffee machine at home, but it doesn't have a cold-brew option — and I am absolutely not buying a separate machine purely for cold coffees for the short time of year the weather is unbearably hot. The solution? This Japanese-style HARIO Cold Brew Coffee Pot (on Amazon).

This chic little number has a slim, minimalist design, in true Japanese style, and one of the highest numbers of 5-star reviews I have seen on Amazon — 80% of its 17,909 (at the time of writing) ratings are 5 stars, which amounts to over 14,000 people who highly recommend this product. One reviewer says, "This product is the best, and easiest way I’ve found of making delicious cold brew coffee."

Needless to say, I have it in my own basket. So, if you, like me, are looking for a simple, cost-effective way to enjoy cold coffee brews in the summer months, rather than going down the iced coffee maker route (there's a difference between cold brew coffee and iced coffee — more on that later), then you should have this HARIO pot on your radar. Oh, and did I mention it's currently on sale for less than £20?

HARIO Hario Cold Brew Coffee Pot Mizudashi 1000ml, 1 Liter, Brown, Large £19.97 at Amazon UK Size: 4.7D x 11.8W x 4.3H centimetres With a slim, compact design that'll fit neatly in your fridge door, this durable HARIO borosilicate glass-made "Mizudashi" Cold Brew Coffee Pot is the simple and stylish answer to cold coffee brews this summer. With a 1-liter capacity (4-8 cups, depending on size) and a reusable mesh filter — no need to keep buying paper filters — it can produce cold coffee for a small group, or for yourself several times over. Simply add water to coffee grounds, close the lid, shake, refrigerate overnight, and have your cold brew ready and waiting for you in the morning (and for the next few days, if you aren't a several-cups-a-day coffee drinker, or sharing it with anyone else). You can also brew cold tea as well, if you prefer. Sure, I don't love that the handle and lid are plastic, but for what appears to be the best budget cold brew coffee pot on the market, I'll let that one slide. It's dishwasher safe — though some customers have mentioned that it's best to hand-wash it, though easy to clean, either way — fuss-free to use, and well designed. So for less than £20, I'd say it's a pretty great find.

What's the Difference Between Cold Brew Coffee and Iced Coffee?

First up, iced coffee can be made in minutes, whereas cold brews are generally steeped for 12-24 hours. So, yes, if you're looking for a quick on-the-spot cold coffee drink, you'll need to forgo cold brew (unless you've premade it, as you would have with the HARIO coffee pot!).

However, what iced coffee makes up for in time, it lacks, depending on your taste, in flavor. Cold brew coffee is more aromatic, smoother, and generally sweeter, whereas iced coffee is lighter and generally more acidic — this is because iced coffee is brewed hot and then chilled, and cold brew coffee is steeped for several hours in cold water.

As Livingetc's resident coffee expert and design writer, Olivia Wolfe, confirms, "The cold brew method is great because it cuts the acidity of the coffee flavor for a smoother and less bitter tasting drink! Also, grinding your own beans in this case is definitely worth it to improve flavor. I'd recommend the same grind size as you'd use for filter or drip coffee (medium fine)."

Why Customers Love the HARIO "Mizudashi" Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Having originated in Kyoto, Japan, in the 17th century, cold brew coffee has definitely been on the rise in recent times — especially very recent heatwave-heavy times — with the naturally sweet, refreshing taste of a cold brew a joy and necessity for many heat-suffering caffeine-lovers alike in the summer months.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what makes the HARIO maker so appealing? One customer shares, "The 1-liter capacity is great for making multiple servings, and the design makes brewing simple and mess-free. The coffee comes out smooth, rich, and refreshing every time. The build quality is excellent, the mesh filter works perfectly, and it’s easy to clean. A must-have for anyone who enjoys delicious cold brew coffee at home. Highly recommend — makes cold brew coffee simple, tasty, and convenient!"

Another says, "I would recommend this product over any other I’ve tried, and I’ve tried a few." And honestly, the list of great reviews goes on and on. If you're debating whether to try cold brew coffee at home, this could be your perfect way in.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

For more chic cold brew coffee maker options, I've rounded out six more styles that are highly reviewed, but still easy on the wallet.

bonVIVO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Glass Jug Frida, 1 Litre £21.99 at Amazon UK Another 1-liter capacity cold coffee brew maker, this style also has a permanent filter and is constructed of borosilicate glass. With a 4.5-star rating, customers praise its style, ease of cleaning, and its small footprint that fits in the fridge door. HARIO Cold Brew Filter in Coffee Bottle, Mocca £32.94 at Amazon UK A slightly different style of HARIO coffee pot, and minus the handle, this cold brew maker is slightly smaller with a capacity of 600ml. Available in a few different colorways, it also comes very highly rated with a 4.6-star rating after almost 7,000 reviews. Hatfields London Nitropress Cold Brew Coffee Maker – Stainless Steel £71.99 at Amazon UK Such a chic coffee pot — the stainless steel design includes a permanent filter and an airtight storage cap, but is smaller again with a 500ml capacity. Customers praise its ease of use and the ergonomic silicone grip band on the cap that makes it easier to open and close. SAMBANGAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker Glass Pitcher With Stainless Steel Double Mesh Filter (1500ml) £29.88 at Amazon UK Heralded as having a "100% airtight structure" — so you can hold it upside down if you really want, and the coffee won't drip out — and is said to lock in flavor for up to two weeks. "All the parts separate for ease of cleaning and it fits nicely in standard fridge door," says one reviewer. VA1KENE Cold Brew Coffee Maker With Stainless Steel Mesh Filter, 1.9 Liter £16.99 at Amazon UK The largest option I've included, this coffee pot has a capacity of 1.9 liters and is crafted from soda lime glass with a handy flip-cap lid made of BPA-free plastic for easy pouring and storage. However, with its larger size, it might be too wide to fit all fridge shelves. Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker - 47 Oz £19.94 at Amazon UK Another borosilicate glass number, this design also features a reusable filter and is highly recommended with a 4.5-star rating after almost 4,000 reviews. One customer — who is a Barista and coffee judge — who explained they are quick to look for imperfections actually found "so little to criticise about this product".

If you think you want to invest in a cold brew coffee machine after all, our coffee expert, Olivia Wolfe, shares her honest thoughts after testing Smeg's New Cold Brew Machine.

For more ideas for your kitchen and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.