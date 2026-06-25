Thousands of Reviewers Rated This Japanese-Style Cold Brew Coffee Pot 5 Stars — It's the Easiest, and Chicest Way to Get Your Cold Coffee Fix This Summer

Easy to use, easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and stylish — oh, and it's also on sale for under £20

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A Japanese style kitchen with bronze accents and yellow blossom just out of view on the kitchen island near the ceiling pendant light with blue freestanding shelves with crockery
(Image credit: Future)

I love coffee, but I don't love hot coffee on a hot day. I need cold, refreshing drinks, but I still want my morning coffee fix, so I've been looking for options that don't involve buying an entirely new machine. I have a Sage coffee machine at home, but it doesn't have a cold-brew option — and I am absolutely not buying a separate machine purely for cold coffees for the short time of year the weather is unbearably hot. The solution? This Japanese-style HARIO Cold Brew Coffee Pot (on Amazon).

This chic little number has a slim, minimalist design, in true Japanese style, and one of the highest numbers of 5-star reviews I have seen on Amazon — 80% of its 17,909 (at the time of writing) ratings are 5 stars, which amounts to over 14,000 people who highly recommend this product. One reviewer says, "This product is the best, and easiest way I’ve found of making delicious cold brew coffee."

Needless to say, I have it in my own basket. So, if you, like me, are looking for a simple, cost-effective way to enjoy cold coffee brews in the summer months, rather than going down the iced coffee maker route (there's a difference between cold brew coffee and iced coffee — more on that later), then you should have this HARIO pot on your radar. Oh, and did I mention it's currently on sale for less than £20?

What's the Difference Between Cold Brew Coffee and Iced Coffee?

First up, iced coffee can be made in minutes, whereas cold brews are generally steeped for 12-24 hours. So, yes, if you're looking for a quick on-the-spot cold coffee drink, you'll need to forgo cold brew (unless you've premade it, as you would have with the HARIO coffee pot!).

However, what iced coffee makes up for in time, it lacks, depending on your taste, in flavor. Cold brew coffee is more aromatic, smoother, and generally sweeter, whereas iced coffee is lighter and generally more acidic — this is because iced coffee is brewed hot and then chilled, and cold brew coffee is steeped for several hours in cold water.

As Livingetc's resident coffee expert and design writer, Olivia Wolfe, confirms, "The cold brew method is great because it cuts the acidity of the coffee flavor for a smoother and less bitter tasting drink! Also, grinding your own beans in this case is definitely worth it to improve flavor. I'd recommend the same grind size as you'd use for filter or drip coffee (medium fine)."

Why Customers Love the HARIO "Mizudashi" Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Having originated in Kyoto, Japan, in the 17th century, cold brew coffee has definitely been on the rise in recent times — especially very recent heatwave-heavy times — with the naturally sweet, refreshing taste of a cold brew a joy and necessity for many heat-suffering caffeine-lovers alike in the summer months.

But what makes the HARIO maker so appealing? One customer shares, "The 1-liter capacity is great for making multiple servings, and the design makes brewing simple and mess-free. The coffee comes out smooth, rich, and refreshing every time. The build quality is excellent, the mesh filter works perfectly, and it’s easy to clean. A must-have for anyone who enjoys delicious cold brew coffee at home. Highly recommend — makes cold brew coffee simple, tasty, and convenient!"

Another says, "I would recommend this product over any other I’ve tried, and I’ve tried a few." And honestly, the list of great reviews goes on and on. If you're debating whether to try cold brew coffee at home, this could be your perfect way in.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

For more chic cold brew coffee maker options, I've rounded out six more styles that are highly reviewed, but still easy on the wallet.

If you think you want to invest in a cold brew coffee machine after all, our coffee expert, Olivia Wolfe, shares her honest thoughts after testing Smeg's New Cold Brew Machine.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!