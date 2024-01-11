The 9 Best Drip Coffee Makers of 2024 — Design-Led Machines That Make the Perfect Brew

If you think drip coffee is simple, you're right. It's speedy, easy, and close-to-universally adored. However, the machine you choose to brew it in will make all the difference. Trust me, I'm a barista.

If you've had a look at what's on the market, you'll have seen the span of drip coffee makers on offer. From modest stainless steel models which won't wipe out your-wallet, to luxurious, elaborate style statements, I've tested them all. Whatever you're looking for, you're in for a caffeinated treat.

There are plenty of names you'll recognise in this list, especially if you know your coffee: De'Longhi, Moccamaster, Breville, and Bodum. However, there are other brands you might never have checked. They won't all suit you, but I guarentee that one will be your glass slipper.

These aren't just some of the best drip coffee makers on the market, they're some of the best coffee makers on the market, period. So, after hundreds of cups of coffee, and hours spent testing, these are the nine coffee makers you need to know about.

Best drip coffee maker overall

1. Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker Best drip coffee maker overall Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Cups: 10 Dimensions: 6.5 x 12.75 x 14" Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes in a wide range of colors + Quiet operation and fast brewing + Meets SCA and ECBC qualifications for the perfect cup of coffee Reasons to avoid - On the more expensive side - Not very intuitive to use

Buy it if: ✅ You're all about aesthetics: this is available in a range of colors

✅ You need capacity: you can brew up to ten cups at once

✅ You put quality first: this has won awards for its design

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not keen on cleaning: each part needs to be washed individually

❌ You're on a budget: this is expensive and not often reduced

❌ You're a drip coffee beginner: this can be a little complicated at first

The bottom line 🔎 Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: designed to last a lifetime, the KBGV is ultra premium. It's an investment, but if you're really serious about coffee, you'll love it.

The first thing you'll notice about the Technivorm Moccamaster is the aesthetics. It's slightly retro, boxy, and available in a range of shades. Whether you need a pop of color against white walls of chromatic neutrals, I guarentee there will be a shade suitable for your home.

Thankfully, looks are certainly not deceiving here. Whilst this is eye catching, the flavors this brews are unforgettable. Smooth and well-balanced, they'll meet the requirements of any coffee snob's cup — I'm talking about myself.

What's more, this can have ten cups of coffee ready in just six minutes. The copper heating element will brew your coffee to 196 and 206°F and can keep it warm between 175 and 185°F) for 100 minutes before shutting off. This isn't as long as competitors, but does save you from a warm, but burnt cup of coffee that's been hot for three hours.

If you're not keen on cleaning, it's worth noting that each part of the coffee maker needs to be washed separately. Moccamaster also recommends descaling the machine after 100 uses, which is hard to keep track of. However, given the price tag of this machine, it's worth doing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Flavor Smooth and even flavors ★★★★★ Range Can brew up to ten cups ★★★★ Ease of cleaning A little fiddly ★★★ Price Reasonable compared to others ★★★★

Best drip coffee maker for beginners

2. OXO 8 Cup Coffee Maker Best drip coffee maker for beginners Specifications Cups: 8 Dimensions: 13.5 x 10.5 x 7" Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Range of brew sizes + Meets SCA Golden Cup Standard requirements + Space-efficient Reasons to avoid - Tricky to clean - Not programmable

Buy it if ✅ You have a stainless steel kitchen: this will sit smartly amongst other appliances

✅ This is your first drip coffee machine: it's straightforward

✅ You're on a budget: this is is excellent value

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like cleaning: the water tank isn't removable

❌ You want coffee ready before you are: there are no pre-sets or smart functions

❌ You need capacity: this can only make 40 oz in one jug

The bottom line 🔎 OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker: this simple, stainless steel coffee maker makes delicious coffee without any faff. Although, it lacks pre-sets, which is a deal-breaker for some.

OXO are known for mastering the basics, so that's all I expected from their drip coffee maker. However, the flavors it brews are remarkable for the size and price. It's no wonder that this is certified by the Speciality Coffee Association; I made lots of smooth, well-balanced cups of coffee with this petite machine.

The stainless steel isn't the most versatile style. However, it's simple, easy to wipe clean, and would look great next to other stainless steel appliances. It's also only 14 inches tall, so will clear low wall cabinets with ease. In spite of this, the OXO can make everything from a single shot of coffee to eight cups full cups: perfect for any household.

The OXO isn't a smart drip coffee maker: it doesn't have an app, voice activation, or scheduling technology. If you're someone who likes your coffee to be ready before you are in the morning, this could be a deal-breaker. However, what I love about the OXO is the BetterBrew technology.