Out of all the coffee machines I have tested this year (and trust me, there have been a lot), only a couple have really taken me by surprise. I often start with the prejudice that a machine is too 'automatic', too big, or too expected, and then, after testing, realize I was completely wrong. And my biggest misconception to date? Writing off the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, only for it to become the appliance that turned me into a coffee-pod person again.

Now Nespresso's Vertuo Pop Machine is on sale for Amazon Prime Day (and £40 off, might I add), it's back on my mind. How do coffee pod machines hold up against the craft-centered espresso maker? Can you have both in your coffee station? I'll start by saying the Vertuo Pop machine's main appeal is convenience. It's for the person who lives on the go and needs their caffeine fix to be as streamlined as possible, but still versatile and delicious.

And for anyone turned off by the idea of having to buy coffee pods, innovations have meant there is now an impressive range of flavors, brew strengths, and even drink types to choose from — much like with buying regular coffee beans. (Plus, recycling is much easier.) I'm telling you, I totally get the pod appeal, and even more so when a good-looking machine like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is currently only £59.

Admittedly, half of what makes your Nespresso coffee taste better is the type of coffee pods you buy. Nespresso's Vertuo Pop machine uses the brand's new Vertuo technology — the disk-shaped pod is spun at incredibly high speed during brewing to extract the espresso shot.

It's worth flagging that this means you can't use the smaller, original Nespresso pods on a Vertuo machine. And, considering it's also trademarked, you won't be able to buy pods from other brands, but I'd argue that within Nespresso's collection, the Vertuo line is even more extensive.

As for the machine itself, the Vertuo Pop is very similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next. The only real difference is the size of the water tank. Both are great options for small spaces, but in my opinion, you can't beat the joyful array of colors that the Vertuo Pop comes in. A pink, orange, or lavender mini coffee machine to brighten up your coffee nook? Yes, please. It makes what could be a boring appliance a piece that feels that much more considered.

Coffee makers and the best espresso machines are big investments. Even if you opt for one that isn't the most expensive on the market, it's still an appliance that you'll most likely use every day. You want it to be well-made, have the ability to brew a fabulous espresso shot, and when you've made your decision, hopefully, the product is on sale. Right now, the Vertuo Pop is delivering on all three.

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But luckily for you, I've done some more searching, and below are three more of my favorite pod machines at a lower price than usual.

Okay, I may have re-convinced myself on pod coffee machines. That said, the heatwave in London has my mind on other, cooler beverages, and for that, an iced coffee maker is what you need in your nook this summer.

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