A dark, dusty wine cellar was once the ultimate home flex; nowadays, the tide has shifted towards a more glossy, futuristic type of wine storage, the wine fridge.

But these aren't just your regular mini fridges anymore. In case you've missed it, the wine fridge has been through a major makeover, and they have all the bells and whistles to prove it. From smartphone app controls to special sommelier features, our favorite kitchen appliance brands are raising the levels, one bottle at a time.

Tech innovation can be exciting at the best of times, but when it means you can enjoy a glass of Sauvignon chilled to the perfect temperature? I'll drink to that.

1. Smart Control

Adjust the lighting and display of your wine fridge via your phone for the ultimate hands-free experience. (Image credit: Miele)

Alexa, pour me a glass of rosé. Yes, that's right, even your wine fridge can be hooked up to your Amazon Alexa now. And even if your first instinct is to laugh at the absurdity, it actually makes far more sense than you may have initially expected.

"Smart wine storage is a must-have for frequent entertainers who want to store and serve with confidence," says Tom Hopper, from Miele.

He continues, explaining, "Premium fridges that integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, or smart-home ecosystems allow the user to open and close the door via voice commands, check temperatures, adjust zones, or receive energy alerts by voice."

Okay, it won't technically pour you a glass, but by working alongside your smart home system, you are able to gain complete control over your wine fridge, no matter where you are. So, at the end of a stressful day, you can come home to a perfectly chilled bottle of your favorite wine. If you ask us, this is a smart home gadget worth investing in.

2. Multi Zoning Fridges

Even many smaller, under-cabinet fridges have dual temperature zone features. (Image credit: Blakes London)

It doesn't take a wine buff to know that there's no one-size-fits-all treatment when it comes to caring for your wine collection. Different bottles require different settings, and your home bar may not be equipped to accommodate these intricacies.

Luckily, though, a high-tech wine fridge can do exactly that.

"The latest multi-zone wine units also care for red, white, and sparkling wines in one cabinet," says Tom. Many luxury wine fridges now boast dual zone capabilities, with the best of the bunch offering an impressive three separate temperature zones, so you can ensure your reds don't have to suffer for the sake of your champagne.

Liebherr fridges also offer this feature, a spokesperson from the team explains, "With two or three temperature-controlled zones that can be individually and accurately adjusted to the degree from +5 °C to +20 °C, the new Vinidor wine fridges offer maximum flexibility and allow homeowners to store red, white, or champagne at the appropriate temperatures within the same unit."

3. UV Protection

An in-column wine fridge is a great option for smaller kitchens. (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

It's not just for your skincare; your wine fridge can benefit from a UV-protective door too.

The need for this clever feature stems from the fact that UV rays in both natural and artificial lighting can cause a phenomenon in wine known as light strike. Exposure to these rays triggers a molecular reaction in your bottle that can transform a fresh, fruity flavor profile into a stinky mess.

This is particularly prevalent with clear, glass bottles, which are the least protected from the UV rays, though it can still occur with darker, tinted glass, too. The only bottle that offers complete protection against these rays is the uncommon choice of amber glass, so, for the rest of your bottles, a UV protective fridge can be a smart addition. It's also a great way to make a kitchen look expensive.

Simon Plumbridger, from Gaggenau, says, " UV protection safeguards the integrity of every vintage, while activated charcoal filters maintain optimal air quality across zones."

4. Adjustable Shelves

Make space for your more dramatic bottles with an adjustable shelving system. (Image credit: Claire Menary. Design: Fare Inc.)

This one might sound a bit basic, but adjustable shelving can make a huge difference in the design of your wine fridge.

This is one of the features included in the Liebherr fridges, too. "Every Vinidor can be reconfigured to the homeowner's specification using the FlexFit wooden racks, for safe and customisable storage of wine bottles of almost any size and shape, including magnum-sized bottles," they say.

Wine bottles, much like people, come in all different shapes and sizes, and you deserve a fridge that makes space for them all, standard, magnum, or mini.

5. Customizable Display Settings

Integrated lighting helps to make for an even more dramatic display. (Image credit: Liebherr)

For avid collectors, your wine stash can be a point of real pride. So it only makes sense that you'd want to display them in the most glamorous and impressive wine storage possible, and lucky for us, some of the best wine fridges have a feature that allows for exactly that.

Simon explains, "The intuitive touch display offers a seamless interface that highlights the climate zone the customer is engaging with and guides them through each function with clarity and ease. This ensures each interaction is precise."

But this is far from the only benefit of their clever touch display feature. "Additionally, customers can showcase their collection with lighting designed to highlight every bottle," says Simon, "There are three carefully curated pre-sets, or customers can create a bespoke ambience via Gaggenau Home Connect."

Miele's fridges offer a similar feature, called the PresenterFrame. When turned on, this setting presents your most prized bottles in a stylish, supported manner, illuminated by integrated LED lights.

If you couldn't guess already, we're big believers that a wine fridge in your kitchen is always worth it, and these clever features have only cemented that point of view. But to complement an impressive wine collection, you'll need some equally impressive glasses to serve them in. Personally, I'm loving the novelty glassware trend; it's an easy way to make this sophisticated beverage feel a little more playful.