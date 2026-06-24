This Clever 'Mister' Attaches to Garden Parasols to Cool You Down in the Heatwave — It's Battery-Powered, Budget Friendly, and Lasts All Day

Think your umbrella will be enough to keep you cool through this heatwave? Think again. Take your parasol to the next level by adding this misting system

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deck with garden furniture and umbrella, gravel landscaping and ornamental grasses
(Image credit: Yardzen)

In case you haven't heard yet, we're about to head into a heat wave. This isn't set to be just any normal heat wave either; with temperature predictions hitting just below 40 degrees, the UK is about to experience some seriously tropical conditions. And if there's one thing our country is not built to handle, it's the heat. Rain, snow, ice? All fine. But as soon as the temperature creeps over the 25-degree mark, all cards are off the table.

In times like these, there's only one place to be: sprawled outside, safe in the comfort of your garden. But even the shadiest of gardens won't be fully exempt from the powers of this current heat surge. Which is exactly why I've been looking at this Portable Misting System (which you can buy from Amazon) with immediacy. Designed to attach to your umbrella and gently spritz you with a cool, delicate mist of cold water, this is the one thing that will provide me with comfort throughout the upcoming days and is an easy way to make an urban garden feel cooler — or any garden for that matter.

In my books, anything that can provide some kind of temporary relief from these soaring temperatures is a win, and nothing feels quite as refreshing as that breezy dusting of icy water misting across your face. In fact, beyond making it bearable, something like this can go so far as to make a heat wave feel downright enjoyable, so long as you remain within misting distance at all times. And for under £40, I think this should be a no-brainer buy for all this summer.

Alternative Misters for Hot Weather Relief

Keeping cool during the daytime is one thing, but everyone knows the real issues start once it's time to get into bed. This year, I'll be swapping my winter bedding out for one of these linen bedding alternatives that experts prefer, especially for hot weather.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.