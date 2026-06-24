In case you haven't heard yet, we're about to head into a heat wave. This isn't set to be just any normal heat wave either; with temperature predictions hitting just below 40 degrees, the UK is about to experience some seriously tropical conditions. And if there's one thing our country is not built to handle, it's the heat. Rain, snow, ice? All fine. But as soon as the temperature creeps over the 25-degree mark, all cards are off the table.

In times like these, there's only one place to be: sprawled outside, safe in the comfort of your garden. But even the shadiest of gardens won't be fully exempt from the powers of this current heat surge. Which is exactly why I've been looking at this Portable Misting System (which you can buy from Amazon) with immediacy. Designed to attach to your umbrella and gently spritz you with a cool, delicate mist of cold water, this is the one thing that will provide me with comfort throughout the upcoming days and is an easy way to make an urban garden feel cooler — or any garden for that matter.

In my books, anything that can provide some kind of temporary relief from these soaring temperatures is a win, and nothing feels quite as refreshing as that breezy dusting of icy water misting across your face. In fact, beyond making it bearable, something like this can go so far as to make a heat wave feel downright enjoyable, so long as you remain within misting distance at all times. And for under £40, I think this should be a no-brainer buy for all this summer.

HAOWIN Portable Misting System With Water Pump £37.69 at Amazon UK If you think your garden parasol is enough to keep you cool through this heat wave, you've got another thing coming for you. Of course, shade is always welcome when temperatures creep up, but the real key is finding something that actively cools you down, as well as protecting you from the sun, and that's exactly what this parasol add-on offers, making it the perfect thing to add to your garden's sun trap. Completely portable, this misting system isn't only great for your back garden; it's also the perfect addition to camping trips, or days at the beach. Plus, the octopus-style clamp is designed to allow you to attach the mister to any surface, from your parasol to a bike, or even a tree. Coming with two rotatable misters and a ten-foot misting tube that can be adjusted to the length of your liking, this system has more than enough power to keep your whole patio nice and cool. You also won't have to worry about it constantly running out of water, either. The system comes with a collapsible bucket that can hold up to 5 gallons of water, so you can stay cool for hours.

Alternative Misters for Hot Weather Relief

Keeping cool during the daytime is one thing, but everyone knows the real issues start once it's time to get into bed. This year, I'll be swapping my winter bedding out for one of these linen bedding alternatives that experts prefer, especially for hot weather.

For more design tips and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.