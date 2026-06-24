This Clever 'Mister' Attaches to Garden Parasols to Cool You Down in the Heatwave — It's Battery-Powered, Budget Friendly, and Lasts All Day
Think your umbrella will be enough to keep you cool through this heatwave? Think again. Take your parasol to the next level by adding this misting system
In case you haven't heard yet, we're about to head into a heat wave. This isn't set to be just any normal heat wave either; with temperature predictions hitting just below 40 degrees, the UK is about to experience some seriously tropical conditions. And if there's one thing our country is not built to handle, it's the heat. Rain, snow, ice? All fine. But as soon as the temperature creeps over the 25-degree mark, all cards are off the table.
In times like these, there's only one place to be: sprawled outside, safe in the comfort of your garden. But even the shadiest of gardens won't be fully exempt from the powers of this current heat surge. Which is exactly why I've been looking at this Portable Misting System (which you can buy from Amazon) with immediacy. Designed to attach to your umbrella and gently spritz you with a cool, delicate mist of cold water, this is the one thing that will provide me with comfort throughout the upcoming days and is an easy way to make an urban garden feel cooler — or any garden for that matter.
In my books, anything that can provide some kind of temporary relief from these soaring temperatures is a win, and nothing feels quite as refreshing as that breezy dusting of icy water misting across your face. In fact, beyond making it bearable, something like this can go so far as to make a heat wave feel downright enjoyable, so long as you remain within misting distance at all times. And for under £40, I think this should be a no-brainer buy for all this summer.
If you think your garden parasol is enough to keep you cool through this heat wave, you've got another thing coming for you. Of course, shade is always welcome when temperatures creep up, but the real key is finding something that actively cools you down, as well as protecting you from the sun, and that's exactly what this parasol add-on offers, making it the perfect thing to add to your garden's sun trap.
Completely portable, this misting system isn't only great for your back garden; it's also the perfect addition to camping trips, or days at the beach. Plus, the octopus-style clamp is designed to allow you to attach the mister to any surface, from your parasol to a bike, or even a tree. Coming with two rotatable misters and a ten-foot misting tube that can be adjusted to the length of your liking, this system has more than enough power to keep your whole patio nice and cool.
You also won't have to worry about it constantly running out of water, either. The system comes with a collapsible bucket that can hold up to 5 gallons of water, so you can stay cool for hours.
Alternative Misters for Hot Weather Relief
With its intriguing, branched design, this outdoor misting system functions almost like a garden sculpture, albeit one that has the ability to keep your entire outdoor area cool, no matter the weather. The bendable nozzles allow you to direct the misters to the direction of your choice, so you can have complete control over where the misting is concentrated.
Or, if you're looking for something even more transportable, the viral Shark Chillpill is likely the product for you. Small enough to fit in your handbag, this handheld device offers a super-powerful fan, a misting function, and a clever cooling cryo-plate. Even Livingetc's home wellness expert, Amiya Baratan, agrees that this is a summer essential.
Exactly what every pergola needs this summer, this misting system is designed to run across the outer edge of your pergola, providing a cooling, protective sheet around you. Simply hook it up to your garden hose and benefit from the cooling effects of this gentle mist of water all summer long.
As much as I'd like to spend all my time outside during the summer months, the allure of my fan can often draw me in. Which is exactly why this cordless fan is so genius. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, this fan can keep you cool no matter where you are. Not just a fan, though; the device also comes with a removable water tank for a cooling mist on the move. And with a 24-hour run-time, this is sure to be the saviour of the summer.
Another brilliant indoor and outdoor option, the Dreo Smart tower fan is ideal for keeping small gardens and patios cool through the summer months. With an ultrafine mister and a powerful fan, this product promises 7 m of misting ability. Plus, thanks to its ability to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth or wifi, you can easily switch between the 12 different modes without getting up from your garden sofa.
If you're looking for the most elevated, luxurious addition to your outdoor entertaining area, look no further than the Heatsail Leaf. As helpful in the cooler months as it is in a heatwave, this genius umbrella includes infrared heating, LED lighting, and an integrated cooling and misting system. The 360-degree rotation system means you can enjoy the shade no matter where you're sat, and thanks to the clever sensors, the umbrella can detect high winds and close itself in order to protect it.
Keeping cool during the daytime is one thing, but everyone knows the real issues start once it's time to get into bed. This year, I'll be swapping my winter bedding out for one of these linen bedding alternatives that experts prefer, especially for hot weather.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.