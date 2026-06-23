The Ninja's SLUSHi Is Too Big for My Small Kitchen — I Found the Countertop Appliance That Does Practically the Same, Fits in My Cabinets, and Is on Sale
It may sound like an ice cream maker, but this small-footprint gadget can make delicious slushie drinks, too
Like everyone else, when the warm weather hits, I find myself craving frozen drinks — a frosé, a smoothie, a slushie of sorts. And while I would love to make these at home, like everyone else, I find myself calculating just how much counter space the obvious choice — the Ninja SLUSHi, which you can buy from Amazon and is deservedly the most popular model — would take up.
Kitchen appliance trends are seeing gadgets become smarter and more enticing, but it is hard to justify investing in the latest tech when each development only brings products that are bigger, and my kitchen only ever feels smaller. Counter space is precious real estate, so dare I say, the Cuisinart’s FreezeWand (which you can find on Amazon, too) is going to be a better choice for those with space challenges. It can whip up everything the Ninja SLUSHi can, but in a much more compact.
It may have been designed as an ice cream maker, and it can also do a lot of the same things that a Ninja CREAMi can, but the wand is versatile — it can create milkshakes and slushies — just like magic. Portable and compact, it takes up no counter space and can just be secretly tucked away. And it is under £80 — significantly cheaper than the Ninja SLUSHi, retailing at £299 (or currently £199 if you're a Prime member). Of course, it can't do it en masse as the SLUSHi can, but for a solo serving, it might just be your hot-weather savior.
The appliance comes with three cups, so you can create multiple flavours at once, and it's easily customisable — you can mix in protein powder, dairy-free or vegan alternatives.
It has four-star reviews, many raving about its design: “One of the best features is its compact size. It fits easily in the cupboard, which is a huge plus for saving space,” one reviewer says. Another notes that they made apple juice slushie for her son who “gave it a thumbs up”.
Other Frozen Treat Makers
Sold on the summer slushies? Here are six alternatives to the FreezeWand, to suit your tastes.
Russell Hobbs take on the ice cream maker has a lot of the same functions as a Ninaj CREAMi, including Ice Cream, Sorbet, Milkshake, Gelato, Frozen Yogurt & Mix-In Toppings, though no slushies. It's a chic design, and just a little bit cheaper than the Ninja gadgets.
It's no lie, the Ninja SLUSHi is a great appliance. It requires no introduction, after going viral a few years ago for its no-ice-necessary tech. It is contemporary and ergonomic. While it is the bulkier option, it boasts an impressive 1.9L liquid capacity, perfect for making batches of frozen drinks for a group. It's also currently on sale for Prime members at £199.
At 38cm, this Olsen Smith machine is only slightly smaller than the Ninja, but the 3-in-1 design reduces the need to clutter up your counter with additional appliances. Not only can you create frozen concoctions, but it also makes soft serve ice cream and ice-cold liquid drinks.
This ice shaving attachment needs no extra counter space. With its simple, no-fuss design that fits onto a KitchenAid, it has almost perfect reviews; it creates desserts that are “smooth and fluffy”. It includes ice molds to freeze water, juice, or cream to create any manner of slushies and snow cones.
The MANBA might not look like much, but if you are willing to manually shave the ice, this is the most compact and affordable option. It can create virgin and alcoholic slushies, and one reviewer notes, “it’s so easy and just as quick as the electric machines”.
However ergonomic the Ninja SLUSHi is, not being able to pack it away is a total turn-off. And with its versatility, ease, and compact design, the Cuisinart FreezeWand is hard to beat.
And if, despite all of the space-saving appliances you purchase and decluttering tips and tricks you follow, you find your messy kitchen persists, take a look at why this could be, and how to resolve it according to interior designers.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.