The Ninja's SLUSHi Is Too Big for My Small Kitchen — I Found the Countertop Appliance That Does Practically the Same, Fits in My Cabinets, and Is on Sale

It may sound like an ice cream maker, but this small-footprint gadget can make delicious slushie drinks, too

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a ninja slushi in a small all white kitchen
(Image credit: Ninja)

Like everyone else, when the warm weather hits, I find myself craving frozen drinks — a frosé, a smoothie, a slushie of sorts. And while I would love to make these at home, like everyone else, I find myself calculating just how much counter space the obvious choice — the Ninja SLUSHi, which you can buy from Amazon and is deservedly the most popular model — would take up.

Kitchen appliance trends are seeing gadgets become smarter and more enticing, but it is hard to justify investing in the latest tech when each development only brings products that are bigger, and my kitchen only ever feels smaller. Counter space is precious real estate, so dare I say, the Cuisinart’s FreezeWand (which you can find on Amazon, too) is going to be a better choice for those with space challenges. It can whip up everything the Ninja SLUSHi can, but in a much more compact.

It may have been designed as an ice cream maker, and it can also do a lot of the same things that a Ninja CREAMi can, but the wand is versatile — it can create milkshakes and slushies — just like magic. Portable and compact, it takes up no counter space and can just be secretly tucked away. And it is under £80 — significantly cheaper than the Ninja SLUSHi, retailing at £299 (or currently £199 if you're a Prime member). Of course, it can't do it en masse as the SLUSHi can, but for a solo serving, it might just be your hot-weather savior.

Other Frozen Treat Makers

Sold on the summer slushies? Here are six alternatives to the FreezeWand, to suit your tastes.

However ergonomic the Ninja SLUSHi is, not being able to pack it away is a total turn-off. And with its versatility, ease, and compact design, the Cuisinart FreezeWand is hard to beat.

And if, despite all of the space-saving appliances you purchase and decluttering tips and tricks you follow, you find your messy kitchen persists, take a look at why this could be, and how to resolve it according to interior designers.

Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.