The Ninja's SLUSHi Is Too Big for My Small Kitchen — I Found the Countertop Appliance That Does Practically the Same, Fits in My Cabinets, and Is on Sale

Like everyone else, when the warm weather hits, I find myself craving frozen drinks — a frosé, a smoothie, a slushie of sorts. And while I would love to make these at home, like everyone else, I find myself calculating just how much counter space the obvious choice — the Ninja SLUSHi, which you can buy from Amazon and is deservedly the most popular model — would take up.

Kitchen appliance trends are seeing gadgets become smarter and more enticing, but it is hard to justify investing in the latest tech when each development only brings products that are bigger, and my kitchen only ever feels smaller. Counter space is precious real estate, so dare I say, the Cuisinart’s FreezeWand (which you can find on Amazon, too) is going to be a better choice for those with space challenges. It can whip up everything the Ninja SLUSHi can, but in a much more compact.

It may have been designed as an ice cream maker, and it can also do a lot of the same things that a Ninja CREAMi can, but the wand is versatile — it can create milkshakes and slushies — just like magic. Portable and compact, it takes up no counter space and can just be secretly tucked away. And it is under £80 — significantly cheaper than the Ninja SLUSHi, retailing at £299 (or currently £199 if you're a Prime member). Of course, it can't do it en masse as the SLUSHi can, but for a solo serving, it might just be your hot-weather savior.

Cuisinart FreezeWand Ice Cream Maker £75.99 at Amazon UK The appliance comes with three cups, so you can create multiple flavours at once, and it's easily customisable — you can mix in protein powder, dairy-free or vegan alternatives. It has four-star reviews, many raving about its design: “One of the best features is its compact size. It fits easily in the cupboard, which is a huge plus for saving space,” one reviewer says. Another notes that they made apple juice slushie for her son who “gave it a thumbs up”.

Other Frozen Treat Makers

Sold on the summer slushies? Here are six alternatives to the FreezeWand, to suit your tastes.

However ergonomic the Ninja SLUSHi is, not being able to pack it away is a total turn-off. And with its versatility, ease, and compact design, the Cuisinart FreezeWand is hard to beat.

And if, despite all of the space-saving appliances you purchase and decluttering tips and tricks you follow, you find your messy kitchen persists, take a look at why this could be, and how to resolve it according to interior designers.