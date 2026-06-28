The idea that hardware is the jewellery of the home has taken off lately, and for good reason. The perfect finishing touch; the right hardware can instantly elevate your entire kitchen, bringing the right amount of tactility and shine to the space. Equally, though, the wrong hardware can have the opposite effect, ruining all the hard work you've done with your design, leaving you with an underwhelming, and dare I say, cheap-looking kitchen.

While it's easy to get distracted by kitchen hardware trends, eye-catching styles, and sparkling finishes, the biggest mistake people make when choosing their hardware actually has nothing to do with that, experts tell me. In fact, this surprising slip-up revolves around the one aspect you may not have even stopped to consider: scale.

That's right, apparently, the biggest error people make is a lack of consideration for the dimensions of their handles and pulls, and how they relate to the rest of the space. It's easy to assume hardware comes in as one-size-fits-all, but beware: an awkwardly oversized or undersized handle can be the very thing that takes your kitchen from chic to cheap. Below, experts reveal more, along with how to get your kitchen hardware right.

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Why Size Matters With Kitchen Hardware

Don't feel as though you have to stick with one style of handle, a mix of knobs and pulls can make for a more layered finish. (Image credit: Joey Kendal Brown. Armac Martin)

What exactly are we referring to when we talk about the scale of your kitchen hardware? Is there a particular size we should all be choosing? And why are so many of us making the same mistake?

Well, as Gareth Hull from Hendel & Hendel explains, this issue most commonly results from a lack of forethought and improper planning. Too many of us leave hardware until last, focusing instead on decisions like the kitchen worktops and materials. "I understand why it happens," says Gareth, "because layout, cabinetry, worktops, and kitchen appliances tend to take up most of the headspace, but handles and knobs are the pieces you touch every single day, so they need more thought than that."

As the most tactile element of the room, kitchen handles will dictate not just how your space looks but your experience of using it, too. "The effect is that a kitchen can feel slightly off, even when the bigger decisions are strong," Gareth explains. "A handle might be too small for a pantry door, a knob might feel awkward on a wide drawer, or a finish might sit uncomfortably against the cabinetry, and those details become very noticeable because you interact with them all the time."

This problem can go either way, too. "Handles that are too small can feel lost on larger drawers, while oversized pieces may overwhelm more delicate cabinetry," says Richard McGrail, CEO of Armac Martin.

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When the hardware you choose doesn't work in harmony with your kitchen cabinets, it can make your entire design feel incongruous, and ultimately, cheaper. "Kitchen hardware should always act in conversation with the surrounding elements of the home, complementing the wider scheme without dominating or fading into the background," he says.

It's all about taking a wider lens to your design, viewing no element in isolation, but as part of one, continuous whole. This considered, holistic approach is the key to achieving a striking, modern kitchen.

Gareth Hull Social Links Navigation Lead at Hendel & Hendel Hendel & Hendel began in 1971 as a small fittings business in a shed in Retford. Each generation since then has added new expertise, from joinery and engineering to manufacturing, and that legacy remains the foundation of everything they create today. Hendel & Hendel was born from decades of knowledge and a belief that decorative hardware should be more than an afterthought; it should shape how people live in their spaces.

How to Choose the Right Size Kitchen Hardware

It's also helpful to think about your hardware in relation to the style of your cabinetry; a minimalist, modern finish will look awkward paired with super-traditional handles. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Luckily, this is an easy mistake to fix (or avoid). Ideally, it's best to start thinking about hardware at the beginning of your kitchen renovation timeline. Take some time to consider how you will use the space and what will feel most natural.

"Think about where your hand naturally falls, how a drawer feels when it opens, whether the handle has enough weight for the door or drawer it is fitted to, and how the finish works against the cabinet color, worktop, and light in the room," says Gareth. It's all about choosing hardware in connection with the other elements of your design and understanding how they will interact with one another.

Explore different options, testing them against one another to hone in on what works best. "Always test samples on the actual cabinet door, look at them in natural light and, most importantly, hold them in your hand, because good hardware should feel as good to use as it looks," says Gareth. Seeing how your hardware looks against your cabinetry before you commit is one of the easiest ways to ensure you aren't opting for a handle that's the wrong size.

Although this may seem like a minor detail in the grand scheme of your kitchen design, it's the finishing touch that will dictate just how seamless and balanced your kitchen looks. As Richard notes, "The smallest design details can deliver great impact, so it’s important to carefully consider proportion and scale in relation to your cabinetry to achieve a cohesive aesthetic."

Richard McGrail Social Links Navigation CEO of Armac Martin Since 1929, Armac Martin has been dedicated to creating design-led luxury brass hardware and accessories. With humble beginnings as the business of local brass founder Harold McGrail who manufactured reproduction furniture fittings, Armac Martin is now an award-winning, fourth-generation family business and a leading name in the luxury interiors industry.

Shop Kitchen Hardware

Hardware has gone through quite the transformation in the last few years, from what was once a boring, functional detail into what can now be the highlight of the space. Take the coloful cabinet pull trend, for example, where brighter, bolder, and contrasting hues add a spark of life into a kitchen.

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